Sunday Game Recaps - Week 7

Quick fantasy recaps for Week 7 of the NFL’s 2022 season.
Atlanta 17, Cincinnati 35
The Bengals led throughout this matchup and it was never close. Marcus Mariota passed for just 124 yards and one score which came on a 75-yard touchdown catch by Damiere Byrd. Otherwise, he would have only thrown for 49 yards in the game. Mariota added 31 rushing yards but the passing offense went into hiding again and Kyle Pitts finished with only three catches for nine yards. Drake London only caught one nine-yard pass. Tyler Allgeier (16-50, TD) was the only consistently productive Falcon. The loss drops the Falcons to 3-4 and they host the Panthers on Sunday.
Joe Burrow was on fire. He threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns, plus ran in a score on his three rushes for 20 yards. Tyler Boyd (8-155, TD), Ja’Marr Chase (8-130, 2 TD), and Tee Higgins (5-93) were much more than the Falcons could handle and the touchdown passes were 60-, 32-, and 41-yards long. Joe Mixon still ran for 58 yards and a score and added 33 yards on three rushes. It was a team-wide performance that fantasy football loved. The 4-3 Bengals face the Browns on Monday night football.
Detroit 6, Dallas 24
The result was expected but the return of Dak Prescott wasn’t as prolific as expected with the Lions coming to town. He threw for 207 yards and a touchdown the Peyton Hendershot. CeeDee Lamb (4-70) and Noah Brown (5-50) were the top receivers but it was encouraging to see Dalton Schultz (5-49) figure into the passing offense again. The offense mostly moved with Tony Pollard (12-83) and Ezekiel Elliott (15-57, 2 TD) and Pollard added 26 yards on two rushes. It wasn’t the high-points matchup that seemed likely, but the 5-2 Cowboys are back on the winning track and host the Bears for Week 8.
The Lions struggled to extend drives and reach the endzone. Jared Goff threw for 228 yards and two interceptions. Kalif Raymond (5-75) and Brock Wright (4-57) were the leading receivers because they lost Amon-Ra St. Brown during the game. T.J. Hockenson (4-48) was also limited. With D’Andre Swift out, Jamaal Williams took the start and ran for 79 yards on 15 carries and caught a four-yard pass. The Cowboys took away all the deep passes and left the Lions with short throws. It didn’t help that Jamaal Williams lost a fumble on the Cowboys’ one-yard line. The Lions drop to 1-5 and host the Dolphins this Sunday.
Indianapolis 10, Tennessee 19
One of those yawners. The Colts were limited to one touchdown that was thrown by Matt Ryan on his 243-yard and two-interception day. Parris Campbell (10-70, TD) had a career-high catches while Michael Pittman (6-58) had an average performance. The Titans led throughout and Jonathan Taylor was limited to only ten carries for 58 yards but added seven receptions for 27 yards. The Colts’ offense went flat but oddly used Campbell extensively. The loss drops them to 3-3-1 and they host the Commanders on Sunday.
The Titans were little better. Derrick Henry ran for 128 yards on 30 carries and caught three passes for ten yards. But Ryan Tannehill passed for just 132 yards with Austin Hooper (3-56) and wide receiver Cody Hollister (2-32) who was promoted from the practice squad just in time for the game. The 4-2 Titans won thanks to Henry’s rushing and the three turnovers by the Colts. There was minimal offense involved but the Titans only had to throw 20 passes. They head to Houston for Week 8.
Green Bay 21, Washington 23
The Packers drop their third straight game with a lackluster effort against the Commanders. Aaron Rodgers passed for 194 yards and two scores with lead receivers of Allen Lazard (6-55) and Aaron Jones (9-53, 2 TD) but no other receivers gained more than 36 yards. Jones only ran for 23 yards on eight carries and Dillon was limited to only four rushes for 15 yards and no catches. The Packers’ offense is devoid of any big plays. They fall to 3-4 and head to Buffalo on Sunday where it will not get any better.
The Commanders switched to Taylor Heinicke after Carson Wentz was placed on injured reserve. He threw for 201 yards and two scores with just one interception. Terry McLaurin (5-73, TD) produced his best fantasy game of the year and Curtis Samuel (5-53) was the other top receiver. Brian Robinson ran for 73 yards on 20 carries while Antonio Gibson gained 59 yards on just ten rushes and caught a touchdown on his three catches for 18 yards. The Commanders proved just good enough to beat the reeling Packers and rise to 3-4. They play at the Colts on Sunday.
