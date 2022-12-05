Sunday Game Recaps

Not as many points as we wanted and not a lot of fantasy value as well. Kenny Pickett passed for 197 yards and one score with the best receivers of Pat Freiermuth (3-76) and Diontae Johnson (5-60) while George Pickens only managed one catch for two yards. Najee Harris was solid with 86 yards on 17 runs and a catch for six yards. The Steelers spent little time in the red zone and relied on four Matthew Wright field goals along with the first touchdown for tight end Connor Heyward. The 5-7 Steelers host the Ravens for Week 14.

The Falcons followed the same formula as the Steelers only with one fewer field goals. Marcus Mariota passed for 167 yards and one score to tight end MyCole Pruitt. Drake London (6-95) had one of his best performances but no other receiver managed more than 24 yards. Cordarrelle Patterson (11-60) and Tyler Allgeier (10-52) shared the carries for the backfield and yet neither had a target. The loss drops the Falcons to 5-8 and they head onto their bye.