Sunday Game Recaps - Week 2

Nice bounce back from a low-scoring and sloppy Week 1. Ten teams scored at least 30 points and twice both opponents topped the mark in the same game. There was enough different from Week 1 that we’ll need Week 3 to tell what is more likely to happen. Ten quarterbacks threw for 300 yards and four running backs were over 120 rushing yards.
We saw more injuries that will shake up fantasy lineups but at least more fantasy points are rolling in and the NFL games are mostly closely ought matchups that go down to the wire.
Green Bay 24. Atlanta 25
Ah, this is not the Packers of old. Or the Falcons of old. The Packers led 24-12 entering the fourth quarter, but then the Falcons roared back. Aaron Jones was inactive and A.J. Dillon (15-55) and Emanuel Wilson (3-5) were not effective replacements. Jordan Love threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns between his two rookies, Dontayvion Wicks (2-40, TD) and Jayden Reed (4-37, 2 TD) but no other receivers gained more than 30 yards. Love threw mostly short passes – only one went for more than 17 yards. This was a game that Aaron Jones probably could have helped win, but the Falcons defense was solid and held them when it counted.
Desmond Ridder was good enough. He passed for 237 yards and a score, plus ran for 39 yards and a touchdown on ten rushes. Bijan Robinson (19-124) was just as good as hoped, and he added four catches for 48 yards as he assumed a larger chunk of the backfield business. Tyler Allgeier (16-48) wasn’t nearly as effective and had no targets. Drake London (6-67, TD) bounced back from a terrible season opener with no catches and Mack Hollins (3-60) made a 45-yard catch to boost his stats. The Falcons are 2-0 and winning games with a great ground attack, surprisingly solid defense, and just enough passing to make the difference.
Las Vegas 10, Buffalo 38
The Bills shook off that bad Week 1 loss with a thorough beatdown of the Raiders. Josh Allen threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns to erase that sluggish performance versus the Jets in the opener. Greg Davis (6-92, TD) and Stefon Diggs (7-66) led the receivers, while Khalil Shakir (1-11, TD) and Dawson Knox (3-10, TD) snagged scores. James Cook (17-123) had a career-best performance and added four catches for 36 yards. Damien Harris (7-33, TD) and Latavius Murray (6-22, TD) both saw time in this easy win. It was exactly what the Bills needed.
This was not what the Raiders wanted. The Bills defense rose up and shut the Raiders down. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for just 185 yards and a touchdown to Davante Adams (6-84, TD). The absence of Jakobi Meyers wasn’t filled by any other receiver. Josh Jacobs ran nine times for a net two-yard loss, but he added five catches for 51 yards to salvage some fantasy value. Aside from a few catches by Adams, nothing really worked against the Bills. But he alone couldn’t make the Raiders competitive, and shutting down Jacobs left the Raiders unable to move the ball with any consistency.
Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24
The Bengals started the game still looking lost and ineffective and trailed 20-10 midway through the third quarter. They scored two touchdowns but couldn’t make up the difference in time. Lamar Jackson passed for 237 yards and two scores between Nelson Agholor (5-63, TD) and Mark Andrews (5-45, TD), while Zay Flowers (4-62) continues to impress. Jackson ran for 54 yards while the Dobbins-less backfield was split up between Gus Edwards (10-62) and Justice Hill (11-41). Melvin Gordon was added to the active roster but wasn’t active for the game. The Ravens backfield looked no different without Dobbins, and the addition of Flowers makes a difference at the right moments.
Joe Burrow had just 35 passing yards at halftime but ended with 222 yards and two scores. Both went to Tee Higgins (8-89, 2 TD) as the final scores but Ja’Marr Chase (5-31) was a painful disappointment. Aside from the late-game completions to Higgins, not much worked in the passing game that continues to struggle. Joe Mixon ran for 59 yards and added four catches for 36 yards, but only Higgins produced any notable fantasy points. The Bengals fall to 0-2 with an engine that just won’t stop sputtering.