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 21
This was an upset. A very upsetting upset for Buccaneer fans. To a team that had just fired their head coach and that had won only once this season. And they were using P.J. Walker since they lost their top two quarterbacks. Oh, and they had just sent Christian McCaffrey (AKA the entire offense) to the 49ers. So, naturally, they had their best game of the year. Walker passed for 177 yards and two scores. D.J. Moore (7-69, TD) had his best game of the year. No other receiver gained more than 31 yards because the Panthers only threw 22 passes. D’Onta Foreman (15-118) added two catches for 27 yards while Chuba Hubbard gained 63 yards and a score on his nine carries. The Panthers enjoyed that big game that sometimes follows a head-coach firing. They rise to 2-5, end their losing streak and play the Falcons this week.
Losing by 18 points to the Panthers is jaw-dropping. Tom Brady passed for 290 yards and no scores. Mike Evans (9-96) was targeted 15 times and out right dropped a touchdown bomb to start the game. Cade Otton (4-64) and Chris Godwin (7-43) were the next-best receivers. Leonard Fournette was held to only 19 yards on eight catches with two catches for seven yards. The Buccaneers were listless and seemed unprepared while the Panthers stepped up better than they had in any game this year. The loss drops the Buccaneers to 3-4 with a two-game losing streak. They host the Ravens on Thursday.
NY Giants 23, Jacksonville 17
The Giants are 6-1 and it’s hard to say exactly how. Daniel Jones threw for 202 yards and one score, but also ran for 107 yards and a touchdown for the first 100-yard game by a Giant quarterback since 1947. Darius Slayton (3-58, TD) caught the lone touchdown pass in the first five minutes of the game. Wan’Dale Robinson (6-50) was the only receiver with more than 25 yards. Saquon Barkley totaled 135 yards but never scored. As in every game, the Giants were just good enough to get the win. They take their 6-1 record to Seattle for Week 8.
The Jaguars kept within striking distance for the entire game. Trevor Lawrence threw for 310 yards and ran in a score. Christian Kirk (7-96), Evan Engram (4-67), and Marvin Jones (4-57) were the top receivers. Travis Etienne (14-114, TD) had another big game while James Robinson never had a carry. The game ended with Kirk catching a 16-yard pass but the goal line was 17 yards away and time expired. This could have gone either way, but the Giants took yet another win. The 2-5 Jaguars play the Broncos in London on Sunday morning. Early on Sunday morning.
Cleveland 20, Baltimore 23
The Ravens squeaked this one out but it was close throughout. Jacoby Brissett threw for 258 yards but no scores. Amari Cooper (3-74), David Njoku (7-71), and Donovan Peoples-Jones (7-71) were the lead receivers though Njoku left the game injured. Nick Chubb ran for 91 yards and a score on 16 carries and added 16 yards on two catches. It wasn’t a big game by any Browns’ player but Chubb delivered well enough. The 2-5 Browns look to turn it around on Monday versus the Bengals.
The Ravens managed to get the win but the only notable player was Gus Edwards who had not played since 2020 and was returning from a knee injury last summer that required two years to heal. So, naturally, he takes over the backfield with 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Kenyan Drake was the hero last week and was held to just five yards on 11 carries. Lamar Jackson had a down game with only 120 passing yards and 59 rushing yards with no scores. Rashod Bateman (4-42) was active and led the receivers with meager passing. Mark Andrews had zero catches. But they won, and the 4-3 Ravens play on Thursday night at the Buccaneers.
NY Jets 16, Denver 9
Not only low scoring and boring but it was punctuated with the loss of Breece Hall to a suspected ACL tear. The Jets didn’t have much going with the pass against the Broncos’ secondary with Zach Wilson throwing for only 121 yards and no scores. Garrett Wilson (4-24) and Michael Carter (2-45) were the lead receivers in this matchup of meager points. Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown to open the game but left after only four carries. Michael Carter took over and gained just 29 yards on 13 carries. The Jets’ defense was able to handle the Broncos’ lethargic offense, but the loss of Hall puts a major ding in the offense. The 5-2 Jets host the Patriots on Sunday and they could’ve used Hall.
Denver had problems scoring while Russell Wilson was playing. It did not improve switching over to Brett Rypien who passed for 225 yards and one interception. Courtland Sutton was held to only 23 yards on three catches while Jerry Jeudy (7-96) and Greg Dulcich (6-51) were the primary targets. Melvin Gordon reclaimed his lead-back status with 11 runs for 33 yards while Latavius Murray was held to eight runs for 24 yards but scored the only touchdown. The loss drops the Broncos to 2-5 and they play the Jags in London on Sunday morning.
