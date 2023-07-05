Just how good will the Jets' cast of WRs be with Aaron Rodgers?

When you remember that the New York Jets started quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White last season, it gets easier to justify the price they paid the Green Bay Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers, even though the future Hall of Famer turns 40 in December and carries a massive contract. Rodgers, who had a down year in 2022 while dealing with a broken thumb, will doubtless be motivated to prove wrong those doubting him, and few carry a grudge like the newly minted No. 8.
As has been well documented, Rodgers brought some friends along as wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb both signed with the Jets after spending multiple seasons in Green Bay. In addition, former Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman was added in free agency. Those three newcomers will join last year’s first-round pick, Garrett Wilson, and veteran Corey Davis to form what should be the top five wideouts in 2023, though former second-round pick WR Denzel Mims remains as well.
With the massive talent jump from Wilson and company to Rodgers, fantasy owners are sure to be more excited about the Jets’ receivers this season, so let’s look at who could deliver.
Garrett Wilson
Despite being saddled with shaky quarterback play, Wilson led all rookies in both receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,103) last year. The 10th overall pick, and second receiver drafted, appeared in all 17 games, and showed the speed to get deep, which is something Rodgers is far better suited to capitalize on than his predecessors were — Wilson had 13 receptions of 20 yards or more last year, which was tied for 22nd in the NFL. He also should be better in the red zone after logging just four touchdowns, though it’s worth noting that was enough to lead the team.
Wilson is an ascending talent who made chicken salad a season ago and now has a year of learning the NFL game under his belt. Rodgers has proven he’ll lean on guys he trusts and given Wilson’s talent it makes sense he’d become the go-to receiver.
Allen Lazard
When the Packers traded WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Lazard became the de facto WR1 in Green Bay. While he, like Wilson, led his team in receptions (60) and receiving yards (788), Lazard was miscast in the role, and by season’s end Christian Watson was the receiver teams feared. That’s not to say Lazard doesn’t bring skills to the table. He’s an exceptional blocker, and his years of working with Rodgers give him a leg up. Lazard simply doesn’t have the speed or consistent hands to be the guy. The good news is in New York, he won’t have to be.
Mecole Hardman
At one point the Chiefs envisioned Hardman as something of a successor to WR Tyreek Hill, who was dealt to the Miami Dolphins before last year. That never came to fruition. His best season came in 2021 when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards and a pair of TDs, but with Hill gone, Hardman managed a 25-297-4 line as injuries limited him to eight games. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in hopes of resetting his market, and it’ll be intriguing to see how his speed meshes with Rodgers.
Corey Davis and Randall Cobb
It seemed likely that Davis (32-536-2) would be released following a second disappointing campaign with the Jets, but barring a change of heart he’ll return in 2023. Recent reports say Davis will indeed be released at some point this summer. For now, he’ll be challenged for the “veteran presence” role by Cobb, who caught 34 passes for 417 yards with the Packers last year. Obviously, Cobb is a Rodgers favorite, which probably gives him the edge here, though injuries have robbed Cobb of the athleticism that made him such a dangerous weapon during his first tour in Titletown. Both wideouts could also challenge Hardman for snaps behind the duo of Wilson and Lazard.
Fantasy football outlook
Everyone knows Wilson is going to be the guy. The question is what’s his upside? If you want to play it safe you should consider him a borderline WR1/WR2, but that approach might allow a more aggressive owner to snatch him up. There’s little doubt Wilson has top-10 upside.
Lazard could be added as your No. 4 fantasy wideout, and he’s someone you might consider dealing if his value is raised by a quick start.
Hardman at least bears watching and could even be a late-round flier in deep setups or best-ball. Davis and Cobb are just guys, and the former may not even make the final roster.