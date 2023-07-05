Just how good will the Jets' cast of WRs be with Aaron Rodgers?

When you remember that the New York Jets started quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White last season, it gets easier to justify the price they paid the Green Bay Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers, even though the future Hall of Famer turns 40 in December and carries a massive contract. Rodgers, who had a down year in 2022 while dealing with a broken thumb, will doubtless be motivated to prove wrong those doubting him, and few carry a grudge like the newly minted No. 8.

As has been well documented, Rodgers brought some friends along as wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb both signed with the Jets after spending multiple seasons in Green Bay. In addition, former Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman was added in free agency. Those three newcomers will join last year’s first-round pick, Garrett Wilson, and veteran Corey Davis to form what should be the top five wideouts in 2023, though former second-round pick WR Denzel Mims remains as well.

With the massive talent jump from Wilson and company to Rodgers, fantasy owners are sure to be more excited about the Jets’ receivers this season, so let’s look at who could deliver.