Sunday Game Recaps - Week 11

Week 11 served up a lot of low scores as the NFL’s lack of offensive production only gets worse. Here’s the quick fantasy rundown of each Sunday game.
Chicago 24, Atlanta 27
The Falcons trailed 17-7 in the second quarter but then reeled off 20 points to only one fourth-quarter score for the Bears. Justin Fields only passed for 153 yards and a score to Darnell Mooney (4-29, TD), while Cole Kmet settled for 35 yards on three receptions. Fields led with 85 yards on 18 carries with one score, while David Montgomery enjoyed a heavier load without Khalil Herbert around and gained 67 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes plus led the receivers with 54 yards on three catches. The loss drops the Bears to 3-8 and extends their losing streak to four games. The Bears are back on the road again this week to play at the Jets.
The Falcons won with a great rushing effort and a 103-yard punt return touchdown that set the all-time NFL record (9) for Cordarrelle Patterson who ran for 52 yards on ten carries as well. Tyler Allgeier gained 55 yards on eight rushes, and even Mariota gained 25 yards and a touchdown as a runner. He only passed for 131 yards with a two-yard touchdown for Drake London on his only reception. Kyle Pitts (3-43) led the receivers but left with a knee injury. The win raised the Falcons to 5-6 and just a half-game behind the division-leading Buccaneers. They play at Washington this week.
Cleveland 23, Buffalo 31
This was one of the highest-scoring games of the weekend – which doesn’t say much – and the Bills fell behind 10-3 in the second quarter before gaining a comfortable lead after reeling off 25 straight points. Tyler Bass kicked six field goals. Josh Allen was held to only 197 yards and one score to Stefon Diggs (4-48, TD), while Gabe Davis (5-68) and Dawson Knox (7-70) were the top receivers. Allen only ran for seven yards for a shockingly poor performance despite the win. Devin Singletary (18-86, TD) and James Cook (11-86) were the biggest stars for the day. The 7-3 Bills play the early game on Thanksgiving in Detroit for the second week in a row.
The Browns made it look respectable with two touchdowns in the final four minutes but the Bills shut down their rushing attack and forced them to throw. Nick Chubb only gained 19 yards on 14 carries but added 48 yards on three catches. Jacoby Brissett threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns that were split between Amari Cooper (8-113, 2 TD) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (5-61, TD) but it was all too little, too late. The 3-7 Browns started well but then faded in the second half. They host the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16
Not a lot of points here and it was 13-3, with the Colts leading in the fourth quarter before the Eagles mounted a comeback. They took the lead on a Jalen Hurts 7-yard rushing touchdown with 1:20 left to play. The Eagles usually dominate with their run game but Miles Sanders was held to 47 yards on 13 rushes, but Hurts ran for 86 yards and a score on his 16 rushes. He threw for 190 yards and one score while DeVonta Smith (6-78) and A.J. Brown (5-60) were the top receivers. The Eagles did not look like a 9-1 team but pulled it out at the end. They host the Packers on Sunday.
The Colts didn’t get that second win for interim head coach Jeff Saturday, but came plenty close. Jonathan Taylor (22-84, TD) added three catches for ten yards for another solid showing. The Eagles had the benefit of knowing that Matt Ryan would start and held him to 213 yards and no scores. Michael Pittman (6-75) and Parris Campbell (5-67) were the top receivers but it was the Colts defense that rose to the occasion and almost notched the win. The 4-6-1 Colts host the Steelers on next Monday night.
NY Jets 3, New England 10
The only thing more amazing than two professional football teams failing to score an offense touchdown is that the Patriots won on an 84-yard punt return for a score with five seconds left to play to prevent overtime. The Jets passed for only 77 yards, and Denzel Mims led the team with 35 yards on two catches. Michael Carter gained only 19 yards on eight carries while James Robinson turned in ten yards on seven rushes. This week held many teams that couldn’t generate much offense and the Jets were the worst. They gained two total yards in the second half, the lowest of any team this year. The Jets drop to 6-4 and host the Bears this week. The defense once again held up their half, but the offense under Zach Wilson.
The Patriots missed two field goals which would have made the scoring look a little better. They started Damien Harris (8-65) but eventually favored Rhamondre Stevenson (15-26) who was also the lead receiver with six catches for 56 yards. Mac Jones threw for 246 yards and no scores but Jakobi Meyers (4-52) was the top receiver. It was a lethargic game for both teams though New England produced better yardage. The 6-4 Pats remain in contention and play at the Vikings on Thanksgiving in the late game. We’ll hope that it proves more exciting than this matchup or a tryptophan-induced nap is a lock to happen.
