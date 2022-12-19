Sunday Game Recaps

What? Did we all live long enough to see Frank Reich’s NFL 32-point record comeback erased as the biggest? It has been 30 years, and ironically, he was the Colts’ head coach until five games ago when he was fired. The Jeff Saturday era already included Week 14 when they gave up 33 fourth-quarter points to the Cowboys. Now, he holds a new record that no one would want because it will last a very long time, and every game that has a major imbalance on the scoreboard will prompt the announcer to say, “Well, you know one time the Vikings were down 33 points to the Colts…”

The Colts built a 33-0 lead at halftime even though they had only scored one offensive touchdown. They returned a blocked punt and an interception for scores, plus Chase McLaughlin kicked four field goals. He kicked a fifth one in the third quarter that ended the Colts’ scoring. Matt Ryan ended with 182 yards and one score to Deon Jackson on his only catch. Michael Pittman (10-60) and Jelani Woods (1-36) were the top receivers. The Colts lost Jonathan Taylor to start the game after he had just one catch and no carries. In the second half, the Colts went conservative on offense, though a lack of success when passing was also an issue. Zack Moss (24-8) and Deon Jackson (13-55) combined for 37 carries as another sign that they were playing to not lose and kill the clock. Ryan only passed for 64 yards in the second half. The loss drops the Colts to 4-9-1 and extends their losing streak to four games. They play the Chargers on Monday night, so there is plenty of time to rehash the greatest choke job in NFL history.

It was a tale of two halves for the Vikings. By halftime, they had been humiliated in their own stadium, the same one that saw them lost to the Cowboys 40-3 a few weeks back. Kirk Cousins had just 43 yards and one interception. Justin Jefferson led the team with 17 receiving yards. The Vikings reeled off 36 points in the second half to tie the game with 2:15 left to play and the game went into overtime when they kicked the 40-yard field goal with only three seconds left. By the end, Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns. The top receivers were K.J. Osborn (10-157, TD), Justin Jefferson (12-123, TD), Dalvin Cook (4-95, TD) and Adam Thielen (3-41, TD). Somehow, T.J. Hockenson (3-33) was the only one left out of the fun though he had nine targets. Cook also rushed for 95 yards on 17 carries. It was a monster game right when fantasy owners needed it. The Vikings rise to 11-3 and have clinched the NFC North. They host the Giants on Saturday.