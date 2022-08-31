Fantasy football: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback breakdown

Signed to a two-year, $14.285 million contract in April, Trubisky entered camp as the likely QB1 and was basically asked to hold onto the job. While he took a backseat in the first two preseason games, the former No. 2 overall pick started the preseason finale and led the team to a 16-0 halftime lead against the Detroit Lions. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown — finishing preseason with 283 yards and a pair of TDs — and the only real knock on his performance was that three of his scoring drives ended in field goals. Regardless, it certainly felt like he did enough to lock down the starting spot for Week 1.

How long he’ll hold onto that job remains to be seen, however. While it’s easy to blame some of Trubisky’s shortcomings on his coaching with the Chicago Bears, he definitely seemed to plateau in his development, and even two changes of scenery are unlikely to result in him suddenly becoming the player the Bears hoped he’d be when they drafted him. Perhaps offensive coordinator Matt Canada can squeeze enough out of Trubisky to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt, but you must imagine the leash will be pretty short if losses start to pile up.

To that point, Pittsburgh opens with three teams one figures it must be able to hang with in order to be considered among the conferences’ playoff contenders — at Cincy, home vs. New England, and on the road against Cleveland. The New York Jets come to the Steel City in Week 4, followed by another tough stretch: at Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, at Miami, and a trip to Philly before the Week 9 bye. It’s conceivable without much labor to envision Mike Tomlin giving Pickett a crack at a slightly more favorable second-half schedule (NO, CIN, @IND, @ATL, BAL, @CAR, LV, @BAL, CLE).