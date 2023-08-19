NFL preseason Week 2 fantasy football recap

New York Giants offense: Star back Saquon Barkley rested in this one, but Daniel Jones stole the show. He completed all but one of his nine attempts for 69 yards and a short touchdown to reserve tight end Daniel Bellinger. Speaking of that position, Darren Waller corralled all three targets from Jones for 30 yards on the opening drive and looked every bit the dangerous weapon from his glory days. Wideout Jalin Hyatt secured a 33-yard touchdown from journeyman Tyrod Taylor, which should give fantasy owners a glimpse into the rookie’s potential vertical offerings.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers: On one hand, Young’s stats weren’t anything to write home about after a 35-yard day on just 3-for-6 passing. To the No. 1 overall pick’s credit, he led Carolina on a 62-yard drive that resulted in a field goal, and Young correctly identified a blitz before finding fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo on a 15-yard strike. Slow, steady improvement is about all we can ask for at this stage of Young’s high-upside career.

Atlanta Falcons offense: Across the board, nearly everything you’d like to see from this fledgling group was on display in Week 2 preseason play. Quarterback Desmond Ridder had a blemish on his stat line with an interception, but it was tipped and really should have triggered a pass interference call. He completed seven of his nine throws for 80 yards and rushed for a seven-yard gain. Bijan Robinson touched the ball five times for 26 yards, averaging 5.0 per tote on his four carries, which was highlighted by a 12-yarder on his first pro handle. Drake London finished with a 2-33-0 line that featured a nifty sideline grab, whereas Kyle Pitts landed his only target — an errant thrown he easily snagged on the run — for a nine-yard reception. This group has a very real chance to surprise fantasy owners in 2023.