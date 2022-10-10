Sunday Game Snippets: Week 5

It doesn’t take a lot of offense to beat the Rams these days, long as you have a good defense. The Cowboys didn’t do that much offensively with only ten first downs and five-of-fifteen on third down. Cooper Rush remains unbeaten in that “yes, I was there” sort of way. He passed for 102 yards and lost a yard on his four rushes. CeeDee Lamb led the team with only five catches for 53 yards and Michael Gallup (4-44) was the only other receiver that mattered. Dalton Schultz continues to kill fantasy teams with another game with zero catches though he left with a sprained knee. But Tony Pollard bounced back and with eight runs for 86 yards that included a 57-yard touchdown jaunt. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 78 yards on 22 carries though neither back had any receptions. The Cowboys defense scored one of their touchdowns and set up one of the field goals. The 4-1 Cowboys get their biggest test of the year when they play in Philly next week.

The Rams ‘ defense did well enough, but the offense continues to struggle in all facets not named Kupp. Cam Akers took every carry for the backfield and only gained 33 yards on 13 runs. Matt Stafford passed for 308 yards and one score but one interception. He also lost two fumbles and was sacked five times. Cooper Kupp (7-125, TD) accounted for the most production, of course, and Tyler Higbee (7-46) remains an outlet as well but the passing effort appears to be stuck oh “Kupp + nothing.” The Super Bowl champs fall to 2-3 and host the Panthers. The Rams appear to be just another example of how tough the season after the Super Bowl usually is on the winner.