Seattle 37, Detroit 31 OVERTTIME
The Lions got to feel the same as the Chiefs did last week when they lost to Detroit. They battled back from a 31-21 deficit in the fourth quarter to tie and send the game into overtime. Were it not for the rare interception by Goff that was returned for a score, the Lions could have won this in regulation. Goff ended with 323 yards and three touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-102) and Josh Reynolds (5-66, 2 TD) led the receivers, while Sam LaPorta (5-63) wasn’t far behind and already had a hot start to his young career. David Montgomery gained 74 total yards and a score but left the game on a cart with a leg injury. Jahmyr Gibbs (7-17) continues to not add much as a rusher but accounted for seven catches for 39 yards. The Lions drop to 1-1 but the offense is still cranking out points, just not quite as many as their defense gives away.
The Seattle offense struggled to run but Kenneth Walker ran in two scores on his 17 rushes for 43 yards. Geno Smith passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns that both ended up with Tyler Lockett (8-59, 2 TD). DK Metcalf led the receivers with six catches for 75 yards. He was knocked out of the game temporarily but returned. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5-34) hasn’t made his presence really felt so far, but Smith passing for over 300 yards signals that the passing offense is still effective and just needs to incorporate him more in coming games. The Seahawks won the coin toss in overtime, and then went 75 yards in nine plays and culminated with the second touchdown pass to Lockett.
Indianapolis 31, Houston 20
The Colts beat the Texans thanks to the rushing offense, including Anthony Richardson, but then had to rely on Gardner Minshew once the rookie was concussed during his second rushing score. Richardson ran for 35 yards on three rushes with both touchdowns in the first quarter. Minshew threw for 171 yards and a score but Richardson only hung around long enough to throw ten passes. Michael Pittman (8-56) was the only notable receiver but the reliance on Minshew will boost the passing stats if Richardson were to miss any more games. Zack Moss (18-88, TD) was effective in his first start of the year and his forearm didn’t appear to be any factor. The win evens the Colts at 1-1.
The Texans were unable to get much going with the run game and Dameon Pierce (15-31) was bottled up as a runner and only gained four yards on his two catches. C.J. Stroud was forced to throw 47 times and produced 384 yards and two touchdowns. Nico Collins (7-146, TD) and Nathaniel Dell (7-72, TD) both scored, while even Robert Woods (6-74) made a difference. The impressive part is that Stroud is relying on his wideouts and not just short passes to his tight end or running back. The Texans drop to 0-2 but the offense is showing promise in the passing game.
Chicago 17, Tampa Bay 27
The Bears passing woes of Week 1 persist, but at least D.J. Moore (6-104) finally connected with him, even if he only passed for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Chase Claypool (3-36, TD) should come back off waiver wires for at least one week. But the passing offense couldn’t catch up once they fell behind in the second half. Khalil Herbert (7-35) and Roschon Johnson (4-32) both ran well, but the Bears didn’t commit to the run and then lost the luxury once they fell behind. Fields was held to only three yards on four rushes. The loss drops the Bears to 0-2.
The Buccaneers offense looked good in a home game against a weak defense. Baker Mayfield threw for 317 yards and a touchdown to Mike Evans (6-171, 2 TD) but Chris Godwin was limited to 58 yards on his five receptions. The rushing effort came to life with Rashaad White gaining 73 yards and a score on 17 rushes, plus 30 yards on five receptions. it all worked well, as it should, playing at home against a weak defense. Mayfield is effective and Mike Evans is proving to have fallen too far in fantasy drafts. The Buccaneers rise to 2-0.
