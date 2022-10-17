Sunday Game Recaps - Week 6

No arguing that the Falcons are better this year in their second season with HC Arthur Smith. Playing at home always helps and the defense is the biggest improvement from 2021. Marcus Mariota only threw 14 passes but completed 13 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Pitts (3-19, TD) had a minimal stats game but the touchdown made it feel huge. The backfield remains split between Caleb Huntley (16-59) and Tyler Allgeier (15-51) though they had no role as receivers. Olamide Zaccheaus (4-58) and Drake London (3-40) were the lead receivers during the low-passing game. The 3-3 Falcons head to Cincinnati for Week 7.

The 49ers were not in sync for this matchup and never scored in the second half. The rushing effort was anemic with Jeff Wilson (7-25) who lost a fumble that Atlanta recovered in the end zone. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions. George Kittle (8-83) didn’t score but produced about twice as much as in any other game this year, so call that a victory. Brandon Aiyuk (8-83, 2 TD) did all of their scoring in the second quarter. Deebo Samuel (7-79) helped his stat line in the second half but only ran for 11 yards on two carries. Turnovers and the inability to run the ball killed the 49ers in this one. They drop to 3-3 and host the Chiefs in Week 7.