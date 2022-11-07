Sunday Game Recaps - Week 9

The Falcons led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, but two Cameron Dicker field goals made the difference while the Falcons offense slumped at the end of the game. Justin Herbert only passed for 245 yards and one touchdown to Austin Ekeler who caught seven passes for 49 yards and scored on his 14 rushes for 47 yards. With both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen out, Joshua Palmer (8-106) and DeAndre Carter (5-53) were the lead receivers. Palmer helped to keep the drives going but it was an average day for everyone else. Even Ekeler struggled to gain yards but his two scores salvaged his fantasy game. The 5-3 Chargers head to San Francisco for Week 10.

The Falcons started hot, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and the return of Cordarrelle Patterson meant that the two-man committee turned into a three-man committee. Patterson scored both Atlanta touchdowns on his 13 runs for 44 yards and he added a nine-yard catch. But Tyler Allgeier ran for 99 yards on 10 carries that included a 44-yard gain. And Caleb Huntley also carried seven times for 34 yards. That left Marcus Mariota with only 23 passes that gained 129 yards. That left all the receivers with down games, including Kyle Pitts (2-27) and Drake London (3-23). Patterson looked healthy and in top form, but the Falcons’ preference to run the ball – and split the backfield into three – lowers the fantasy value of all their players. They fall to 4-5 and head to Carolina for Week 10.