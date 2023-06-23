Fantasy football preview: Anthony Richardson vs. Gardner Minshew

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to usher in a new era under center after spending the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Anthony Richardson out of Florida.
While the future of the position currently belongs to Richardson, the organization hedged their bets by signing veteran Gardner Minshew in free agency as a bridge option in Shane Steichen’s scheme.
For fantasy football purposes, we’re here to examine the outlook of the new quarterback room in Indianapolis and which signal-caller managers should target in their upcoming drafts for the 2023 season.
Anthony Richardson
Starting with the rookie, Richardson brings unlimited potential to the fantasy landscape. His dual-threat ability as an elite rusher combined with excellent arm strength makes up a profile that has the upside to win championships.
The issue comes with his inexperience. Though Richardson may be further along in his development than some might expect, there is something to be said about the fact that he has just 13 collegiate starts and 393 pass attempts under his belt at the FBS level.
That means growing pains are expected, potentially to a degree that may keep him off the field until the coaching staff feels he’s ready. However, they want him to start as soon as possible so he can get those reps and continue developing his traits as a passer. Steichen was instrumental in Jalen Hurts‘ fast-tracked development, which can’t be overlooked.
Depending on when Richardson takes over the starting role, he could be worthy of a late-round pick considering the upside his rushing ability brings in a similar fashion to 2022 Justin Fields.
His current ADP, according to FantasyPros, sits at QB14 and No. 114 overall.
Gardner Minshew
The Colts wisely signed Minshew to a one-year deal in free agency as the bridge option for Richardson. Minshew is entering his third season in Steichen’s offense, which gives the Colts a solid starting option in the event Richardson needs more time to develop during the regular season.
Minshew gave us a reminder that he can be fantasy relevant in two starts during the 2022 season. With Jalen Hurts sidelined, Minshew started Weeks 15 and 16 for the Philadelphia Eagles. The former sixth-round pick posted lines of 355-2-2 and 274-1-1, respectively.
Should Minshew begin the season as the starter until Richardson is ready, he would be a viable streaming option. However, we should not expect his shelf life as a starter to be very long.
His current ADP, according to FantasyPros, is QB37, which means he’s essentially going undrafted.
Fantasy football outlook
It will be difficult to know who the starter will be until training camp and the preseason get underway. The Colts want Richardson to start as soon as possible, but they also understand he may need more time to get into the playbook while adjusting to life in the NFL.
Minshew shouldn’t be drafted, unless it’s officially announced that he’s the starter. Even then, managers likely can get him off the waiver wire after the draft, if needed.
If Richardson is the starter in Week 1, he’s worthy of a late-round pick in single-QB leagues, considering his rushing ability gives him top-12 upside. However, there will be risk involved, because he’s so inexperienced; managers may want to pair him with a safer option like Jared Goff or Kirk Cousins.