Saturday and Sunday game recaps

There is rock bottom. And then, underneath that, is losing to the injury-ravaged set of third-stringers known as the Los Angeles Rams after giving up 51 points. The Broncos ended their five-game losing streak last week and it looks like they are starting a new one. The Rams led 31-6 at the half and tried to coast to their win but still scored 20 more points. This game was exactly what the Broncos did not need.

Russell Wilson passed for 214 yards and one fourth-quarter touchdown along with three interceptions and the Broncos let Brett Rypien take over at the end of the game in time to throw a pick-six that ended the scoring in the lop-sided tilt. Jerry Jeudy (6-117) and Courtland Sutton (5-64) were the top receivers while Greg Dulcich (4-39, TD) snagged the lone touchdown. Latavius Murray ran for 34 yards on eight rushes and scored the two-point conversion but the Broncos couldn’t get on track with Wilson and Rypien combining for four interceptions and six sacks. The Broncos fall to 4-11 and travels to Kansas City for Week 17.

Baker Mayfield was barely winded while throwing 230 yards and two scores to Tyer Higbee (9-94) which alone would have won the game. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes and had a 124.7 QB rating. Cam Akers finally resembled what they expected when they drafted him by rushing for 118 yards and three touchdowns. The defense had a big day against the struggling Broncos and the offense took their time riding to the big win. The 5-10 Rams play at the Chargers next week but they’ll spend the week basking in the glow of a 37-point blowout.