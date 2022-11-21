Sunday Game Recaps - Week 11

The Falcons trailed 17-7 in the second quarter but then reeled off 20 points to only one fourth-quarter score for the Bears. Justin Fields only passed for 153 yards and a score to Darnell Mooney (4-29, TD), while Cole Kmet settled for 35 yards on three receptions. Fields led with 85 yards on 18 carries with one score, while David Montgomery enjoyed a heavier load without Khalil Herbert around and gained 67 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes plus led the receivers with 54 yards on three catches. The loss drops the Bears to 3-8 and extends their losing streak to four games. The Bears are back on the road again this week to play at the Jets.

The Falcons won with a great rushing effort and a 103-yard punt return touchdown that set the all-time NFL record (9) for Cordarrelle Patterson who ran for 52 yards on ten carries as well. Tyler Allgeier gained 55 yards on eight rushes, and even Mariota gained 25 yards and a touchdown as a runner. He only passed for 131 yards with a two-yard touchdown for Drake London on his only reception. Kyle Pitts (3-43) led the receivers but left with a knee injury. The win raised the Falcons to 5-6 and just a half-game behind the division-leading Buccaneers. They play at Washington this week.