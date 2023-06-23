Fantasy football preview: Anthony Richardson vs. Gardner Minshew

Starting with the rookie, Richardson brings unlimited potential to the fantasy landscape. His dual-threat ability as an elite rusher combined with excellent arm strength makes up a profile that has the upside to win championships.

The issue comes with his inexperience. Though Richardson may be further along in his development than some might expect, there is something to be said about the fact that he has just 13 collegiate starts and 393 pass attempts under his belt at the FBS level.

That means growing pains are expected, potentially to a degree that may keep him off the field until the coaching staff feels he’s ready. However, they want him to start as soon as possible so he can get those reps and continue developing his traits as a passer. Steichen was instrumental in Jalen Hurts‘ fast-tracked development, which can’t be overlooked.

Depending on when Richardson takes over the starting role, he could be worthy of a late-round pick considering the upside his rushing ability brings in a similar fashion to 2022 Justin Fields.

His current ADP, according to FantasyPros, sits at QB14 and No. 114 overall.