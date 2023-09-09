The 5 best NFL prop bets for Week 1

It’s not just the games that bettors can get a piece of each week of the NFL season. There are more than 1,000 prop bets that can be made each week.

With most teams as healthy as they’re going to be all season, we selected five players to shine the spotlight on. They include one of the league’s best running backs in an in-state rivalry, a pair of quarterbacks with contrasting rushing styles, a quarterback who was most successful mixing in the run a lot, and a wide receiver scoring a touchdown against one of the worst pass defenses in the league.

Note: Odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook

5 San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy UNDER 232.5 passing yards (-115) Purdy was a great story last season as he took over the 49ers offense as Mr. Irrelevant. But he topped this number in only two of six starts and had 234 yards in one of those two. He’ll be on the road in the early window of games against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that allowed 222 yards a game with a slew of injuries. The Niners may win, but Purdy won’t light them up. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin scores a touchdown (+145) The Buccaneers head to Minnesota to face a Vikings defense that has more questions than answers, especially in the secondary. The Vikings didn’t do a lot to improve their secondary and lost their best corner (Patrick Peterson) in free agency. The Vikings offense is going to push the ball down the field and force the Bucs to follow suit. As the best deep threat on the team, Godwin will get a couple of chances to take one to the house. 3 Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson UNDER 17.5 rushing yards (-115) Wilson isn’t the rushing threat he once was and new head coach Sean Payton prefers a pass offense that gets rid of the ball quickly. Earlier in his career, Wilson would run by design and was one of the best controlled scramblers in the league. With age, he has become much more of a pocket passer, and the Raiders strong defensive edge rushers will keep him the pocket and not allow the room for Wilson to take off. 2 Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields OVER 57.5 rushing yards (-120) Chicago hosts the Green Bay Packers – the one team in the division that has owned the Bears for the last 15 years. The Packers are going to be without Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson (hamstring), while Romeo Doubs (questionable) also is dealing with an injury. The Packers may be forced to try to play a grind-it-out, run-heavy offense. That plays into Chicago’s hands. Fields is a dynamic runner with fresh legs and may need only a couple of scrambles or broken plays to get the majority of this number. 1 Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb OVER 75.5 rushing yards (-120) The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener and both teams will look to impose their dominance. For the Browns, that means running the ball. Chubb has rushed for more than 100 yards in five of eight meetings with the Bengals. With Kareem Hunt no longer carving into his carry numbers, Chubb will likely be pushing 20 carries – which should be more than enough to top this number.

