Fantasy football: Green Bay Packers' passing attack breakdown

Although training camp and the preseason can only tell us so much, from all accounts there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has looked comfortable running the offense in his first season as the starter. Love is hardly the only up-and-comer in Green Bay this season, however, so it’s a good time to look at his young supporting class and see what fantasy owners can expect from this group in 2023.

Please note this will not include a breakdown of RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, both of whom are well established in the NFL. Consider the. draftable as a high-end RB2 and middling RB3, respectively.