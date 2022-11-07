Sunday Game Recaps - Week 9

LA Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
The Falcons led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, but two Cameron Dicker field goals made the difference while the Falcons offense slumped at the end of the game. Justin Herbert only passed for 245 yards and one touchdown to Austin Ekeler who caught seven passes for 49 yards and scored on his 14 rushes for 47 yards. With both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen out, Joshua Palmer (8-106) and DeAndre Carter (5-53) were the lead receivers. Palmer helped to keep the drives going but it was an average day for everyone else. Even Ekeler struggled to gain yards but his two scores salvaged his fantasy game. The 5-3 Chargers head to San Francisco for Week 10.
The Falcons started hot, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and the return of Cordarrelle Patterson meant that the two-man committee turned into a three-man committee. Patterson scored both Atlanta touchdowns on his 13 runs for 44 yards and he added a nine-yard catch. But Tyler Allgeier ran for 99 yards on 10 carries that included a 44-yard gain. And Caleb Huntley also carried seven times for 34 yards. That left Marcus Mariota with only 23 passes that gained 129 yards. That left all the receivers with down games, including Kyle Pitts (2-27) and Drake London (3-23). Patterson looked healthy and in top form, but the Falcons’ preference to run the ball – and split the backfield into three – lowers the fantasy value of all their players. They fall to 4-5 and head to Carolina for Week 10.
Carolina 21, Cincinnati 42
This will be a memorable game for Joe Mixon. He totaled three touchdowns and had never rushed for more than 82 yards entering this contest. He left with 22 rushes for 153 yards and four touchdowns, plus he caught four passes for 58 yards and a fifth score. He was unstoppable by the Panthers and left the rest of the offense with little to do. Joe Burrow passed for 206 yards and just the one Mixon touchdown catch. Tee Higgins (7-60) and Tyler Boyd (5-44) were the top receivers but this matchup was all about Joe Mixon. The 5-4 Bengals head onto their bye feeling better about their season.
The Panthers were down 35-0 in the third quarter before they scored. P.J. Walker only completed 3-of-10 for nine yards and two interceptions in the first half. He was pulled for Baker Mayfield who passed for 155 yards and two scores, albeit against a secondary that no longer cared that much. Terrace Marshall (3-53, TD) was the top receiver but D.J. Moore’s first game after his helmet gaffe last week only ended with two catches for 24 yards. But with his helmet on for both. D’Onta Foreman (7-23) never had a chance to do much in the game that went south with a vengeance and abandoned the run. The loss drops the Panthers to 2-7 and they turn around to play the Falcons on Thursday night.
Green Bay 9, Detroit 15
Well. Wasn’t that something. The Packers decline maybe hit that point of no return this week with their fifth straight loss and to the 1-6 Lions, no less. They lost Romeo Doubs almost immediately and Aaron Rodgers threw for 291 yards and one score but had three interceptions for the first time in five years. And two of them were in the Detroit endzone. Allen Lazard (4-87, TD) was the only Packer with more than 41 receiving yards or a score. Rodgers was the leading rusher though, gaining 40 yards on his four rushes while AJ Dillion (11-34) and Aaron Jones (9-25) were surprisingly ineffective when they ran. It was just yet another bad game by the Packers and Rodger’s interceptions killed scoring drives. The loss drops the Packers to 3-6 and they host the Cowboys on Sunday.
The Lions didn’t do anything special in the win other than not throwing three interceptions. Jared Goff only passed for 137 yards and two scores while Amon-Ra St. Brown (4-55) and D’Andre Swift (3-40) were the leading receivers and Swift only gained ten yards on two carries. Jamaal Williams ran for 81 yards on 24 rushes but had no pass targets. There were only 24 total points in the game. It was an unusual game in that the Lions usually lose because of Aaron Rodgers, but this time, they won because of Aaron Rodgers. The win lifts the Lions to 2-6 and they head to Chicago for Week 10.
Indianapolis 3, New England 26
The Colts are, and this is popular opinion, in full tank mode and when Jonathan Taylor is on the sideline, they are not even competitive. Sam Ehlinger’s second start was a step down with only 103 passing yards and an interception, but he was the leading rusher with 39 yards on five carries. Deon Jackson (11-23) was the top running back in this beatdown and Alec Pearce led the receivers with 23 yards on his one catch. Michael Pittman (3-22) was there in spirit but not much for yardage. The only score for the Colts was a field goal midway through the third quarter. Currently, the entire roster has lost fantasy value. The 3-5-1 Colts head to Las Vegas for Week 10.
The Patriots won handily but had no standout performances. One touchdown was an interception return at the end of the game. The other went to Rhamondre Stevenson on his three catches for 10 yards. He ran for 60 yards on 15 carries and that was with Damien Harris out. Mac Jones only passed for 147 yards and the one touchdown. Hunter Henry (4-50) and Jakobi Meyers (5-42) were the only receivers with more than 21 yards. Nick Folk kicked four field goals to complete the big win but there were no real fantasy stars in this matchup for either team. The 5-4 Patriots head onto their bye.
