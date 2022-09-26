Sunday Snippets

A fast fantasy breakdown of each game and how the notable players performed.
Houston 20, Chicago 23
The 0-2-1 Texans gave the Bears all they could handle and lost on a Bears’ field goal as time expired. David Mills threw for 245 yards and one score but with two interceptions. Chris Moore (3-63) and Nico Collins (2-41) led the receivers, while Brandin Cooks only managed two receptions for 22 yards. Dameon Pierce is asserting himself as the primary rusher with 20 carries for 80 yards and one score, plus he added two receptions for 21 yards. There wasn’t much happening in the passing offense, but Pierce turned in a solid performance and moves into every-week consideration as a fantasy back. The Texans host the Chargers this week.
The 2-1 Bears won, and Justin Fields was on the field, but that was the only connection between the two. Fields ran for 47 yards and only completed 8-of-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions. So, they win in spite of Fields. Cole Kmet (2-40) and Darnell Mooney (2-33) both recorded season-high performances in their softest matchup of the year. David Montgomery left with a leg injury and Khalil Herbert dominated with 20 rushes for 157 yards and two scores. He’s already producing enough fantasy points that he merits fantasy consideration by himself, and with Montgomery out, Herbert plays as a strong primary back. The backfield and defense are saving the Bears and their NFL-worst passing attack. They head to New York to play the Giants this week.
Las Vegas 22, Tennessee 24
The Raiders rallied from 10-24 to post 12 points in the second half – the Titans had none – and lost in part from a failed two-point conversion with 1:14 left to play that could have tied the score. Derek Carr passed for 303 yards and two scores between Mack Hollins (8-158, TD) and Davante Adams (5-36, TD). Hollins replaced Hunter Renfrow and turned in a career-best game, while the Titans mostly shut down Adams. Josh Jacobs was sick and caught a later plane to Nashville, but he played and gained 66 yards on 13 runs and added five catches for 31 yards. The loss drops the Raiders to 0-3 and they head home to host the Broncos.
The 1-2 Titans finally notched their first win and used a balanced game plan. Derrick Henry ran for 85 yards and a score on 20 rushes – still not the monster games we expect – but he added five catches for 58 yards which would make the elite rusher into a terrifying player to defend if they continue to throw at him. Ryan Tannehill passed for 264 yards and a score, while Robert Woods (4-85) was the best receiver. Treylon Burks (1-13) is now good enough that opposing secondaries scheme to shut him down. The Titans took the 24-10 lead into halftime and then successfully coasted to the win. The Titans travel to Indianapolis this week for an important divisional matchup.
Kansas City 17, Indianapolis 20
Bit of an upset and a disappointing total points. Worse yet, no players turned in a big game. Patrick Mahomes led the rushers with 26 yards on ten carries and threw for 262 yards and just one touchdown. JuJu Smith-Schuster (5-89) and Travis Kelce (4-58, TD) led the team on a day that the Chiefs’ offense was less effective than usual. Clyde Edwards-Helaire gained zero yards on seven carries but caught five passes for 39 yards. The 2-1 Chiefs were again without Harrison Butker, and Matt Ammendola missed an extra point and a 34-yard field goal which could have provided the winning margin. He’s likely to be replaced if Butker remains out and the Chiefs need a kicker next week in Tampa Bay.
The 1-1-1 Colts were just good enough to take the win. Jonathan Taylor rushed for only 71 yards and 21 carries and caught three passes for 20 yards. Matt Ryan threw for 222 yards and two scores that both went to the third-round rookie tight end Jelani Woods (2-13, 2 TD) who used his 6-7 frame to secure his scores, including the 12-yard catch with 24 seconds to play that won the game. He’ll be scraped off fantasy waiver wires this week. The game was a defensive matchup and they were fortunate that the Chiefs had kicking problems. The Colts host the Titans this week.
Buffalo 19, Miami 20
A tight game that was low on points considering both teams scored over 40 in their matchups last week. The Bills were without much of their defense but still cobbled together a solid effort that held the Dolphins mostly in check. Josh Allen threw for 400 yards and two scores between Devin Singletary (9-78, TD) and Isaiah McKenzie (7-76, TD), but Stefon Diggs (7-74) and Gabe Davis (3-37) were less effective than they had been. The Bills had almost no rushing other than one 43-yard run by Zach Moss. Otherwise, the backfield gained just 19 yards on 13 rushes. The Bills’ offense didn’t play at the same explosive rate of the first two weeks and missed a critical field goal. The Bills play in Baltimore this week.
