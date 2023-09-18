Sunday Game Recaps - Week 2

The Lions got to feel the same as the Chiefs did last week when they lost to Detroit. They battled back from a 31-21 deficit in the fourth quarter to tie and send the game into overtime. Were it not for the rare interception by Goff that was returned for a score, the Lions could have won this in regulation. Goff ended with 323 yards and three touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-102) and Josh Reynolds (5-66, 2 TD) led the receivers, while Sam LaPorta (5-63) wasn’t far behind and already had a hot start to his young career. David Montgomery gained 74 total yards and a score but left the game on a cart with a leg injury. Jahmyr Gibbs (7-17) continues to not add much as a rusher but accounted for seven catches for 39 yards. The Lions drop to 1-1 but the offense is still cranking out points, just not quite as many as their defense gives away.

The Seattle offense struggled to run but Kenneth Walker ran in two scores on his 17 rushes for 43 yards. Geno Smith passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns that both ended up with Tyler Lockett (8-59, 2 TD). DK Metcalf led the receivers with six catches for 75 yards. He was knocked out of the game temporarily but returned. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5-34) hasn’t made his presence really felt so far, but Smith passing for over 300 yards signals that the passing offense is still effective and just needs to incorporate him more in coming games. The Seahawks won the coin toss in overtime, and then went 75 yards in nine plays and culminated with the second touchdown pass to Lockett.