Sunday Game Recaps - Week 7

The Bengals led throughout this matchup and it was never close. Marcus Mariota passed for just 124 yards and one score which came on a 75-yard touchdown catch by Damiere Byrd. Otherwise, he would have only thrown for 49 yards in the game. Mariota added 31 rushing yards but the passing offense went into hiding again and Kyle Pitts finished with only three catches for nine yards. Drake London only caught one nine-yard pass. Tyler Allgeier (16-50, TD) was the only consistently productive Falcon. The loss drops the Falcons to 3-4 and they host the Panthers on Sunday.

Joe Burrow was on fire. He threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns, plus ran in a score on his three rushes for 20 yards. Tyler Boyd (8-155, TD), Ja’Marr Chase (8-130, 2 TD), and Tee Higgins (5-93) were much more than the Falcons could handle and the touchdown passes were 60-, 32-, and 41-yards long. Joe Mixon still ran for 58 yards and a score and added 33 yards on three rushes. It was a team-wide performance that fantasy football loved. The 4-3 Bengals face the Browns on Monday night football.