The Dolphins’ offense wasn’t nearly as good as their monster showing in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa only threw for 186 yards and one score against a defense that lost most of their starting secondary. Jaylen Waddle (4-102) had a couple of long catches, but no other receiver had more than the 31 yards that Tyreek gained on four catches. Chase Edmonds scored twice but only gained 21 yards on six rushes. Raheem Mostert only covered 11 yards on his eight rushes. The Dolphins were just good enough in this matchup, and the credit goes mainly to their defense and the hot field conditions that affected the Bills players more. The Fins head to Cincinnati this weekend.
Detroit 24, Minnesota 28
Great close game with 52 total points and a sign that the Lions may not quite “be there” yet, but they are getting very close. Jared Goff passed for 177 yards and a score to T.J. Hockenson (3-18, TD). Josh Reynolds (6-96) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-73) led the receivers. D’Andre Swift was active but only ran for 31 yards on seven carries while Jamaal Williams gained 87 yards and two touchdowns on his 20 carries. He even added 20 yards on two catches, while Swift ended with 15 yards on his three receptions. The Lions led 24-14 in the fourth quarter but gave up two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to lose. The Lions host the Seahawks this week.
The 2-1 Vikings took the win, but for once it had nothing to do with Justin Jefferson (3-14). Kirk Cousins passed for 260 yards and two scores between K.J. Osborn (5-73, TD) and Adam Thielen (6-61, TD) while no other receivers gained more than 38 yards. Dalvin Cook gained 96 yards and a score on 17 rushes but never was targeted in the passing effort. He also was injured on the final offensive play for the Vikings when he lost a fumble near midfield. Alexander Mattison ran for 28 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The Vikings needed a push in the fourth quarter to make up the ten-point deficit. They play at the Saints this week.
Cincinnati 27, NY Jets 12
This game went off more like what we expected. The Jets struggled, and the Bengals won via the pass, even if it didn’t involve Ja’Marr Chase much. Joe Burrow threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns between Tyler Boyd (4-105, TD), Ja’Marr Chase (6-29, TD), and Samaje Perine (2-14, TD). Tee Higgins gained 93 yards on five catches as the passing to wideouts carried the game. Joe Mixon only gained 24 yards on 12 carries with three catches for 14 yards added. The rushing effort was less effective than expected, but it didn’t matter when Burrow connected so well with all the wideouts. The 1-2 Bengals get their first win and host the Dolphins this week.
The Jets fell behind 20-6 at the half and still could only muster a total of four field goals and no touchdowns. Joe Flacco passed for 285 yards with two interceptions and two fumbles. Garrett Wilson (6-60) and Tyler Conklin (8-84) were the lead receivers though Wilson left for a time after a hard hit but returned. Elijah Moore (4-49) still has yet to get on track. Michael Carter ran for 39 yards on 11 carries, while Breece Hall also ran for 39 yards and added six catches for 53 yards. Turnovers and not being able to finish drives caused the loss. The 1-2 Jets head to Pittsburgh this weekend.
Philadelphia 24, Washington 8
The Eagles are definitely the team to beat in the NFC East. They dominated the Commanders in Washington, and Jalen Hurts passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns but only gained 20 yards on nine runs. DeVonta Smith (8-169, TD), A.J. Brown (5-85, TD) and Dallas Goedert (3-26, TD) handled nearly all of the receiving, and Smith blew up for the second straight week while opposing defenses worry about Brown. Miles Sanders ran for only 46 yards on 15 carries, but this offense revolves around Hurts and the passing attack. The 3-0 Eagles host the Jaguars on Sunday.
The 1-2 Commanders were never in this game. Carson Wentz fell back to earth after a hot start to the season when he passed for 211 yards and no scores with one lost fumble. Terry McLaurin (6-102) and Curtis Samuel (7-48) led the receivers. Antonio Gibson scored on his 12 rushes for 38 yards but only caught a two-yard pass. J.D. McKissic (6-32) was the third-down back with as many targets as the two lead receivers. The offense just struggled for consistency and couldn’t finish drives. They head to Dallas for this week.
