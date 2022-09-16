Fantasy Football Start 'em, Sit 'em: Week 2

With Week 2 of fantasy football officially underway, the start and sit decisions take on even more of an impact for managers.

Whether you’re looking to bounce back from a Week 1 loss or continue to stay undefeated, the start and sit decisions are ones that will make or break a week.

Doing start/sit articles can be a little challenging. The players featured on the list below should not be taken as “must starts” or “must sits.” Instead, these are more suggestions on what we believe managers should do with fringe players heading into the weekend. The choice is ultimately up to the manager.

Just because a player is listed as a “start” doesn’t mean he should be put in the lineup over the secure, bona fide studs. Vice versa for the “sits.” If there’s no better option on the waiver wire or the bench, a manager shouldn’t automatically sit the player. That’s why these can be tricky waters to navigate.

Here is a look at some of the tough start and sit decisions in fantasy football for Week 2: