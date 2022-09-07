Fantasy Football: Top streaming options in Week 1

The first week of football is finally here, which means fantasy football managers are right at home tinkering and researching ways to build the optimal lineup.

It’s right where we all want to be.

Though the draft season is coming to an end, and the majority of managers are set for Week 1, there are those who will be taking on the stream life when it comes to certain positions.

The stream life isn’t for everyone. It’s chaotic, hectic, and stressful. But when it hits correctly, it can have a massive impact on a manager’s lineup.

In order to qualify as a streamer, a player must be available in more than 40% of ESPN leagues at the time of writing. Each week, we will focus on the quarterback, tight end, defense/special teams, and kicker positions.

For each position, I’ll give a “stream of the week” indicating the priority streamer along with an additional two options. Don’t be afraid to hit me up on Twitter with any questions or thoughts on the process (shameless plug – @KevinHickey11).

After taking a look at the top options on the waiver wire for Week 1, here are the top streaming options in fantasy football: