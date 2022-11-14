Sunday Game Recaps - Week 10

Seattle 16, Tampa Bay 21
The Munich game offered a few impressive performances but overall was a bit flat as European games often are. Geno Smith passed for 275 yards and two scores between Tyler Lockett (3-42, TD) and Marquise Goodwin (2-38, TD), while DK Metcalf led the receivers with six catches for 71 yards. The Seahawks mounted a fourth-quarter comeback from a 21-3 deficit but fell short. Smith’s lost fumble at the Buccaneers’ nine-yard was a critical opportunity missed. Kenneth Walker finally had a bad game with only 17 yards on ten carries but salvaged his fantasy game with six catches for 55 yards. The loss drops the Seahawks to 6-4 and ends their four-game win streak. They head onto their bye for Week 11.
The Buccaneers actually played better in Germany though they had the shorter flight. Tom Brady enjoyed one of his better efforts with 258 yards and two touchdowns, but his interception made him fall just short of Aaron Rodger’s record 402 passes without a pick. The wideouts accounted for the bulk of receptions – Chris Godwin (6-71, TD), Mike Evans (5-54), and Julio Jones (3-52, TD). Rachaad White was given the start and ended with 22 runs for 105 yards but no catches. Leonard Fournette (14-57, TD) was also used heavily until he left with a hip injury. The win lifts the Buccaneers to 5-5 atop the NFC South and head onto the Week 11 bye.
Detroit 31, Chicago 30
Game-o-the-week contender. The lackluster Lions stepped up in a road game to beat the Bears in Chicago after trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter. The effort was helped by a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown. Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and one score but Amon-Ra St. Brown (10-119) was the only receiver with more than 50 yards or three catches. Jamaal Williams (16-59, TD) handled most of the rushing though D’Andre Swift (6-6, TD) also scored without gaining much yardage. The Lions ended their 26-game road losing streak, so the win alone makes the season a success. The 3-6 Lions hit the road to play the Giants this week.
The Bears lost despite another monster game by the resurgent Justin Fields. He threw for 167 yards and two scores, plus ran 13 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Both passing scores went to Cole Kmet (4-74, 2 TD) and Darnell Mooney (4-57) was the only other receiver with more than 12 yards. The backfield was split between David Montgomery (9-37) and Khalil Herbert (10-57) who left with a hip injury. The game was all about Justin Fields but ended just short in part because of the pick-six on the Fields’ pass in the fourth quarter. The 3-7 Bears head to Atlanta this Sunday and are alone in the NFC North cellar.
Denver 10, Tennessee 17
Good defenses do not make for much fantasy football fun. The Broncos’ lone touchdown opened the game with a 66-yard score by the undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil on his only career catch. Jerry Jeudy left injured before he caught a pass and Courtland Sutton led the team with six receptions for 66 yards. Kendall Hinton (4-62) stepped up with Jeudy out. The backfield did little between Latavius Murray (9-24) and Melvin Gordon (7-24) though both added a few catches. Russell Wilson only scored once and turned in 286 passing yards in this lethargic road game. The 3-6 Broncos host the Raiders for Week 11.
The Titans’ win was mostly thanks to Ryan Tannehill (255 yards, 2 TD) connecting with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (5-119, 2 TD), who scored the second touchdown on a 63-yard reception. No other receiver gained more than 41 yards. Derrick Henry gained 53 yards on 19 carries for a disappointment and he added just two catches for 14 yards. It was a slow game with minimal production from either team other than two 60+ yard receiving touchdowns by each team. The 6-3 Titans remain safely on top of the AFC South and head to Green Bay for Thursday night.
Jacksonville 17, Kansas City 27
Nothing surprising here. The Chiefs jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the second half and then cruised to the win in the second half. Trevor Lawrence passed for 259 yards and two scores which almost entirely came when the Chiefs already felt good about their win. Christian Kirk (9-105, 2 TD) and Zay Jones (8-86) were the only receivers with more than 33 yards. Travis Etienne was limited to 11 carries for 45 yards and added three receptions for 28 yards. He was a disappointment but at least Lawrence and Kirk delivered. The 3-7 Jaguars head onto the bye.
The Chiefs took the win handily but even with the win, they didn’t lean too heavily on the backfield. Isiah Pacheco ran for 82 yards on 16 carries but Clyde Edwards-Helaire was mysteriously limited to only four snaps and thrown two incompletions. Kadarius Toney even ran twice for 33 yards. Patrick Mahomes passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns that went to Travis Kelce (6-81, TD), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3-60, TD), Kadarius Toney (4-57, TD) and Noah Gray. JuJu Smith-Schuster left with a concussion. The win sends the 7-2 Chiefs to the Chargers for Week 11.
