Saturday and Sunday game recaps

Why wouldn’t this be the game of the week? Two terrible teams with an over/under of 38 points scored a total of 63 as the highest-points total of the weekend. And the worst team in the NFL is on the road and beats the Colts who they tied to open the year. And, the Texans tied the game with 50 seconds left and went for the two-point conversion for the win and was successful. The Texans led 24-14 in the third quarter but the Colts were up 31-24 with only three minutes left to play. Granted, there were almost no skill players with recognizable names, but it was a brief slice of excitement for a Houston franchise who lost the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Bears.

Davis Mills passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Brandin Cooks (5-106, TD) may have played his final game as a Texan but made it a good one. Jordan Akins (4-70, 2 TD) was a difference maker and fellow tight end Teagan Quitoriano (3-83) had a career game. The rushing effort wasn’t much between Dare Ogunbowale (11-33) and Royce Freeman (7-15). The Texans settle for a 3-13-1 but were 2-1 over the final three games.

Sam Ehlinger threw for 209 yards and two scores with two interceptions. But Deon Jackson (6-75) and Parris Campbell (6-42) were as good as it got with receivers and Michael Pittman (3-30, TD) scored to salvage his fantasy value. Zack Moss ran for 114 yards and a touchdown on his 18 runs and even Jackson gained 35 yards on eight carries. This was a messy game by both teams with three turnovers each. And the controversial installation of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach ends with seven straight losses. Both teams will be in upheaval over the offseason, but at least the Texans ended with a small bright spot.