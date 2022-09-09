The 5 best bets for NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season is always a difficult one to bet on because most teams have made significant changes through roster additions and losses, and those changes aren’t always reflected until teams take the field for the first game of the regular season.

We spread the wealth around with the week’s best bets, incorporating a moneyline bet, a couple of point-spread bets, and a pair of Over/Under bets.

It may become a weekly feature to bet against the New York City teams, because it’s just too easy to head to the pay window that way. In honor of the town so nice they named it twice, we start spreading the news by betting against both southern New York teams.

