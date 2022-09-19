Sunday Game Snippets

Go figure – teams often surprise at the start of the season but 61 total points from the Jets and Browns? And the Jets win by scoring 14 points over the final 1:22 in the game? Joe Flacco passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns, relying mostly on the rookie Garrett Wilson (8-102, 2 TD) and Corey Davis (2-83, TD). Elijah Moore (3-41) has taken a lesser role after being the primary receiver last season. Notable was that Michael Carter (7-23) and Breece Hall (7-50) had equal carries but Hall was better. Carter caught five passes for 27 yards while Hall only managed one reception. They could be headed for a rusher vs. third-down back sort of split if Hall continues to run better. Garrett Wilson was the player of the game though, showing just why he was the second wideout drafted back in the NFL draft.

The Browns had a 30-17 lead but couldn’t hold on. Nick Chubb did the most damage with 17 rushes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Kareem Hunt (13-58) shared the carries and caught two passes for 16 yards while Chubb snared three passes for 26 yards. Jacoby Brissett threw for only 229 yards and one score but the Browns led until the final 22 seconds and ran the ball 31 times. Amari Cooper (9-101, TD) had his breakout game as a Brown, but no other Browns receiver gained more than 45 yards or caught more than three passes. The Jets just would not go away and the Browns secondary let them take the win.