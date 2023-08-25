NFL preseason Week 3 fantasy football recap

Pittsburgh Steelers offense: Kenny Pickett has enjoyed a fantastic preseason and should be climbing up draft rankings into the upper quadrant of backups. He finished a cool 4-for-4 with completions of 33 and 35 yards to Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, respectively, leading to a field goal on the opening drive. Running back Najee Harris caught a 16-yarder from the second-year pro on the second drive, which led to a Jaylen Warren score two plays later. Harris added a touchdown of his own before the starters were pulled. The Steelers are clicking, and the final warmup for the regular season couldn’t have gone much smoother for the first-string offense.

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts: As expected, Richardson had a few positive moments and plenty of rookie ones. He completed just six of his 17 throws for 78 yards — a lowly 4.6 average — and was charged with a fumble that was recovered by Indy. On the ground, the No. 4 overall selection racked up 38 yards on five attempts to pace the starting offense. Richardson’s profile suggests much of the same with the occasional statistical outburst during 2023.

Indianapolis Colts running backs: With Jonathan Taylor (ankle, trade request) and Zack Moss (arm) absent, the backfield opened with Deon Jackson as the starter. He accounted for eight yards and a score on four rushes. Rookie Evan Hull was the next man up, logging 25 yards and a score on his six carries. The next two series saw Jackson rotated back in, and then the Colts turned to Kenyan Drake and Jake Funk. Jackson and Moss should split reps once the latter is healthy, but this backfield screams headache for fantasy purposes.