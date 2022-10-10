Fantasy football waiver wire: Week 6 free-agent forecast

1. RB Ken Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Walker will get to show off why the Seahawks selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft as starter Rashaad Penny could miss the rest of the season with a fractured tibia. Walker put that burst on display with a 69-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints and has the potential to be a true workhorse back. It’s likely he sees mostly early-down work, though, so we shouldn’t expect CMC-like usage. But he’s now the starting running back on a team that wants to run the ball and is putting up points. Combine that with his draft capital, and it’s easy to see why Walker is the top add this week. He’s the kind of waiver-wire target to blow a whole lot of FAAB on as a potential league-winner.

Availability: 52%

FAAB: 70-80%

2. RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals backfield took some hits in Week 5 as both James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) exited the game early due to injuries. Should they miss a game, Benjamin would be in a prime spot for fantasy production. Benjamin was in the game more than Williams even when all three were healthy. When Conner exited, Benjamin took over as the starter and wound up leading the backfield in snaps (37) and routes run (25), according to Pro Football Focus. The Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, which makes Benjamin an immediate starting option if Conner and Williams are out. Considering the risk that they both play, we should be aggressive but smart about how much FAAB to use. But position scarcity and bye weeks could make Benjamin an RB2 if he’s the starter.

Availability: 92%

FAAB: 15%

3. RB Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Sifting through the Miami backfield may be difficult, but we could be seeing some trends take place. Mostert hasn’t had the best production this season, but he has had favorable usage. Those two combined in Week 5 when Mostert took 18 carries for 113 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding one reception on three targets for nine yards. He would’ve had another touchdown had he not stepped out at the 1-yard line. Mostert saw a season-high 78% running back rush share and 10% target share, while leading the backfield in snaps (46) and routes run (20). Mostert is the clear starting running back in this backfield and is start worthy moving forward.

Availability: 32%

FAAB: 15%

3. WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Despite the poor effort from the Colts offense, the rookie wideout is emerging. He posted career-highs with eight receptions on nine targets for 81 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, all of which led the team in the primetime win. Pierce is on the verge of a true breakout but is still third on depth chart behind Parris Campbell in both snaps and routes run. That won’t last long, though, and Pierce should be rostered so managers are ready for the takeover.

Availability: 91%

FAAB: 20%

4. WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers:

The rookie wide receiver continues to be one of Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted targets. Though his 13% target share was his lowest since Week 2, Doubs played the second-most snaps and ran just three fewer routes than Allen Lazard in Week 5, per Pro Football Focus, so the usage is certainly there. Doubs should still be rostered and is even an upside flex play with two juicy matchups coming up.

Availability: 66%

FAAB: 15%

5. RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

The rookie continued his fantastic story by making his season debut just a month after being shot in the leg as the victim of an attempted carjacking. Robinson will be eased into a role, but he’s already eating into early-down work. Though he only had nine carries in his debut, that led the team and was good for a 75% running back rush share. He played just two fewer snaps than Antonio Gibson and eight fewer than J.D. McKissic. A third-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft, Robinson could take over Gibson’s role as soon as Week 6, and even though this backfield is pretty messy, it’s the rookie who has the most upside.

Availability: 56%

FAAB: 15%

6. TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

This will be the final week Njoku is featured in this article. He needs to be picked up and started every week. Njoku posted a 19% target share in Week 5, and he hasn’t posted a target share below that mark since Week 1. He’s incredibly involved in the offense, and the production is following. He caught all six of his targets for 88 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. Njoku now has at least five receptions and 73 yards in each of his last three games. In a brutal tight end landscape, Njoku has emerged as a reliable starter.

Availability: 28%

FAAB: 10%

7. WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Though Cooper Rush is keeping the Cowboys offense afloat as Dak Prescott works his way back from a thumb injury, it does limit the upside for the pass-catchers. With that said, Gallup should not be on any waiver wires. Despite playing the third-most snaps among Cowboys wide receivers in Week 5, Gallup ran the second-most routes, which were just two fewer than the leader in CeeDee Lamb. Gallup also posted a 31% target share on five targets, both of which also were the second-highest behind Lamb. The eventual return of Prescott and Gallup’s increasing usage makes him an intriguing buy-low candidate.

Availability: 49%

FAAB: 10%