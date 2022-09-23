The 5 best bets for NFL Week 3

A bet I’ve never fully understood, the investment made for the Cowboys and Giants is exactly the same on the moneyline as it is giving the Cowboys a half-point. Why would anyone take the moneyline bet if the Cowboys will still head to the pay window if the game finishes in a tie?

This is in no way an endorsement of Cooper Rush. It’s an endorsement of Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense against a Giants offense that is unlikely to score 20 points and just as likely to make the critical mistake to give the Cowboys a short field or a defensive touchdown. It’s difficult to call a 2-0 team fraudulent, but I did the same with the Carolina Panthers last year when they started off 3-0 – and finished 5-12. The Cowboys have the better roster on both sides of the ball and could make a big statement with a second straight underdog win without Dak Prescott.