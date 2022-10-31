Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 9 free-agent forecast

1. RB D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers

This is the final week to grab Foreman if he’s still available. He should have been picked up last week, but he’ll be long gone after torching the Atlanta Falcons to the tune of 26 carries for 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Entering Monday night, his 31.8 PPR points are good for a top-five finish in Week 8. Even with Chuba Hubbard coming back at some point to share the workload, Foreman must be rostered after posting two dominant outings on the ground.

Availability: 34%

FAAB: 40%

2. RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

For the third week in a row, Herbert will finish as an RB2 despite not being the starter in the backfield. In Week 8, Herbert posted 16 carries and a 48% running back rush share, which are his highest marks of the season when David Montgomery also was on the field. He turned that into 99 rushing yards and a touchdown while seeing the same number of red-zone rushing attempts as Montgomery, who also saw a season-low 45% rush share. We may be seeing a change in the backfield, and with three fantastic matchups coming up, Herbert is flex worthy.

Availability: 52%

FAAB: 15%

3. RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Fantasy managers may feel a bit bamboozled after the news broke in Week 7 that Pacheco was taking over the starting role only to still be in a heavy rotation with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon. That still may be the case moving forward, but Pacheco should still be rostered considering the upside if he does wind up seeing a bigger role. He has the size/speed profile and is on an elite offense. A committee is likely to remain, but Pacheco shouldn’t be on the waivers in the majority of leagues.

Availability: 75%

FAAB: 15%

4. WR Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams offense is far from trustworthy, but Robinson may be taking over as the top target in the passing game at the moment. Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Week 8, and while he seems to have avoided a major injury, there’s a chance he misses time. Robinson has been better as of late, posting 19% and 22% target shares in each of his last two games, respectively. He also has five receptions in each of those games. Should Kupp miss a week or two—or more—Robinson stands to benefit.

Availability: 40%

FAAB: 15%

5. QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Over the last three games, Fields has been one of the best assets in fantasy football. During that span he’s posted three QB1 finishes and is the QB3 on the week entering Monday night. The Bears aren’t throwing the ball a whole lot more, but Fields has been more efficient. He’s also running a lot with 34 rushing attempts in that span while averaging 76.6 rushing yards per game. He gets three juicy matchups coming up against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons over his next three weeks, which means he can be rostered and started on a level higher than just a streamer.

Availability: 78%

FAAB: 10%

6. WR Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

Coming off the bye week, Palmer should be cleared from the concussion protocol soon. He will have a role moving forward as Mike Williams continues to heal from an ankle injury that should keep him out for a while. We’ve seen Palmer work the quick-passing game as he’s posted four separate outings with at least a 17% target share. He’s a flex option against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 and a potential bye-week fill-in following that game.

Availability: 75%

FAAB: 5%