LA Rams 20, New Orleans 27
This matchup proved better than expected, a rarity for the weekend. Matt Stafford threw for 159 yards and two scores before leaving with a concussion. TuTu Atwell (1-62, TD) caught his first NFL touchdown and Allen Robinson (4-47, TD) came out of hiding now that Cooper Kupp is gone. Cam Akers (14-61) and Kyren Williams (7-36) were more successful than usual though neither scored. The Rams led 14-10 at halftime but then only managed two field goals in the second half. The loss drops the reigning NFL champs to a painful 3-7 and they play in Kansas City for Week 12 while hoping for a monumental trap game.
The Saints took a while to get on track but by the end, Andy Dalton had thrown for 260 yards and three touchdowns between Chris Olave (5-102, TD), Juwan Johnson (3-47, TD) and Jarvis Landry (3-33, TD). Alvin Kamara only ran for 42 yards on 12 carries but gained 47 yards on four catches to salvage some fantasy value. Even Taysom Hill gained 52 yards on nine runs. And the game delivered 47 total points, which for Week 11 was astronomic. The 4-7 Saints head to San Francisco on Sunday.
Detroit 31, NY Giants 18
I wonder when the Giants are going to take a week off? Oh, hey, I know! They trailed from the second quarter onward and only made this look close with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Saquon Barkley ran for 22 yards on 15 carries like it was 2021 all over again. Daniel Jones led the rushers with 50 yards and a touchdown while passing for 341 yards and one score to Richie James (3-48, TD). Wan’Dale Robinson had his best game with nine receptions for 100 yards and even Darius Slayton pitched in five catches for 86 yards but the Giants turned the ball over three times and couldn’t catch up against the
ferocious formidable okay Lions’ defense. The 7-3 Giants play at Dallas in the afternoon game on Thanksgiving.
The Lions won, thanks to no turnovers and running the ball well. D’Andre Swift gained 20 yards and a touchdown on five carries while Jamaal Williams (17-64, 3 TD) supplied the bulk of rushes. Even Justin Jackson (9-66) got in some mop time at the end of the game. Jared Goff only passed for 165 yards with Amon-Ra St. Brown (7-76) as the only fantasy-relevant receiver. The 4-6 Lions showed up and the Giants didn’t. The Lions running in four touchdowns, in a road game, against a 7-2 team says trap game. The Lions host the Bills on Thanksgiving morning.
Carolina 3, Baltimore 13
Wow! 16 total points. It wasn’t a shock that the Panthers were held to three points on the road against a division leader. D’Onta Foreman was held to only 24 yards on 11 carries and Baker Mayfield threw for just 196 yards and two interceptions. Terrance Marshall (3-76) was the only fantasy-relevant receiver. The Panthers actually tied the score 3-3 in the middle of the third quarter for an idea of how dreary this game was. The Panthers defense played well, but this was just a nearly unwatchable matchup. The 3-8 Panthers host the Broncos on Sunday.
The Ravens came out flat and pulled out the win with a ten-point fourth quarter. Gus Edwards was inactive, so Kenyan Drake took the opportunity for a heavier workload and only managed 46 yards on ten carries and 29 of those came on one run in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson ran for 31 yards and one score but only passed for 209 yards. Demarcus Robinson (9-128) was the only truly productive player in the game. Mark Andrews caught six passes for 63 yards, while no other Raven totaled more than eight yards. The 7-3 Ravens head to Jacksonville for Week 12.
Washington 23, Houston 10
No surprise here for a game that was never close. At halftime, the Texans totaled 22 passing yards, and six yards on nine carries with no points. It didn’t improve a lot but the entire second half was trash time and Davis Mills ended with 169 passing yards and two interceptions. Brandin Cooks caught three passes for 70 yards that included a 41-yard completion later in the game. Nico Collins gained 48 yards on five receptions but no other Texan totaled more than 20 receiving yards. Dameon Pierce only gained eight yards on his ten carries. It was a thorough beatdown across the board with a good Washington defense all but shutting down the struggling Texans who fall to 1-8-1 and head to Miami for Week 12.
The Commanders took the win without any major performances. Taylor Heinicke passed for just 191 yards and no scores. Logan Thomas led the receivers with five catches for 65 yards while Terry McLaurin settled for 55 yards on four receptions. Antonio Gibson (18-72) and Brian Robinson (15-57) were effective, but Curtis Samuel ran in the lone offensive score. The Commanders opened the game with a 37-yard interception return for their first touchdown. They won easily enough and relied on six players combining for 40 rushes. The Commanders rise to 6-5 and host the Falcons on Sunday.
Las Vegas 22 , Denver 16
The Raiders swept the Broncos, beating them for the sixth time in a row. The game started well enough, with Denver leading 10-0 in the second quarter, but they could only manage two more field goals and let the Raiders tie them with 16 seconds left to send the game into overtime. The Raiders won the coinflip and their first possession only lasted three plays – a 28-yard completion, lost a yard on one run, and then Davante Adams caught the 35-yard touchdown to win the game.
