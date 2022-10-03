Sunday Snippets

The London game was far more entertaining and close than imagined, given that the Saints were without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and – WHAT? – Alvin Kamara as the surprise scratch. There were 11 scores. Let the soccer crowd wrap their head around that. Kirk Cousins threw for 273 yards and one score while Justin Jefferson (10-147) and Adam Thielen (8-72) were the top receivers. Dalvin Cook ran for 76 yards on 20 carries but only caught two passes for ten yards. Greg Joseph kicked five of five field goals, including the game-winner with 24 seconds left to play. The 3-1 Vikings host the Bears for Week 5.

Andy Dalton threw for 236 yards and one score which was impressive considering the Saints were missing so many players. Chris Olave (4-67, TD) and Marquez Callaway (3-53) were the only receivers with more than 40 yards. Mark Ingram (10-30) took the start, but Latavius Murray (11-57, TD) was called up from the practice squad and looked like he belonged on the active roster. Taysom Hill scored but only gained 21 yards on five carries. This was much closer than expected but gave the British crowds an exciting game even if the player names were different than we are used to seeing. The 1-3 Saints host the Seahawks this week.