Sunday Game Recaps

Week 14 Sunday is in the books and we saw six of ten games won by a touchdown or less. Division leaders of the Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, Eagles, and 49ers won while the Titans and Vikings lost to a division rival. The Buccaneers played the 49ers (sort of) and still lead the NFC South with a 6-7 record.

We’re seeing more games with less than 35 total points and that wonderful phenomena when a top team tries to mail in their matchup with a weaker opponent and get caught like the Titans or almost get caught like the Cowboys.

The week started with the dramatic comeback of the Rams over the Raiders back on Thursday and ended with the Dolphins not showing up at the Chargers until sometime in the third quarter which proved to be too late.