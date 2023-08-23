Injuries to know before drafting your fantasy football team

Suffice it to say, keeping up with injuries during the fantasy football draft season is tremendously important. All gamers should follow along to avoid any potential mishaps as it never hurts to stay in the know.
The most notable names from the traditional pool of skill players are in focus below. We’ll continue to monitor their statuses throughout the remainder of the summer.
Quarterbacks
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: A calf strain has the star passer on the mend, but he has been throwing and running for several days now, and Week 1 isn’t in any serious doubt. We’ve seen Burrow recover nicely from a totally reconstructed knee and then an appendectomy to play QB1-caliber fantasy ball. Draft him as usual without trepidation.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: Last year’s Week 14 ACL tear wasn’t repaired until January. Murray’s expected return date still hasn’t been confirmed, but he could make his debut in the first half of the season. He’s on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, and whether Murray is transferred to the reserve version should be known next week. He would miss the first six games in that situation. Murray won’t be himself in 2023, barring some miracle, and that is enough to avoid him.
Brock Purdy, Arizona Cardinals: He is fully healthy after offseason elbow surgery and is on track to start Week 1. While Purdy himself isn’t exactly a fantasy commodity, his presence last season helped stabilize the offensive weapons around him.
Running backs
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: His ankle injury remains an issue, though nowhere near as serious as the looming trade situation. Taylor is among the most troubling early-round investments in fantasy right now, and it’s entirely understandable if gamers opt to pass on him in favor of a safer buy.
Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers: Week 1 is not in doubt if you believe Sanders himself, so there’s that going for him, but groin injuries notoriously are tricky. Expect him to be slapped with a “questionable” tag entering the opener vs. Atlanta.
Breece Hall, New York Jets: He participated in 11-on-11 drills in practice Aug. 22 but won’t play in the preseason finale. Hall (knee) should be on the field for Week 1, though in a diminished capacity following the signing of Dalvin Cook. Speaking of the former Minnesota Viking, his shoulder is coming along well after offseason surgery to repair a years-old issue.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs: His shoulder surgery went well, and Pacheco should be fine for Week 1 after returning to practice Monday, Aug. 21. He has been cleared for contact and may even debut in the preseason finale.
De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: The rookie was banged up in the preseason and is deemed week-to-week due to a shoulder injury. He is still a late-round flier with hopes he can ascend the depth chart by hook or crook.
Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins: He picked up a hand injury of unknown severity on Aug. 9, and the coaching staff is taking it easy on him. There has been no indication he will miss Week 1, and Wilson should be treated as a fringe flex option.
Damien Harris, Buffalo Bills: He missed the preseason game Saturday, Aug. 19, with a knee issue, and Harris is considered day-to-day.
Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns: Ford continues to miss time with a hamstring strain. The team is hopeful he will return for the opening week, though it could be as a man buried on the depth chart if Demetric Felton continues to thrive. Ford is a sketchy handcuff to Nick Chubb in a situation that is extremely fluid.
Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts: He underwent surgery on Aug. 1 to repair a broken arm, which may sideline him through the second week of the regular season. If Taylor is indeed dealt, Moss will have a strong chance of taking over as the RB1.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons: A soft-tissue injury should sideline him the rest of the preseason, but it appears as though he is in no jeopardy of missing Week 1. That said, Patterson is barely worthy of a roster spot even without an injury concern.
Wide receivers
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Recovered from his offseason ankle surgery, Kupp returned to practice Monday, Aug. 21, after straining a hammy three weeks prior. He should be ready to roll come Week 1 and is a strong No. 1 choice in PPR scoring.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: The third-year pro has missed some time with a lower-leg injury but will return to the field for Detroit’s preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 25. From a fantasy perspective, St. Brown is by far the safest thing going in Motown.
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: Miami’s ever-dangerous receiver has been battling through an abdomen injury for a few weeks and is in jeopardy of missing Week 1. Miami’s doctors remain optimistic he will be able to suit up, though, so gamers will need to track this one closely. Waddle is a fine selection as your second receiver even with the opener in doubt.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: Monday’s second preseason win came at a potentially costly price as McLaurin suffered turf toe but avoided a fracture. He’s day-to-day and is optimistic about being ready for Week 1. While that’s encouraging, turf toe can linger for months, and McLaurin may be in for a long season.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings: A concussion knocked him out of practice, but he is back as of Aug. 21 and wearing a non-contact jersey. The rookie is overvalued as anything more than a No. 4 gamble in fantasy drafts.
Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans: Burks sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee on Aug. 16. It’s not yet clear on how much time the sophomore will miss, but his Week 1 availability is no better than questionable at this time. Depending on the severity, he could miss up to two months, or roughly the first five weeks of the regular season if surgery isn’t necessary. The coaching staff said no timetable will be placed on Burks’ return.
Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs: A cleanup surgery has Toney still watching from the sidelines, and his official timetable remains unclear. The coaching staff indicated they hope he will return prior to Week 1, but we’re probably looking at a situation that goes down to the wire and results in a questionable designation. That shouldn’t stop gamers from investing a WR4 or No. 5 spot in him.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: The rookie wideout suffered a fractured wrist in the second preseason game and will miss three to four weeks. He was being overvalued by drafters leading up to the injury, so maybe this will cool some of the interest and bring him back down to a reasonable valuation.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions: The second-year deep threat suffered a hamstring strain last week and is expected to be absent the rest of the offseason. He will miss the first six weeks of the real season, due to a gambling suspension, so this injury is inconsequential for fantasy draft plans.
Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants: Coming back from knee reconstruction has the young receiver on the Active/PUP list, and he’s making steady progress, per several reports. Next week’s Tuesday roster cut deadline will be telling as to his early-season status as the team may opt to transfer Robinson to the reserve PUP and sit him for six weeks.
Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: The diminutive slot receiver is coming back from a shoulder injury and practiced Tuesday, Aug. 22, wearing a red “please don’t hit me” jersey. The addition of Jakobi Meyers but loss of Darren Waller means Renfrow is likely no stronger than a low-end flex play in PPR when the matchup is right.
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints: Purely reserved for late-round flier territory, Shaheed has been out since Aug. 5 with a groin strain. The Saints reportedly are not concerned about his Week 1 availability.
Tight ends
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: A case of vertigo has held Hockenson back in practice of late. He is still out as of Aug. 22, although the former Detroit Lion doesn’t sound too concerned as he tries to find a solution. In a game of big-bodied human chess, his dizziness and balance problems should be worrisome for fantasy drafters, though. Keep close tabs on this one.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: The oft-injured star dealt with a minor groin strain in camp but has returned to the field as of Aug. 21 and should be eased back into the swing of things. Be cautious when drafting him given Kittle’s history and the general nature of groin issues.
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals: He returns from last year’s ACL tear but is not expected to play in the preseason finale. Ertz should be available for Week 1, yet he is an uninspiring fantasy selection entering his age-33 season.
Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts: The 6-foot-7 Woods has sat thanks to a hamstring injury suffered in late July and is week-to-week. He should return in time for Week 1 action and is a late-round curiosity in deep formats.