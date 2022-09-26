Sunday Snippets

The 0-2-1 Texans gave the Bears all they could handle and lost on a Bears’ field goal as time expired. David Mills threw for 245 yards and one score but with two interceptions. Chris Moore (3-63) and Nico Collins (2-41) led the receivers, while Brandin Cooks only managed two receptions for 22 yards. Dameon Pierce is asserting himself as the primary rusher with 20 carries for 80 yards and one score, plus he added two receptions for 21 yards. There wasn’t much happening in the passing offense, but Pierce turned in a solid performance and moves into every-week consideration as a fantasy back. The Texans host the Chargers this week.

The 2-1 Bears won, and Justin Fields was on the field, but that was the only connection between the two. Fields ran for 47 yards and only completed 8-of-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions. So, they win in spite of Fields. Cole Kmet (2-40) and Darnell Mooney (2-33) both recorded season-high performances in their softest matchup of the year. David Montgomery left with a leg injury and Khalil Herbert dominated with 20 rushes for 157 yards and two scores. He’s already producing enough fantasy points that he merits fantasy consideration by himself, and with Montgomery out, Herbert plays as a strong primary back. The backfield and defense are saving the Bears and their NFL-worst passing attack. They head to New York to play the Giants this week.