Los Angeles Chargers 24, Tennessee 27 Overtime
The Chargers kicked a 33-yard field goal to send the game into overtime but then went three-and-out and the Titans took the game with a 41-yard field goal. The absence of Austin Ekeler made a difference – Joshua Kelley only gained 39 yards on 13 rushes and had no receptions. Justin Herbert passed for 305 yards and two scores to Keenan Allen (8-111, 2 TD) and Mike Williams (8-83) also shined. But no other receivers managed more than 47 yards. The passing scheme remains locked onto the starting wideouts, though the rookie Quentin Johnston was limited to just one catch. The Chargers defense couldn’t stop the Titans in overtime and they drop to 0-2.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 246 yards and one score, and he even completed 24 of 26 passes for a far better result than Week 1. Treylon Burks (3-76) and DeAndre Hopkins (4-40) were the best receivers but Hopkins continues to be a lesser factor than his previous NFL stops. Derrick Henry ran for 80 yards on 25 runs with a touchdown but only averaged 3.2 yards per carry. Tyjae Spears (8-49) was effective in relief. The Titans offense didn’t do anything special or even all that well, but they were just good enough when it mattered most. The Titans rise to 1-1.
Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9
What a disappointment between two great offenses. The Chiefs made amends for the Week 1 loss but not by much. Patrick Mahomes passed for 305 yards and two scores though Travis Kelce’s return only resulted in four catches for 26 yards – but a touchdown. Skyy Moore (3-70, TD) and Justin Watson (3-62) took their turns as the top receivers though Kadarius Toney started the game well but ended with only 35 yards on five catches. Isiah Pacheco also ran better than Week 1, gaining 70 yards on 12 carries. The yardage was there but not the scores. Mahomes threw passes to 12 different receivers and is spreading the ball over all receivers.
The Chiefs secondary answered the call. Trevor Lawrence was limited to only 216 yards, and almost all of that was divided up between Christian Kirk (11-110) and Evan Engram (6-57). Calvin Ridley’s monster Week 1 turned into only two catches for 32 yards despite having eight targets. Travis Etienne followed up his big Week 1 with just 40 yards on 12 carries and only two yards on two receptions. Kirk roared back to life after being blanketed in the season opener but Ridley regressed. And when these two teams meet, it should result in more than 26 total points. And the Jaguars never scored a touchdown.
New York Giants 31, Arizona 28
Go figure. The Giants mounted a 21-point comeback to shock the Cardinals, who had led 28-7 in the middle of the third quarter. Daniel Jones threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for 59 yards and a touchdown. He had zero touchdowns and only 62 passing yards at halftime, so yeah, the Cardinals choke job was nearly historic. Jalin Hyatt (2-89) and Darren Waller (6-76) were the top receivers but the win was overshadowed by the injury to Saquon Barkley, who had his ankle rolled up awkwardly. He had rushed for 63 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown, plus he caught six passes for 29 yards and a second score. Any loss of Barkley guts this offense. The Giants rise to 1-1.
It was going so well. The Cardinals jumped out to a surprising 28-7 lead with only 21 minutes left to play and couldn’t hold off the same Giants that they dominated in the first half. Joshua Dobbs passed for 228 yards and one touchdown to Marquise Brown (6-54, TD). Zach Ertz (6-56) and Michael Wilson (3-56) were the top receivers. James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a score on 23 carries as the Cardinals tried to run out the clock in the second half. It was a brutal loss at home that dropped the Cards to 0-2. The Arizona defense collapsed and their offense isn’t nearly good enough to pass their way to a win.
San Francisco 30, Los Angeles Rams 23
The Rams led 17-10 in the second quarter before the 49ers rolled up 17 unanswered points to secure the lead. The Rams defense is much more akin to the 2021 version than last year. Brock Purdy only passed for 206 yards and no scores, while Deebo Samuel (6-63) stepped up after Brandon Aiyuk (3-43) was slowed by a shoulder injury. Samuel also ran for 38 yards and a touchdown on five rushes. George Kittle was held to only three catches for 30 yards. Christian McCaffrey (20-116, TD) offered his usual dominant game with three catches for 19 yards tacked on. The 49ers took over at halftime and logged their second win of the year.
