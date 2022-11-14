Sunday Game Recaps - Week 10

What a game.

Two heavy-weight fighters went toe-to-toe and by the time it was over, there had been 63 total points, four interceptions, two lost fumbles, and plenty of fantasy points for all the right players. There was drama entering the game about Josh Allen’s true availability and even if he was just going to be an emergency quarterback.

The Bills led 27-10 in the third quarter, but the Vikings reeled off three touchdowns – including recovering a Josh Allen fumble for a score. The Bills led 27-23 and just had to run the final 44 seconds off the clock but Allen fumbled the snap that the Vikings recovered. The Bills had to quickly get downfield and kick the tying field goal with two seconds left on the clock.

The Vikings won the toss and marched down the field before stalling at the Bills 15-yard line where the kicked a field goal. The Bills had their turn to tie or win and reached the Vikings’ 20-yard line where Allen threw his second interception to lose the game. It all seemed kind of fated.

Allen threw for 357 yards and a score but had two interceptions – was his elbow an issue? He also ran for 84 yards. Stefon Diggs (12-128) and Gabe Davis (6-93, TD) were the lead receiver and even Dawson Knox caught four passes for 57 yards. Devin Singletary used his 13 rushes to gain 47 yards and two touchdowns. It was another great offensive performance marred by the two interceptions and two lost fumbles that made the difference in the game. The Bills drop to 6-3 and host the Browns on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins had nearly the same stats as Allen, passing for 357 yards and one touchdown to Justin Jefferson (10-193, TD) who was pretty much unstoppable, particularly at the end of the game when it mattered most. Adam Thielen (5-49) and T.J. Hockenson (7-45) offered support but Jefferson dominated. Dalvin Cook ran for 119 yards and one score plus caught three passes for 27 yards. All the right players came through with stellar performances against a great defense in a tough venue. The 8-1 Vikings trail only the Eagles in the NFC and host the Patriots for Week 11.