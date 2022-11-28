Sunday Game Recaps - Week 12

Week 12 Sunday is in the books. Here’s the quick take on the fantasy happenings from each game.
Tampa Bay 17, Cleveland 23
The Browns trailed 17-10 in the fourth quarter but tied the game with just 32 seconds left to play. The game went into overtime where Nick Chubb ran in a score with only 19 seconds left to take the win. Chubb ended with 116 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, plus he caught a 16-yard score. Jacoby Brissett passed for 210 yards and the one score to Njoku (5-29, TD) while Amari Cooper (7-94) was the lead receiver. This was a defensive battle and the only other Brown of any note was Anthony Schwartz running in a 31-yard touchdown. The 4-7 Browns head to Houston for Week 13.
The Buccaneers built a 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter but never scored again. Tom Brady passed for 246 yards and two scores with Chris Godwin (12-110, TD) as the lead receiver while Mike Evans was held to only two catches for 31 yards. With Leonard Fournette inactive, Rachaad White had a golden opportunity and while he only ran for 64 yards on 14 carries, he added nine receptions for 45 yards. Both sides were limited by the opposing defenses and the Bucs offense almost entirely ran through White and Goodwin. The Buccaneers fall to 5-6 and host the Saints on Monday night.
Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16
This was a low-scoring matchup where the score was always within a touchdown of each other and the Titans could only kick a field goal in the fourth quarter to fall short. Joe Burrow threw for 270 yards and one score plus ran nine times for 32 yards. Ja’Marr Chase was inactive, and left Tee Higgins (7-114, TD) to again excel when playing as the No. 1 wideout. Hayden Hurst (6-57) was the only other receiver of any note. Joe Mixon was out again, so Samaje Perine ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and added four catches for 35 yards. It wasn’t the explosion like last week for Perine but still a very solid game. The 7-4 Bengals host the Chiefs next Sunday.
The Titans couldn’t generate the touchdowns when it mattered most and their only touchdown was when Derrick Henry caught a pass, ran 69 yards and then fumbled into the endzone, where Treylon Burks fell on it. Henry only gained 38 yards on 17 rushes but finished with three receptions for 79 yards. Ryan Tannehill passed for 291 yards but no scores. Burks (4-70) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (4-58) were the top wideouts but the bulk of the passing came on Henry’s 69-yard catch and a 51-yard reception by Burks. The 7-4 Titans head to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Houston 15, Miami 30
This matchup was nowhere nearly as close as the score suggests. The Dolphins led 30-0 at half and just activated autopilot for the final two quarters. Dameon Pierce ran for only eight yards on five carries and added three receptions for another eight yards. Pierce’s early season success dissolved here later in the season. Dare Ogunbowale (4-14, TD) saw the field in the final 30 minutes of trash time. Kyle Allen’s first start this year only produced 215 passing yards and one score with two interceptions. Jordan Akins (5-61, TD) and Brandin Cooks (5-59) were the top receivers but Nico Collins (6-44) was more involved than usual. Overall, it wasn’t all that different from what Davis Mills had produced. The loss drops the Texans to 1-9-1 and they host the Browns this week.
The Dolphins rolled up a 30-0 lead in the first half and yet no players had a big game. Jeff Wilson had the backfield without Raheem Mostert and still only gained 39 yards on 13 carries but scored once and caught a 13-yard pass. Tua Tagovailoa ended with 299 yards and one touchdown with Tyreek Hill (6-85) and Jaylen Waddle (5-85) as the lead receivers. All the Dolphins were good but none of them were great because this was never really a game. The barely-tested 8-3 Dolphins spend Week 13 at the 49ers.
Chicago 10, NY Jets 31
The Bears struggled with Justin Fields, so it was no surprise that Trevor Siemian would be no better. He only passed for 179 yards and one score with one interception and the best receiver was Chase Claypool (2-51) though Darnell Mooney was injured before he had any catches. David Montgomery was the only decent fantasy play with 79 yards on 14 rushes and three catches for 34 yards. The Bears offense was lethargic at best and never scored after the first 16 minutes of the game. They drop to 3-9 and host the Packers on Sunday.
The switch to Mike White over Zach Wilson may not be temporary. He passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns that were split between Garrett Wilson (5-95, 2 TD) and Elijah Moore (2-64, TD) which was something that fantasy fans have been waiting for all year. Michael Carter left with an ankle injury and James Robinson was a surprise healthy inactive. That left the backfield to be split between Zonovan Knight (14-69) and Ty Johnson (5-62, TD). Knight also added three catches for 34 yards. This was a yawner that saw the Jets win without getting anyone tired. They rise to 7-4 and head to Minnesota for Week 13.