Houston 20, Las Vegas 38
The Texans led this entering the fourth quarter but the Raiders peeled off three touchdowns including a 73-yard interception return to seal the win in the final three minutes. Davis Mills had his best game of the season with 302 passing yards and two scores, but the top receivers were Jordan Akins (3-68) and Dare Ogunbowale (5-54) which alone says how the game went. Brandin Cooks was held to four catches for 46 yards and the scores went to Phillip Dorsett (2-45, TD) and Chris Moore (2-20, TD). Dameon Pierce ran for 92 yards on 20 carries and added four catches for 25 yards. The loss drops the Texans to only 1-4-1 and they host the Titans on Sunday.
The Texans had no answer for Josh Jacobs. He rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and caught three passes for 12 yards. Derek Carr threw for 241 yards and a score to Mack Hollins (2-44, TD). Davante Adams (8-95) and Hunter Renfrow (3-55) were the top receivers. The matchup was very close but the Raiders finally blew it open later in the game. The win sends the 2-4 Raiders to the Saints on Sunday.
Seattle 37, LA Chargers 23
Plenty of fantasy points pouring out of this matchup. The Seahawks took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and then rose it all the way. Geno Smith passed for 210 yards and two scores that went to Marquise Goodwin (4-67, 2 TD). DK Metcalf left the game injured and Tyler Lockett (7-45) and Will Dissly (4-45) were the only receivers of any note. Kenneth Walker blew up again with 168 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries that included a fourth-quarter 74-yard jaunt for his second score. The 4-3 Seahawks remain in contention and host the Giants on Sunday.
The Chargers could get little done via the run. Austin Ekeler scored but only gained 31 yards on nine rushes. He was the leading receiver with 12 catches for 96 yards and a second touchdown. Justin Herbert passed for 293 yards and two scores, the other going to Mike Williams who left injured. Keenan Allen returned for the first time since Week 1 but only contributed two catches for 11 yards. The Chargers’ passing offense is going to take a dive if Williams continues to be out and Allen doesn’t quickly get back to form. The loss drops the Chargers to 4-3 and they go onto a very nicely timed bye so they can get healthy.
Pittsburgh 10, Miami 16
Tua Tagovailoa was back but neither team could spend much time in the endzone. Kenny Pickett passed for 257 yards and one score to George Pickens (6-61, TD) while Pat Freiermuth (8-75) was the top receiver. Diontae Johnson (5-42) and Chase Claypool (5-41) just caught short passes and Najee Harris ran for 65 yards on 17 carries. He also added three catches for 15 yards but the lack of scoring kept fantasy values low and the Steelers in the “L” column. They fall to 2-5 and head to Philly for an even bigger challenge.
Tua Tagovailoa returned and threw for 261 yards and one score. Jaylen Waddle (4-88) and Tyreek Hill (7-72) couldn’t score but managed moderate fantasy points. Raheem Mostert ran for 79 yards on 16 carries and scored the lone touchdown on his four receptions for 30 yards. The Dolphins’ defense won this with three interceptions, including the one at the goal line with only 25 seconds left to play. The 4-3 Dolphins head to Detroit for Week 8.
GAME-O-THE-WEEK: Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23
There’s the No. 1 defense in the NFL, at home, and there are the Kansas City Chiefs. Apparently, the Chiefs are better. They visited the 49ers and Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster (7-124, TD), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3-111), and Travis Kelce (6-98) were the top receivers. Early news on Sunday had Isiah Pacheco as the No. 1 back over Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Many rosters were adjusted. And yet Pacheco did start and only gained 43 yards on eight runs while Edwards-Helaire gained 32 yards and a touchdown on his six carries. Now we remember – there is no such thing as a heavy workload in the Chiefs backfield. The 5-2 Chiefs head onto their bye for Week 8.
The 49ers added Christian McCaffrey to their backfield and the early results are that he’ll lower everyone else’s stats, even his own. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 303 yards and two scores in a game that they trailed from the second quarter. George Kittle (6-98, TD) and Brandon Aiyuk (7-82) were the top receivers, for now, but Deebo Samuel was held to only five catches for 42 yards, McCaffrey rushed for 38 yards on eight carries and caught two passes for 24 yards. Jeff Wilson ran for 54 yards on seven carries but that’s highly likely to be declining from here on out. The 49ers drop to 3-4 and head to Los Angeles to face the Rams for the second meeting this season.