The Rams surprised in Seattle during Week 1 and played the 49ers even for the first half. Cam Akers was a surprise inactive and announced he was on the trading block. Kyren Williams (14-52, TD) justified the Rams’ confidence in him by also catching six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. Matt Stafford threw for 307 yards and a score and Puka Nacua (15-147) set an all-time rookie record with 15 catches in a single game. Tutu Atwell (7-77) wasn’t as productive as he was in Week 1, but he was the only other receiver of any note. The Rams mounted a comeback that fell short, but this team seems much more like 2021 than 2022. The loss drops them to 1-1
New York Jets 10, Dallas 30
The Jets may not have been as good as Week 1, but the Cowboys defense was. Zach Wilson only threw for 170 yards and one score, plus three interceptions. Garrett Wilson (2-83, TD) was the only notable receiver and only because he caught a 68-yard touchdown. Otherwise, the Jets passing offense did nearly nothing except turn the ball over. Breece Hall was held to only nine yards on four carries and failed to catch either of his targets. Dalvin Cook ran for seven yards on four runs and caught a five-yard pass. He also lost a fumble. It was a dispiriting loss but it was on the road versus one of the best defenses. The loss drops the Jets to 1-1.
Like the Week 1 win at the Giants, the Cowboys offense didn’t have to do much to secure the win. Dak Prescott threw for 255 yards and two scores to his tight ends. CeeDee Lamb (11-143) dominated the receiving while Brandin Cooks was inactive. Tony Pollard was the only other player of note by rushing for 72 yards on 25 runs (2.9 yard per carry) and catching seven passes for 37 yards. The defense has now obliterated both New York teams and the Cowboys are 2-0. It is hard to know how good the offense actually is when their defense crushed both opponents.
Miami 24, New England 17
The Sunday night game wasn’t more than average in points or fantasy output other than Raheem Mostert who logged 121 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in New England – very rare that happens. The performance was strong enough to keep Miami from kicking the tires of any more free agent running backs. Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t nearly as productive this week, passing for just 249 yards and one score. Jaylen Waddle (4-86) and Tyreek Hill (5-40, TD) were the top receivers while no one else carried any fantasy value. The win lifts the Dolphins to 2-0 on the season and all alone at the top of the AFC East.
The Pats fall to 0-2 despite playing in two home games. Matt Jones threw for 231 yards and one touchdown, but DeVante Parker (6-57) and Hunter Henry (6-52, TD) were the best receivers. Kendrick Bourne (4-29) was unable to replicate his Week 1 magic. Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on his 15 carries and added three catches for ten yards. Ezekiel Elliott (5-13) mostly kept out of the way this week. No player gained more than 67 yards and the offense already looks average again.
GAME-O-THE-WEEK: Washington 35, Denver 33
No one saw 68 points coming out of this game. And certainly not 607 total passing yards with five touchdowns. The Broncos led 21-3 in the second quarter but let the Commanders tie in the third quarter and then Brian Robinson put it out of reach with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Broncos trailed 35-24 with seven minutes left to play but battled back with a field goal and a 50-yard desperation heave into the end zone that was caught. But – the two-point conversion failed when
the referee wouldn’t call defensive pass interference Courtland Sutton was unable to catch the ball.
Sam Howell threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns between Terry McLaurin (5-54, TD) and Logan Thomas (2-22, TD) and nine receivers recorded at least two catches. Brian Robinson ran for 87 yards and two scores on his 18 rushes and caught two passes for 42 yards. Antonio Gibson still has nearly no role as a rusher but gained 44 yards on his three receptions. Despite the 35 points scored, none of the Commanders had a big game other than Robinson and his was almost entirely in the fourth quarter. The Commanders rise to 2-0.
Russell Wilson threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns, aided by that 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown catch by Brandon Johnson (2-66, 2 TD). The rookie Marvin Mims (2-113, TD) led the team while Courtland Sutton (5-66) also shined. Wilson saw his deep ball return this week and that’s a positive development despite the painful home loss. Javonte Williams (12-44) still has yet to catch fire as a rusher this year even though the offensive line is slightly above average. The rookie Jaleel McLaughlin was given one run and scored a five-yard touchdown. The loss drops the Broncos to 0-2 though they started the season with two home games.