New Orleans 14, Carolina 22
The Saints are just not the same team of the recent past. Jameis Winston threw for 353 yards and one score but also two more interceptions, and fumbled twice. He connected with Chris Olave (9-147) and Tre’Quan Smith (4-105), but no other receiver totaled more than 49 yards. Both Michael Thomas (5-49) and Jarvis Landry (2-22) left the game injured. Alvin Kamara ran for 61 yards with a 27-yard scramble, but he only caught two of seven targets for 12 yards. Winston still has a big arm, but his interception problem is back and the offense isn’t good enough to withstand giving the ball away multiple times. The Saints host the Vikings in Week 4.
The Panthers won, but it was all about the run game and defense. Christian McCaffrey gained 108 yards on 25 carries but only caught two passes for seven yards. McCaffrey has been the ultimate receiving back for his career but this year with Baker Mayfield, it’s been surprisingly absent. And while Mayfield ended with 170 yards and a score, that was helped by Laviska Shenault going untouched on his 67-yard touchdown. Otherwise, Mayfield barely broke 100 passing yards and D.J. Moore (1-2) and Robbie Anderson (1-14) had their fantasy value slashed. It was a first win for the 1-2 Panthers, but the schedule gets unkind for a struggling offense that faces the Cardinals this week.
Jacksonville 38, LA Chargers 10
You have to love this game. The previously woeful Jaguars were not following the script anymore and took down the Chargers in Los Angeles in a game that looked like the teams had traded places from last year. Trevor Lawrence passed for 262 yards and three scores with no turnovers and no sacks. Zay Jones (10-85, TD), Christian Kirk (6-72, TD), and Marvin Jones (4-33, TD) all scored and the offense funneled through the wideouts. James Robinson ran 17 times for 100 yards and a score, and added three catches for 16 yards. Even Travis Etienne totaled 75 yards. The 2-1 Jaguars get their biggest test to date next week at the Eagles.
Justin Herbert fractured the cartilage in his ribs but defied expectations by playing. He was clearly not himself, throwing for 297 yards and one score but also one interception and a lost fumble. Keenan Allen remains out and Mike Williams was limited to just one catch (a 15-yard touchdown). Joshua Palmer (6-99) and Jalen Guyton (2-64) were the top receivers. The run game was abandoned with just ten carries for 24 yards but Austin Ekeler caught eight passes for 48 yards. The Chargers looked out of synch and couldn’t stop the passing game of the Jaguars. The 1-2 Chargers head to Houston to face another team that is turning around their franchise.
LA Rams 20, Arizona 12
Not a lot of points. These NFC West rivals combined for just two touchdowns – both from the Rams. Matt Stafford only passed for 249 yards and no scores, and Cooper Kupp caught just four passes for 44 yards but added a 20-yard run for a touchdown to salvage his fantasy value. Ben Skowronek (4-66) and Tyler Higbee (4-61) were the top receivers. Cam Akers looked sharper than he had since his injury and gained 61 yards and a score on 12 runs but he had no catches. Darrell Henderson fell back to just a complementary role with four runs for 17 yards and no catches. This was a largely defensive matchup, and the Rams won thanks to preventing any Cardinal touchdowns. The Rams head to San Francisco this week for a critical NFC West matchup.
The Cardinals drop to 1-2 in a game where they just couldn’t punch in any touchdowns and settled for four field goals. James Conner was questionable heading into the game but was active and ran for 39 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 18 yards. Kyler Murray was boxed in by the defense and ran for just eight yards on two runs. He threw for 314 yards but no scores, relying on Marquise Brown (14-140) and Greg Dortch (9-80). and Zack Ertz (6-45). The Cardinals had no turnovers and gave up just two sacks, but couldn’t get past a stingy Rams’ defense. The Cards head to Carolina for Week 4.
Atlanta 27, Seattle 23
What Falcons are these? There were a few notables that came out of this road win. Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 141 yards and one score on 17 carries and caught a 12-yard pass as a workhorse back. And while Marcus Mariota threw for just 229 yards and one score, he connected well with Kyle Pitts (5-87) for the first time this year. Drake London (3-54, TD) caught the lone touchdown pass, but none of the other receivers had more than two catches. Mariota also ran in a score. The Falcons are rising as they rebuild for the second year, while the Seahawks are declining. This matchup said that the Falcons are now officially better than the Seahawks in their stadium. The Falcons host the Browns for Week 4.