Buffalo 17, NY Jets 20
So much for the Bills’ aura of dominance. Josh Allen only passed for 205 yards and two interceptions but ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns to sustain his fantasy standing. Stefon Diggs (5-93) and Gabe Davis (2-33) were the top receivers in this surprisingly low-key offensive effort. Devin Singletary gained 24 yards on eight runs while James Cook ran four times for 15 yards, Nyheim Hines was active but his only action was not catching the one pass that was thrown to him. The Bills led 14-10 at the half and only managed one field goal the rest of the way. The Jets defense won this, intercepting Allen twice and sacking him five times. The 6-2 Bills host the Vikings for Week 10.
The Jets may have lost Breece Hall, but the backfield was productive even without him. Michael Carter ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and added a ten-yard catch. James Robinson gained 48 yards on 13 runs and caught the lone touchdown pass on his two receptions for five yards. Zach Wilson was beat up during the game but played through and threw for 154 yards and one score. Garrett Wilson (8-92) again had a great performance playing with Wilson though no other receivers gained more than 16 yards. The 6-3 Jets are only a half-game behind the Bills and head onto their bye while waiting for the Week 14 rematch in Buffalo that may decide the division.
Minnesota 20, Washington 17
The Vikings trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter before posting 13 unanswered points to take the win. Dalvin Cook only ran for 47 yards on 17 carries but caught a touchdown on his two receptions for nine yards. Kirk Cousins threw for 265 yards and two scores and Justin Jefferson (7-115, TD) had his standard great fantasy output. The nice surprise was that T.J. Hockenson (9-70) was the second-best receiver and an immediate difference-maker for the Vikings. Adam Thielen was left with just three catches but gained 67 yards. The Vikings caught fire late while the Commanders couldn’t stop them when it counted most. The win sends the 7-1 Vikings to Buffalo for Week 10 where the Bills will not be in a good mood.
The Commanders had no splash players on offense. Taylor Heinicke only threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns between Curtis Samuel (3-65, TD) and Dax Milne (1-6, TD). Terry McLaurin had a team-high five catches for 56 yards but no other receivers gained more than 12 yards. Brian Robinson (13-44) and Antonio Gibson (11-36) were marginal producers and added just two short receptions each. Samuel’s 49-yard touchdown was the only notable play by a Commander. The loss drops them to 4-5 and Week 10 is a trip to play in Philadelphia on Monday night.
Las Vegas 20, Jacksonville 27
The Raiders did it again. They led 20-7 in the second quarter and then never scored again while the Jaguars peeled off 20 straight points to secure the win. Derek Carr passed for 259 yards and two scores, though most of that came in the first half. Davante Adams snared ten passes for 146 yards and two scores while no other receiver gained more than 42 yards. Darren Waller was inactive and the other wideouts combined for only five receptions for 43 yards. Josh Jacobs gained 67 yards on 17 carries and added 20 yards on three catches. The Raiders wanted to ride Jacobs to the win after they had their lead but Jacobs was largely held in check. The Raiders drop to 2-6 and host the Colts on Sunday.
The Jaguars were again helped by a great performance by Travis Etienne, who ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, plus two receptions for 17 yards. Trevor Lawrence was effective, completing 25-of-31 passes for 235 yards, one score and no turnovers. He was never sacked. Lawrence even added 53 yards on six runs. Christian Kirk (8-76, TD) caught the lone touchdown pass while Marvin Jones (5-48) and Zay Jones (5-40) turned in their typical moderate stats. This was one of the lightest matchups of the year for the 3-6 Jaguars, but all the right players did all the right things and that’s promising as the season progresses. They head to Kansas City for Week 10 where it may not end quite so well.
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
This matchup was back-and-forth until the fourth quarter when Kenneth Walker scored twice and put it out of reach. Geno Smith put in a solid effort with 275 passing yards and two scores and he added 38 yards on six runs. Noah Fant (5-96) was the top receiver while the scores were split between Tyler Lockett (5-67, TD) and DK Metcalf (5-37, TD). Once again, Kenneth Walker played a critical role in the win. He rushed for 109 yards and two scores on 26 carries and added three receptions for 20 yards. The win keeps the 6-3 all alone atop the NFC West and they play in Germany against the Buccaneers on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning.
