NFL preseason Week 1 fantasy football recap

WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans: The explosive rookie stole the show Thursday night, landing five of his eight targets for 65 yards and an acrobatic touchdown grab from Davis Mills. Three targets marked the next most by any Texan, and Dell accounted for more yards than the next trio of guys combined. The 5-foot-8, 165-pounder is lethal in open space and a nightmare for man coverage. Given how flimsy the rest of the receiving corps is on paper, Dell deserves some late-round attention in deeper fantasy leagues.

QBs Davis Mills and C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: Stroud started the game but looked pretty much like what you’d expect from a rookie in his first NFL appearance. He mustered only 13 yards on two of four passing, and the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft threw an interception. He ran for six yards on two rushes and lost 15 yards on his lone sack taken. The Texans turned to Mills, who threw the aforementioned scoring strike to Dell. Mills, too, turned over the ball with a fumble. Overall, it was a stronger night for Mills than Stroud. He completed 75 percent of his dozen attempts for 99 yards (8.3-yard average) and didn’t take a sack. Even if this showing gains Mills a slight leg up for the Week 1 job “battle,” he holds no value in fantasy but could buoy the worth of some targets. Stroud will take his lumps but is the team’s future and, therefore, deserves closer scrutiny over the final two preseason contests.

QB Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots: Mac Jones didn’t play in this one, which tells us everything one needs to know about where he stands in the competition. Zappe looked fine but failed to impress thanks to an unwillingness to push the ball down the field. He completed 12 of his 14 attempts but averaged just 5.6 yards per throw and took two sacks. Jones will need to get injured or flop in a major way before we see the 2022 fourth-rounder in meaningful action.