Atlanta 13, Washington 19
Not a lot of offense in this one. Marcus Mariota passed for only 174 yards and one score, plus added 49 rushing yards. Olamide Zaccheaus (5-91) was the only receiver with more than 29 yards. The backfield was a perfect split between Tyler Allgeier (11-54) and Cordarrelle Patterson (11-52) though he added three catches for 19 yards. The Falcons defense played a very tough game but the offense could never keep up. The loss drops the Falcons to 5-7 and they host the Steelers for Week 13.
There wasn’t much more happening for the Commanders. Taylor Heinicke threw for just 138 yards and two scores between John Bates (3-24, TD) and Brian Robinson (2-20, TD) while Terry McLaurin led the receivers with only four catches for 48 yards. Robinson ran for 105 yards on 18 carries for his first 100-yard game while Antonio Gibson only gained 32 yards on his nine runs. It was a low-key matchup with a minimum of fantasy points. The 7-5 Commanders head to New York to face the Giants in a critical NFC East matchup.
Denver 10, Carolina 23
Here’s another yawner and the Broncos add yet another awkward post-game interview to the growing set. Russell Wilson only passed for 142 yards and one score, Courtland Sutton (6-75) and Kendall Hinton (5-35) were the top receivers and no one else had more than 11 receiving yards. Latavius Murray had the backfield to himself and gained 92 yards on just 13 carries but only added a six-yard catch. It was more of the same mediocrity that we’ve seen all season from the disappointing Broncos. They drop to 3-8 and visit the Ravens for Week 13.
The Panthers didn’t post a ton of points but some very good things happened. D’Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries but still has no role as a receiver. The switch from Baker Mayfield to Sam Darnold was a winning one, and while he only threw for 164 yards and one score, he connected with D.J. Moore for 103 yards and one score on four receptions. No one else gained more than 21 yards. It is a lost season, but anytime that Moore can deliver it makes the offense much better. The win lifts the Panthers to 4-8 and they head onto their bye.
Baltimore 27, Jacksonville 28
This game was between a 7-3 and a 3-7 team and while the Jaguars won, this was no trap game. They led 10-9 at the half, and trailed 12-10 at the start of the fourth quarter. Then both teams scored two touchdowns and the Jags added a field goal. This matchup was a sign that the Jaguars are legitimately better.
Lamar Jackson threw for 254 yards and one score, plus rushed for 89 yards. Josh Oliver (4-76, TD) and DeSean Jackson (2-74) were the top receivers and Mark Andrews (4-50) wasn’t as effective as normal. Gus Edwards ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on his 16 rushes while Kenyan Drake was only allowed two carries. Aside from Jackson’s 62-yard catch, Jackson focused on throwing to his tight ends. The loss drops them to 7-4 and they host the Broncos for Week 13.
Travis Etienne was lost to a foot injury and James Hasty assumed the primary role. He only ran for 28 yards on 12 carries but he added five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns with Zay Jones (11-145) turning in a career-best performance and Christian Kirk (4-46) was the only wideout with a down game. Jamal Agnew (5-37, TD) and Marvin Jones (3-22, TD) both scored. The Jaguars rise to 4-7 and head to Detroit on Sunday.
LA Chargers 25, Arizona 24
Game-o-the-week contender. The Cardinals led 10-0 in the second quarter before it became a back and forth affair. They entered the fourth quarter tied 17-17 and the Cardinals scored with a touchdown by James Conner to take the 24-17 lead. The Chargers matched the score with a one-yard touchdown catch by Austin Ekeler with only 15 seconds left to play. Instead of tying the game and sending it into overtime, the Chargers opted to try a two-point conversion and Justin Herbert’s pass to Gerald Everett provided the winning margin.
Herbert ended with 274 yards and three touchdowns between DeAndre Carter (7-73, TD), Austin Ekeler (11-60, TD) and Keenan Allen (5-49, TD). Ekeler only rushed for 20 yards on five carries and as a team, the Chargers only attempted nine runs. Herbert added four runs for 38 yards to help the cause. The Chargers were just good enough and were rewarded for the risky two-point conversion attempt. The win lifts them to 6-5 and they play in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Kyler Murray threw for 191 yards and two scores between DeAndre Hopkins (4-87, TD) and James Conner (3-20, TD). Marquise Brown returned from injured reserve and caught six passes for 46 yards. James Conner rushes for 120 yards on 25 carries for one of his best performances of the year. Murray also ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven rushes. It was a win that got away from them. The 4-8 Cardinals head onto their bye.
LA Rams 10, Kansas City 26
The Rams were never in this matchup, at least not offensively. But the defense held the Chiefs to four short field goals when they couldn’t punch in a touchdown. The Rams went with Bryce Perkins with Matt Stafford out, but he only threw for 100 yards and one score with two interceptions. Van Jefferson (3-29, TD) was the only receiver with any fantasy value and Allen Robinson was lost for the rest of the season with a foot injury. Cam Akers (8-37) and Kyren Williams 11-35) handled the rushing duties. The Rams defense is still one of the better units but the offense continues to shed players. They fall to 3-8 and host the Seahawks for Week 13.
