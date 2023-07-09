Are any Tennessee Titans quarterbacks worth drafting?

One of the signs of success in the NFL is stability at the quarterback position. The presence of a franchise quarterback is the easiest barometer for predicting a winning franchise. That isn’t the case with the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan Tannehill isn’t viewed as a long-term answer. In the last two drafts, Tennessee has used Day 2 picks in both to select a potential successor to Tannehill – Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft and Will Levis in the second this year.

Tannehill is entering his fifth season with the Titans and is in the final year of his current contract. His NFL career won’t be in its final season, but it seems clear that the Titans are willing to move on without Tannehill.