The Cardinals led 14-10 in the third quarter but couldn’t manage more than one touchdown while the Seahawks were peeling off three later in the game. Kyler Murray threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns between Zach Ertz (5-40, TD) and DeAndre Hopkins (4-36, TD). Ronald Moore (8-69) was the top receiver. Murray was the lead rusher with 60 yards on his eight runs and James Conner gained 45 yards on his seven rushes plus caught five passes for 19 yards. His participation rendered Enos Benjamin into a little-used backup. The loss drops the Cardinals to 3-6 and probably formalizes the fact that the Cardinals won’t be playing in the postseason. They play at the Rams for Week 10 for the clear ownership of the NFC West cellar.
LA Rams 13, Tampa Bay 16
That these teams can meet and produce only 29 total points speaks volumes about the offensive problems for both franchises. Each team only scored one touchdown and the Buccaneers waited until the final nine seconds to notch their game-winner. Tom Brady passed for 280 yards and the one score to Cade Otton (5-68, TD). The Rams limited both Mike Evans (5-40) and Chris Godwin (7-36) to short gains and Brady threw 58 passes to net the one score. Leonard Fournette only gained 19 yards on his nine runs but added five catches for 41 yards. The Buccaneers could have had at least one or two more touchdowns, but the receivers continue to drop passes. The win lifts the Buccaneers to 4-5 which in the NFC South mean they are tied for the division lead with the Falcons. The Buccaneers spend Week 10 in Germany facing the Seahawks.
The Rams led this game for all but the final nine seconds, but those are the ones that count the most. The Rams’ scoring was limited to a 69-yard touchdown catch by Cooper Kupp that helped him finish with eight catches for 127 yards and the one score. All other receivers combined for only five catches for 39 yards. Matt Stafford only completed 13-of-27 for 165 yards, so the 69-yard score was a big part of his total production. Darrell Henderson gained 56 yards on 12 runs, while Cam Akers return only produced three yards on five rushes. The passing game is so tightly focused on Cooper Kupp that there are hardly any others with more than a token catch or two. The 3-5 Rams host the Cardinals on Sunday.
Tennessee 17, Kansas City 20 Overtime
The late game on Sunday proved entertaining and closer than expected. The Titans led 17-9 in the third quarter and the Chiefs tied it with only three minutes left to play in regulation. The Chiefs won the coin flip in overtime and drove the field but then three plays from the Titans 11-yard line gained nothing and they kicked a field goal for the lead. It is notable that the game was 17-17 in regulation though Harrison Butker missed an extra point and a field goal.
The Titans defense played a tremendous game holding the Chiefs to 17 points in a home game. Derrick Henry ran for 115 yards and two scores on 17 carries but Ryan Tannehill was inactive and the rookie Malik Willis took the start. That was the death knell for the Titans offense in overtime. Willis only completed 5-of-16 passes for 80 yards and one was a 48-yard completion to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. Willis never completed a pass to a wide receiver. He ran for 40 yards on eight rushes but the inability to pass to his wideouts sunk their chances in overtime. The Titans drop to 5-3 and host the Broncos on Sunday.
The Chiefs had no chance when they ran the ball against the stout Titans defense. The running backs combined for only 14 yards on 12 carries and the run was abandoned earlier in the game. Patrick Mahomes was the leading rusher with six scrambles for 63 yards and one touchdown, plus he ran in a two-point play that tied the game with 2:56 left in regulation. Mahomes passed for 446 yards and one score to Mecole Hardman (6-79), while Travis Kelce (10-106) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (10-88) were the top receivers. Kadarius Toney caught two passes in the first quarter but was sidelined for the rest of the game. The 6-2 Chiefs are now tied with the Bills for the best record in the AFC and host the Jaguars for Week 10.
GAME-O-THE-WEEK: Miami 35, Chicago 32
Fantasy football loves games with 67 total points. This matchup went back and forth and became the Fins taking a lead and the Bears were in hot pursuit for the second half. The Bears scored a touchdown to get the game close, but both teams failed to score in the final 11 minutes of the game. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns between Tyreek Hill (7-143, TD), Jaylen Waddle (5-85, TD), and newly-acquired Jeff Wilson (3-21, TD). Wilson was the leading rusher in his first game with the Dolphins when he gained 51 yards on nine rushes while Raheem Mostert had the same nine rushes but only gained 26 yards. Mostert did own the only rushing score. The win sends the 6-3 Dolphins home to host the Browns.
The Bears turned in one of their most impressive offensive performances that just came up short. Justin Fields only passed for 123 yards but had three passing touchdowns and ran in a score on his 15 rushes for 178 yards. It was a shame that such a great showing couldn’t win the home game. David Montgomery (14-36) and Khalil Herbert (7-23) never got on track. Despite the low passing yards, Darnell Mooney (7-43, TD) and Cole Kmet (5-42, 2 TD) salvaged their fantasy value with touchdowns. Chase Claypool was thrown six targets – only Mooney had more – and caught two passes for 13 yards. It’s encouraging to see Mooney and Kmet both score in the same game. The loss drops the Bears to 3-6, and they host the Lions on Sunday.