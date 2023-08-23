Fantasy football: Green Bay Packers' passing attack breakdown

Although training camp and the preseason can only tell us so much, from all accounts there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has looked comfortable running the offense in his first season as the starter. Love is hardly the only up-and-comer in Green Bay this season, however, so it’s a good time to look at his young supporting class and see what fantasy owners can expect from this group in 2023.
Please note this will not include a breakdown of RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, both of whom are well established in the NFL. Consider the. draftable as a high-end RB2 and middling RB3, respectively.
Christian Watson
When the Packers traded a pair of second-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings to move up and draft Watson with the 34th overall selection, it was clear they saw something they liked. Given how he closed the 2022 season — 31 receptions, 523 yards, and seven TDs over the final eight games — everyone else sees it, too. Watson has a great size/strength combo to go with elite speed, and that makes him a big-play threat every time he touches the football.
Romeo Doubs
While Watson has been the apple of fantasy owners’ eyes in drafts this year, Doubs has been going off boards in deep WR5 territory, which doesn’t seem grounded in reality.
Although he was selected nearly 100 picks after Watson, it was Doubs who shined in last year’s training camp and played well out of the gate with 30 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. He missed over a month and did little after returning, but he has once again earned praise in camp, and you could make a strong argument that Doubs is poised to be Love’s No. 1 receiver this year
Jayden Reed
Green Bay picked up Reed with the 50th overall pick in this year’s draft, and though it appeared at one point that WR Samori Toure might push for the No. 3 job, Reed has solidified his claim to that spot with a strong camp — his 19-yard touchdown reception from Love against the New England Patriots was one of the club’s preseason highlights. Reed has been working in a variety of roles in camp, and it seems head coach Matt LaFleur is looking for different ways to get the rookie the ball.
He’s unlikely to see the volume of snaps as Watson and Doubs, though, as both Toure and fellow rookie Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) will get their chances in specific sets.
Luke Musgrave and Tyler Kraft
Yet another second-round pick, Musgrave has garnered his share of preseason buzz as well with those covering the team already calling him the most dangerous tight end the Packers have had since Jermichael Finley, whose career came to a halt due to injury in 2013. The rookie has the speed to stretch the field, and he’s been a popular target for Love during their time together in two preseason tilts.
It’s always dangerous to rely on rookie tight ends given how unusual it is for them to post big numbers, but it’s hard to listen to the Packers talk up Musgrave and not come away at least intrigued.
Kraft was chosen in Round 3 and has been penciled into the No. 2 role behind Musgrave and ahead of TE Josiah Deguara (calf). With Musgrave’s blocking skills still a work in progress, Kraft looks like he’ll be asked to stay in-line a lot to help the front five. While he’s a capable receiver in his own right, Kraft doesn’t look like he’s going to be a regular contributor offensively as a rookie.
Fantasy football outlook
In conventional leagues, you’ll want to focus on the top-two receivers. Watson is hovering around that WR2/WR3 cutoff, but he could be a hit-or-miss type from week to week. While Doubs can be targeted as a WR4 to be safe, he’s capable of delivering WR3 production, and his ceiling might be even higher. Don’t be surprised if he’s a steadier option than Watson.
In larger leagues, you could give Reed some consideration as a late-round flier, though it’d be asking a lot for such a young offense to have three playable fantasy WRs. Likewise, Musgrave is, at best, a late-round lottery ticket as your TE2. Kraft can be ignored.