Cleveland 17, Miami 39
The Dolphins took a 24-7 lead to start the third quarter and never looked back. Jacoby Brissett threw for just 212 yards and one score. Donovan Peoples-Jones (5-99) offered fantasy points but no other receivers gained more than 32 yards. Nick Chubb was limited to only 11 runs but gained 63 yards and scored once to save his fantasy day. The Browns couldn’t get into gear and then had no chance once it was clear that running Chubb was not going to be enough. They fall to 3-6 and play in Buffalo on Sunday.
The Miami offense worked in all facets against a usually better Cleveland defense. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns while spreading the ball around. The top receivers were Jaylen Waddle (4-66), Trent Sherfield (4-63, TD), Alex Ingold (4-45, TD) and Tyreek Hill (5-44, TD). The rushing effort never looked better between Jeff Wilson (17-119, TD) and Raheem Mostert (8-65, TD). The Fins looked great and the addition of Wilson has made a nice difference. The 7-3 Dolphins now have a half-game lead in the AFC East and play in New England for Week 11.
Houston 16, NY Giants 24
The game went as expected. The Giants led 21-10 in the third quarter and then both teams just kicked field goals to end the game. David Mills ended with 319 passing yards and one touchdown to Nico Collins (5-49, TD), while Brandin Cooks (4-37) had a 19-yard touchdown called back on a penalty. Dameon Pierce didn’t score, but he gained 94 yards on 17 runs and added two receptions for 28 more yards. The loss drops the Texans to 1-7-1 and they host the Commanders this week.
The Giants won thanks mostly to Saquon Barkley running 35 times for 152 yards and one score. Daniel Jones passed for 197 yards and two scores but Darius Slayton (3-95, TD) was the only receiver with more than 41 yards or any fantasy relevance. He caught a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter to boost his stats above the other mediocre receivers. It was a game that only the Barkley owners enjoyed and the win lifts them to 7-2. The Giants host the Lions for Week 11.
New Orleans 10, Pittsburgh 20
The Saints never showed up. They stopped scoring in the second quarter. Andy Dalton threw for 174 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions and two fumbles. Chris Olave was held to only three catches for 37 yards, and Juwan Johnson (5-44, TD) was the top receiver in this flop. Alvin Kamara only ran for 26 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 19 yards. The Saints never got off the bus against one of the leakiest pass defenses. The loss drops the Saints to 3-6 and they host the Rams this weekend.
The Steelers were tied 10-10 entering the fourth quarter and scored ten unanswered points to win. Kenny Pickett only passed for 199 yards and no scores, but he ran eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown. Diontae Johnson (4-63) caught deeper passes this week and no other receivers were better than Pat Freiermuth’s four catches for 36 yards. Najee Harris (20-99) finally had a big rushing performance though Jaylen Warren ran nine times for 37 yards and also gained 40 yards on three receptions. The Pittsburgh rushing effort was finally productive and Pickett made a difference with his legs. The 3-6 Steelers host the Bengals for Week 11.
Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20
The Colts fired their head coach and replaced him with their ex-center and still broke their three-game losing streak. Switching back to Matt Ryan, apparently in the tunnel leading to the field, the Colts found their mojo again by running Jonathan Taylor (22-147, TD) while Ryan threw for 222 yards and one score to Parris Campbell (7-76, TD). Michael Pittman was held to 53 yards on seven catches and the offense mainly relied on Taylor which is how it is supposed to work. Ryan also ran for 38 yards and a touchdown just to make the afternoon more surreal. The win boosts the Colts to 4-4-1 and Jeff Saturday is currently the most winningest coach. He’ll try to repeat his luck next week against the visiting Eagles.
The Raiders are on a three-game losing streak and maybe missed their best chance to win in the lightest matchup left on the schedule. Derek Carr threw for 248 yards and two scores between Davante Adams (9-126, TD) and Foster Moreau (3-43, TD). Josh Jacobs ran for 78 yards and one score on 21 carries and added six catches for 28 yards. The lead changed several times but the Colts had the final touchdown. Adams and Jacobs had solid fantasy games but the Las Vegas defense once again gave away the win. The Raiders drop to 2-7 and play in Denver on Sunday.
Dallas 28, Green Bay 31 Overtime
Another Game-o-the-week contender. The Cowboys came in on a two-game winning streak, Dak Prescott back in the saddle and ready to be the sixth straight team to beat the Packers. But the return of HC Mike McCarthy to his old team was not triumphant. The Cowboys led 28-14 in the fourth quarter, but the offense went flat. Dak Prescott threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns but tossed two costly interceptions. CeeDee Lamb had a career game with 11 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Dalton Schultz scored on his six receptions for 54 yards, but no other receiver had more than 35 yards. Ezekiel Elliott was out and Tony Pollard (22-115, TD) looked like the starter, not the replacement. But the Dallas secondary let the Packers take the win away in the fourth quarter. The 6-3 Cowboys travel to Minnesota where the opposing receivers are even better.