The Seahawks weren’t bad, just not as good as the Falcons and neither team scored in the fourth quarter. Gino Smith passed for 325 yards and two scores between DK Metcalf (5-64, TD) and Will Dissly (3-34, TD). Tyler Lockett was the best receiver with nine catches for 76 yards but Smith spread the ball around and eight players recorded at least two catches. Rashaad Penny ran for 66 yards on 14 carries while Ken Walker gained 19 yards on three rushes and caught three passes for 14 yards. It is encouraging that Smith had the most success with the two starting wideouts, just as the offense has worked for many years when Russell Wilson was there. The 1-2 Seahawks play in Detroit on Sunday.
Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12
Hard to imagine that Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet and they combine for only 26 points. Aaron Jones (12-36) and AJ Dillon (12-32) split up the rushing effort and combined for just 17 yards as receivers. Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two scores but had a rare interception. Romeo Doubs (8-73, TD) and Allen Lazard (4-45, TD) turned in the touchdowns and Randall Cobb (2-57) broke open for a 40-yard catch. Even Robert Tonyan caught six passes for 37 yards. The passing remains mostly short but Rodgers involves all of his receivers. The 2-1 Packers return home to host the Patriots.
Tom Brady passed for 271 yards and one score, which was impressive considering he was missing his three starting wide receivers. Russell Gage (12-87, TD) and Breshad Perriman (3-44) filled in for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Cameron Brate stepped up with five receptions for 52 yards but even Brady couldn’t beat a solid defense using all backups. Leonard Fournette ran for only 35 yards on 23 carries and disappointed when he did not take advantage of the only usual weakness of the Green Bay defense. He added five catches for 35 yards to help his fantasy value, but he only ran twelve times. The 2-1 Buccaneers host the Chiefs this week.
San Francisco 10, Denver 11
Well, that was no way to wind down an otherwise exciting day of football. The defensive struggle meant that either team could have won this game with a turnover or one long play. But the fantasy points were few, and the 49ers start their season 1-2 in a three-way knot for the worst record in the NFC West. The Jimmy Garoppolo era (Part II) starts with him only throwing for 211 yards and one score with one interception. He also lost a fumble. Deebo Samuel led the receivers with 73 yards on five catches but only gained six yards on five rushes. Brandon Aiyuk (3-39, TD) caught the lone touchdown while Samuel ran an unpenalized pick play. Jeff Wilson (12-75) handled all of the carries except for one rush by Jordan Mason. Marlon Mack was called up from the practice squad but did not play. The 49ers look to right the ship by hosting the Rams this week.
The Broncos were only marginally successful, but they were good enough and never turned the ball over. Russell Wilson passed for 184 yards with Courtland Sutton (8-97) and no other receiver managed more than 29 yards. Jerry Jeudy was held to only two receptions for 17 yards. The backfield was heavily relied on with Javonte Williams (15-56) and Melvin Gordon (12-26, TD) splitting up the work and Gordon getting the only touchdown for Denver. It was a slow game with very few highlights and even fewer points. But the Broncos rise to 2-1 to tie for the AFC West lead and they travel to Las Vegas for Week 4.
GAME-O-THE-WEEK: Baltimore 37, New England 26
The 2-1 Ravens take their win at the Patriots with Lamar Jackson still just as dangerous despite facing a great defense while on the road. He rushed for 107 yards and a score and passed for 218 yards and four touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins debuted but only gained 23 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 17 yards. The Ravens didn’t activate Kenyan Drake as a sign that Dobbins was ready, but Justice Hill (6-60) was the most productive running back. Mark Andrews (8-89, 2 TD) and Devin Duvernay (2-25, TD) caught the touchdowns while Rashod Bateman (2-59) lost a fourth-quarter fumble. The Ravens host the Bills this weekend.
The 1-2 Patriots led 20-14 in the third quarter but couldn’t keep up with the Ravens the rest of the way. Mac Jones threw for 321 yards but three touchdowns and no scores. DeVante Parker (5-156) finally showed up since he moved to New England but the Pats were without Jakobi Meyers. Kendrick Bourne (4-58) and Nelson Agholor (2-41) were the other top receivers. Damien Harris (11-41, TD) was effective but outplayed by Rhamondre Stevenson (12-73, TD) who added four catches for 28 yards in his best performance of the season. The Pats lost due to their defense – surprising as that is – but both Parker and Stevenson looked great. The Pats play in Green Bay this week.