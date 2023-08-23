Injuries to know before drafting your fantasy football team

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Recovered from his offseason ankle surgery, Kupp returned to practice Monday, Aug. 21, after straining a hammy three weeks prior. He should be ready to roll come Week 1 and is a strong No. 1 choice in PPR scoring.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: The third-year pro has missed some time with a lower-leg injury but will return to the field for Detroit’s preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 25. From a fantasy perspective, St. Brown is by far the safest thing going in Motown.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: Miami’s ever-dangerous receiver has been battling through an abdomen injury for a few weeks and is in jeopardy of missing Week 1. Miami’s doctors remain optimistic he will be able to suit up, though, so gamers will need to track this one closely. Waddle is a fine selection as your second receiver even with the opener in doubt.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: Monday’s second preseason win came at a potentially costly price as McLaurin suffered turf toe but avoided a fracture. He’s day-to-day and is optimistic about being ready for Week 1. While that’s encouraging, turf toe can linger for months, and McLaurin may be in for a long season.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings: A concussion knocked him out of practice, but he is back as of Aug. 21 and wearing a non-contact jersey. The rookie is overvalued as anything more than a No. 4 gamble in fantasy drafts.

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans: Burks sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee on Aug. 16. It’s not yet clear on how much time the sophomore will miss, but his Week 1 availability is no better than questionable at this time. Depending on the severity, he could miss up to two months, or roughly the first five weeks of the regular season if surgery isn’t necessary. The coaching staff said no timetable will be placed on Burks’ return.

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs: A cleanup surgery has Toney still watching from the sidelines, and his official timetable remains unclear. The coaching staff indicated they hope he will return prior to Week 1, but we’re probably looking at a situation that goes down to the wire and results in a questionable designation. That shouldn’t stop gamers from investing a WR4 or No. 5 spot in him.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: The rookie wideout suffered a fractured wrist in the second preseason game and will miss three to four weeks. He was being overvalued by drafters leading up to the injury, so maybe this will cool some of the interest and bring him back down to a reasonable valuation.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions: The second-year deep threat suffered a hamstring strain last week and is expected to be absent the rest of the offseason. He will miss the first six weeks of the real season, due to a gambling suspension, so this injury is inconsequential for fantasy draft plans.

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants: Coming back from knee reconstruction has the young receiver on the Active/PUP list, and he’s making steady progress, per several reports. Next week’s Tuesday roster cut deadline will be telling as to his early-season status as the team may opt to transfer Robinson to the reserve PUP and sit him for six weeks.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: The diminutive slot receiver is coming back from a shoulder injury and practiced Tuesday, Aug. 22, wearing a red “please don’t hit me” jersey. The addition of Jakobi Meyers but loss of Darren Waller means Renfrow is likely no stronger than a low-end flex play in PPR when the matchup is right.

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints: Purely reserved for late-round flier territory, Shaheed has been out since Aug. 5 with a groin strain. The Saints reportedly are not concerned about his Week 1 availability.