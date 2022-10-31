Sunday Game Recaps - Week 8

This one is going to leave a mark. At least for D.J. Moore and Eddy Pineiro. D’Onta Foreman blew up with 26 carries for 118 yards and three scores. P.J. Walker passed for 317 yards and one score to D.J. Moore (6-152, TD) with 24 seconds left to play that won the game that tied the game. Terrace Marshall also had a big day with 87 yards on four catches but it still wasn’t as good as Moore who caught the winning touchdown .

These teams alternated scoring eight consecutive times and the Falcons took a 34-28 lead with 36 seconds left to play. Down six points and with 23 seconds left to play, Moore caught a 62-yard touchdown and, in his happiness, tore off his helmet in the excitement. That’s a 15-yard penalty and moved back the 47-yard extra point attempt by Eddy Pineiro that went left by a matter of inches. Kicked 15 yards farther up the field? Not a problem.

They went into overtime where the Falcons won the coin toss, and six plays later threw an interception that the Panthers returned to the ATL-20 yard line. They eventually kicked a 32-yard field goal to win the game but Pineiro missed again. So the Falcons drive to the CAR-23 yard line where Younghoe Koo kicked the field goal that won the game that would have gone to the Panthers had Moore just not taken off his helmet that caused the penalty that caused the missed kick that caused the… well, you get the picture.

Marcus Mariota threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns between Kyle Pitts (5-80, TD and yes, that Kyle Pitts), Damiere Byrd (3-67, TD), and Tyler Allgeier (3-46, TD) while Drake London only gained 31 yards on four catches. Allgeier also ran for 39 yards on 14 carries while Caleb Huntley gained 91 yards on 16 rushes. The Panthers fall to 2-6 and head to Cincinnati for this week where they assumedly will keep their helmets on. The 4-4 Falcons now, improbably, are alone in first place in the NFC South.