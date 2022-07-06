What to make of the Jaguars' new-look receiving corps?

It’s not clear why some young signal-callers who struggle are handled with kid gloves — such as Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields — while others have their professional obituaries written (New York Jets’ Zach Wilson, anyone?). Without question, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence belongs in the first group as most lay the blame for an unrelentingly brutal rookie year squarely on the doorstep of deposed head coach Urban Meyer. Are they right? We’ll start to find out come Sept. 11.

Entering last year’s draft, terms like “can’t miss” and “generational talent” were used when describing Lawrence, who threw three TDs (and three INTs) in a Week 1 loss to the Houston Texans and didn’t throw for multiple scores in a game again until the season finale. He ended up passing for just 3,641 yards while leading the NFL in picks with 17. In addition to Meyer, the lack of talent around him was assigned some fault.

In an effort to help their young QB, the Jags invested big-time dollars in free-agent receivers Christian Kirk (77-982-5 with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021) and Zay Jones (47-546-1 with the Las Vegas Raiders), as well as tight end Evan Engram. We’ll see if it pays dividends.

