Can one of Seattle's tight ends make a difference in fantasy football?

A run-heavy club for most of quarterback Russell Wilson‘s decade-long tenure, the Seattle Seahawks figured to be even more dependent on the ground game after they shipped Wilson off to the Denver Broncos and replaced him with a bona fide journeyman in QB Geno Smith. Instead, Smith passed for 4,282 yards, which eclipsed Wilson’s single-season best of 4,219 yards (albeit in one more game).

While the Seahawks still rushed for a respectable 2,042 yards, which ranked 18th in the NFL, the shift to a more pass-happy offense doesn’t feel like a one-off. To that end, Seattle used a first-round pick on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was considered by many to be the top wide receiver in the draft. He’ll join returning 1,000-yard wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, giving the club an imposing three-receiver look.

Today’s question, though, is what that means for the tight end position after the trio of Noah Fant, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson combined for 109 receptions, 1,156 yards, and nine TDs in 2022.