The Packers grabbed their win thanks to Aaron Jones (24-138, TD) and the career game for Christian Watson (that statement may be true five years from now). AJ Dillon also ran for 65 yards on 13 carries. Aaron Rodgers threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and no receiver ended up with more than 47 yards other than Watson who caught four passes and gained 107 yards and three scores. It was a breakout game to the extreme and a game-ball performance. It’s just one game from Watson, but it was everything that they dreamt about when they selected the speedy receiver. The win raised the Packers to 4-6 but more importantly, broke the losing streak. They play the Titans on Thursday night.
Arizona 27, LA Rams 17
Grab your game program because Colt McCoy versus John Wolford was not what any ticket buyer was expecting. Both teams had their starting quarterback inactive but still combined for 44 total points. The Cardinals went with the more senior replacement in Colt McCoy who passed for 238 yards and a touchdown to A.J. Green (2-10). The passing effort did not have any real drop-off with DeAndre Hopkins (10-98) and Ronald Moore (9-94) both just as productive. Even James Conner ran for 69 yards on 21 rushes for two touchdowns. The Cardinals missed their quarterback, faced the reigning NFL champions in their stadium and maybe never looked better this season. They rise to 4-6 and host the 49ers for Week 11.
John Wolford only managed 212 yards and one score to Van Jefferson (3-27). Tyler Higbee (8-73) and Allen Robinson (4-44) were the top receivers. The backfield was just as ineffective as every game this year. Cam Akers (6-22) and Darrell Henderson (6-21, TD) were equally as ineffective though Henderson scored. Kyren Williams (1-9) debuted and turned in three receptions for 30 yards to give some promise. The loss of Cooper Kupp to an ankle injury will be catastrophic if it extends into future weeks. The Rams drop to 3-6 and now occupy the NFC West cellar.
LA Chargers 16, San Francisco 22
This matchup proved sadly low-scoring, considering the venue and the Chargers’ weakness against the run. The Chargers even led 16-10 entering the second half but quit scoring while the 49ers scraped up two field goals and a touchdown. Justin Herbert passed for 196 yards and one score to DeAndre Carter (4-64, TD) and Josh Palmer (3-44) was the only receiver with more than 40 yards. Austin Ekeler only gained 24 yards on six runs but added seven catches for 39 yards. The Chargers did well enough to post 16 points with their lack of offense. They fall to 5-4 and host the Chiefs in a very important game for the AFC West.
The 49ers did try to exploit the Chargers’ weakness versus the run by using Elijah Mitchell (18-89), Christian McCaffrey (14-38, TD), and Deebo Samuel (4-27). Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 240 yards but ran in a touchdown rather than handing it off to any of the three rushers. Brandin Aiyuk (6-84) was the top receiver, while McCaffrey (4-39) and Samuel (2-24), and Mitchell (1-(-1)) are just dinging each other in the three-man committee. The win lifts the 49ers to 5-4 and they head to Arizona on Sunday.
GAME-O-THE-WEEK: Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30 Overtime
What a game.
Two heavy-weight fighters went toe-to-toe and by the time it was over, there had been 63 total points, four interceptions, two lost fumbles, and plenty of fantasy points for all the right players. There was drama entering the game about Josh Allen’s true availability and even if he was just going to be an emergency quarterback.
The Bills led 27-10 in the third quarter, but the Vikings reeled off three touchdowns – including recovering a Josh Allen fumble for a score. The Bills led 27-23 and just had to run the final 44 seconds off the clock but Allen fumbled the snap that the Vikings recovered. The Bills had to quickly get downfield and kick the tying field goal with two seconds left on the clock.
The Vikings won the toss and marched down the field before stalling at the Bills 15-yard line where the kicked a field goal. The Bills had their turn to tie or win and reached the Vikings’ 20-yard line where Allen threw his second interception to lose the game. It all seemed kind of fated.
Allen threw for 357 yards and a score but had two interceptions – was his elbow an issue? He also ran for 84 yards. Stefon Diggs (12-128) and Gabe Davis (6-93, TD) were the lead receiver and even Dawson Knox caught four passes for 57 yards. Devin Singletary used his 13 rushes to gain 47 yards and two touchdowns. It was another great offensive performance marred by the two interceptions and two lost fumbles that made the difference in the game. The Bills drop to 6-3 and host the Browns on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins had nearly the same stats as Allen, passing for 357 yards and one touchdown to Justin Jefferson (10-193, TD) who was pretty much unstoppable, particularly at the end of the game when it mattered most. Adam Thielen (5-49) and T.J. Hockenson (7-45) offered support but Jefferson dominated. Dalvin Cook ran for 119 yards and one score plus caught three passes for 27 yards. All the right players came through with stellar performances against a great defense in a tough venue. The 8-1 Vikings trail only the Eagles in the NFC and host the Patriots for Week 11.