David Carr passed for 307 yards and two scores. Most of that went to Adams (7-141, 2 TD) and Mack Hollins (6-52). Josh Jacobs ran for 109 yards and added three catches for 51 more yards. Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals, including a 52 and 57-yarder. The Raiders have only won three games this year and two of them were against the Broncos. The 3-7 Raiders play in Seattle for Week 12.
The Broncos scored a touchdown in the middle of the first round and then added three more field goals with each at least 48 yards. Russell Wilson passed for 247 yards and no score. Courtland Sutton (5-80) and Kendall Hinton (3-57) started but even the absence of KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy wasn’t enough to net them more targets this week. Latavius Murray (17-49, TD) and Melvin Gordon (8-31) were marginally effective but Gordon added five catches for 39 yards. The Broncos fall to 3-7 and head to Carolina this weekend.
Dallas 40, Minnesota 3
So forget about the mighty Vikings taking down the Bills in Week 10. They used all of their positive mojo in that game. The Cowboys reeled off 37 unanswered points starting in the middle of the first quarter. Dak Prescott passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns that both went to Tony Pollard (6-109, 2 TD). No other receivers totaled more than 45 yards or scored. Pollard also ran for 80 yards on 15 carries while Ezekiel Elliott ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns on his 15 rushes. It was a balanced offensive effort that was helped by a great defense and the fact that the Vikings never showed up. The 7-3 Cowboys host the Giants in the afternoon game on Thanksgiving.
The Vikings looked so good at Buffalo in Week 10 that they must have been due for this letdown. Nothing worked. Kirk Cousins passed for 105 yards before finally getting the hook at the end of the third quarter. T.J. Hockenson led the receivers with only 34 yards on five catches while Justin Jefferson settled for three catches for 33 yards with no catches in the second half. Dalvin Cook ran for 72 yards on 11 carries but the Vikings abandoned the run and Cook didn’t catch his only target. The 8-2 Vikings don’t have any time to think about the loss since they host the Patriots in the late game on Thanksgiving.
Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30
On a day with minimal scoring from most teams, a 67-point performance was welcomed. The Steelers led 20-17 for half of the third quarter but were constantly trying to catch up to the Bengals. Joe Burrow passed for 355 yards and four touchdowns with Tee Higgins (9-148) as the top receiver and Joe Mixon (3-42) and Samaje Perine (4-52, 3 TD) had a career day taking over after Mixon left. Neither back ran for more than 30 yards and did their damage as a receiver. Tyler Boyd was held to only two catches for 42 yards. The 6-4 Bengals pick up a critical divisional win and head to Tennessee for Week 12.
The Steelers stayed in the game with Kenny Pickett passing for 265 yards and one score to George Pickens (4-83, TD). Pat Freiermuth snared eight passes for 79 yards but on other receiver gained more than 39 yards. Najee Harris had another good showing with 90 yards and two scores on 20 carries, while Jaylen Warren never had a run. Diontae Johnson settled for just four catches for 21 yards. The Steelers fell short, and once again Johnson wasn’t involved as much as Pickens. The 3-7 Steelers head to Indianapolis for Monday night.
GAME-O-THE-WEEK: Kansas City 30, LA Chargers 27
The late game was the best because it was a profitable matchup for any fantasy team owner with a starter in the matchup. Everyone did well. The Chargers fell behind 23-20, and Justin Herbert threw a touchdown for a 27-23 lead with only 1:46 left to play, but Patrick Mahomes only needed a little over a minute to drive the field and throw his third touchdown to Travis Kelce with 31 seconds left to secure the 30-27 win.
Mahomes passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns with Travis Kelce (6-115, 3 TD) as the difference-maker. Three other receivers topped 50 yards but when Mahomes needed a completion for a score, Kelce was always there. Isiah Pacheco took the start and turned in his first 100-yard game when he ran 15 times for 107 yards with no catches. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2-9) saw minimal usage and even Kadarius Toney was thrown just one target and he did not catch it. The win keeps the 8-2 Chiefs on top of the AFC with a three-game lead over the Chargers. They host the Rams this week.
The Chargers kept it close the entire game, and Justin Herbert ended with 280 yards and two touchdowns that went to Josh Palmer (8-106, 2 TD). Mike Williams made an impressive 15-yard catch and apparently re-aggravated his ankle and left the game. Keenan Allen (5-94) was slated to be on a pitch count but made the most of his five receptions and looked healed. No other receiver gained more than 33 yards. Austin Ekeler (19-83, TD) ran well but only caught two passes for 17 yards. He was only thrown two targets. The loss drops the Chargers to 5-5 and sends them to Arizona next Sunday.