Patrick Mahomes threw for a healthy 320 yards but only one touchdown since the Chiefs offense kept stalling around the Rams 10-yard line. Harrison Butker kicked four field goals and none were longer than 37 yards. The two in the fourth quarter came from the five-yard line. Travis Kelce (4-57, TD) caught the lone passing score and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4-56) was the other top receiver. Mahomes connected with eight receivers for at least 20 yards each. Isiah Pacheco ran for 69 yards and a score on his 22 carries. The win keeps the 9-2 Chiefs with the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they travel to Cincinnati this week to replay the AFC Conference Championship game from last year.
New Orleans 0, San Francisco 13
Not many shutouts this year, but this snoozer saw the Saints miss their only field goal attempt. Andy Dalton was limited to 204 passing yards. Alvin Kamara only ran for 13 yards on seven carries but added six catches for 37. He also lost two fumbles. Chris Olave (5-62) and Rashid Shaheed (2-53) were the lead receivers. The Saints couldn’t generate enough offense to spend much time beyond the 50-yard line and couldn’t do anything if they did cross midfield. They slip to 4-8 and play at the Buccaneers on Monday night.
The 49ers defense played great, but the offense was much less productive than expected and were just good enough to secure the win. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 222 yards and one score to Juwan Jennings (6-49, TD) while Brandon Aiyuk (5-65) led the receivers. Deebo Samuel was limited to only three catches for 43 yards. Elijah Mitchell (7-35) was hurt again and Christian McCaffrey (11-32) had a quiet game along with four catches for 17 yards. The 49ers played like they knew they could win, and didn’t do much more than the bare minimum. They rise to 7-4 and host the Dolphins this week.
Green Bay 33, Philadelphia 40
Game-o-the-Week contender. What a great way to end Sunday of Week 12. The Eagles took a two-touchdown lead in the middle of the third quarter and from then on, the teams traded scores with the Eagles always at least one touchdown ahead. The score seemed to be safely in favor of the Eagles in the fourth quarter but then Christian Watson woke up and scored on a 63-yard catch with nine minutes left to play.
Aaron Rodgers already had a broken thumb and later in the game had a painful oblique injury. Rodgers passed for 140 yards and two scores but also two interceptions. Jordan Love actually looked sharp when he completed 6-of-9 for 113 yards and the bomb for Watson who led the team with four catches for 110 yards and that score. Aaron Jones gained 56 yards and a touchdown on his three receptions. Jones also ran for 43 yards on 12 carries while AJ Dillon gained 64 yards on eight runs and was gaining chunks of yardage almost every time he touched the ball. He added 24 yards on three catches. The loss drops the Packers to a surprising 4-8 and they play in Chicago this week.
Jalen Hurts did not throw for much yardage because Jalen Hurts does not need it. He passed for 153 yards and two scores between AJ Brown (4-46, TD) and Quez Watkins (3-35, TD). DeVonta Smith led the receivers with four catches for 50 yards. But Hurts also added 17 rushes for 157 yards while Miles Sanders gained 143 yards and two scores on 21 rushes. Even Kenneth Gainwell gained 39 yards and a touchdown on his eight carries. The Eagles combined for 49 carries to gain 363 rushing yards. The 10-1 Eagles maintain their one-game lead for the NFC No. 1 seed and host the Titans on Sunday.
GAME-O-THE-WEEK: Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34 OT
Having 74 total points is reason enough to love this game.
This matchup was close throughout and at no time was the score ever more than seven points apart. They were tied 27-27 entering the fourth quarter and after both teams scored a touchdown, they were tied 34-34 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, the Raiders won the coin flip and reached the Seattle 38-yard line where they attempted a 56-yard field goal that was wide right. The Seahawks went four-and-out and punted to the Raiders’ 14-yard line. On the first play, Josh Jacobs broke through right guard and didn’t stop running until 86 yards later with the winning touchdown.
Jacobs had a career-game with 33 rushes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, plus six catches for 74 yards. Derek Carr passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns between Mack Hollins (4-63, TD), Ameer Abdullah (3-39, TD), and Foster Moreau (3-33, TD). Davante Adams ended with seven receptions for 74 yards. The win lifts the Raiders to 4-7 and they host the Chargers on Sunday.
Geno Smith threw for 328 yards and two scores with DK Metcalf (11-90) and Tyler Lockett (3-68, TD) were the lead receivers. The Raiders run defense was outstanding, holding Kenneth Walker to only 26 yards on 14 carries but he scored twice. Travis Homer caught the other touchdown. All of the fantasy stars from either team came through with satisfactory production. The loss drops the Seahawks to 6-5 and they play at the Rams on Sunday.