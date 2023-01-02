Sunday Game Recaps

The Bears can take pride in using the best rushing quarterback in the league. Justin Fields ran for 132 yards on ten rushes. Problem is that the Bears lost by 31 points and he could only pass for 75 yards and one score while completing only 7-of-21 passes against the worst secondary in the NFL. Cole Kmet (2-27, TD) and Equanimeous St. Brown (2-20) dominated the other receivers (there were only two) and Fields has the rarity of completing passes to four receivers, while failing to complete to five receivers. David Montgomery ran for 24 yards on six carries while Khalil Herbert gained 31 yards on his five runs. The loss drops the Bears to 3-13 and they host the Vikings to end their season.

The Lions actually trailed 10-7 in the first quarter before they remembered that they didn’t need to defend the pass and they tore off 34 straight points to end the game. Jared Goff threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns with two ending up with Brock Wright (3-13, 2 TD). Amon-Ra St. Brown (4-62) and DJ Chark (2-56) were the primary receivers. The backfield took care of business with Jamaal Williams (22-144, TD) and D’Andre Swift (11-78, TD) doing the damage as runners, though Swift added four catches for 39 yards and a second touchdown. The win illustrated how much better the 8-8 Lions have become this season and they wind up playing in Green Bay.