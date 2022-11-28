Sunday Game Recaps - Week 12

Game-o-the-Week contender. What a great way to end Sunday of Week 12. The Eagles took a two-touchdown lead in the middle of the third quarter and from then on, the teams traded scores with the Eagles always at least one touchdown ahead. The score seemed to be safely in favor of the Eagles in the fourth quarter but then Christian Watson woke up and scored on a 63-yard catch with nine minutes left to play.

Aaron Rodgers already had a broken thumb and later in the game had a painful oblique injury. Rodgers passed for 140 yards and two scores but also two interceptions. Jordan Love actually looked sharp when he completed 6-of-9 for 113 yards and the bomb for Watson who led the team with four catches for 110 yards and that score. Aaron Jones gained 56 yards and a touchdown on his three receptions. Jones also ran for 43 yards on 12 carries while AJ Dillon gained 64 yards on eight runs and was gaining chunks of yardage almost every time he touched the ball. He added 24 yards on three catches. The loss drops the Packers to a surprising 4-8 and they play in Chicago this week.

Jalen Hurts did not throw for much yardage because Jalen Hurts does not need it. He passed for 153 yards and two scores between AJ Brown (4-46, TD) and Quez Watkins (3-35, TD). DeVonta Smith led the receivers with four catches for 50 yards. But Hurts also added 17 rushes for 157 yards while Miles Sanders gained 143 yards and two scores on 21 rushes. Even Kenneth Gainwell gained 39 yards and a touchdown on his eight carries. The Eagles combined for 49 carries to gain 363 rushing yards. The 10-1 Eagles maintain their one-game lead for the NFC No. 1 seed and host the Titans on Sunday.