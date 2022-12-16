The 5 best bets for NFL Week 15

We’re heading down the home stretch of the regular season, and we have a full weekend of picks for this week to spread holiday cheer.

We take an Over pick on Saturday. We take an Under pick on Saturday. We save the best for Sunday, picking three playoff teams taking care of business on the road against opponents with losing records.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

5 Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings: UNDER 47.5 points (-110) This number is likely this high because the Vikings have averaged allowing 30 points a game over their last five. However, the number that should be looked at involves the historic struggles of the Colts offense. Indianapolis has scored more than 20 points just twice all season and, in their eight losses, have averaged just 11 points. If the Vikings get an early lead, they will lean on Dalvin Cook to cement the game and make it very difficult to hit the Over on this one. 4 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: OVER 38 points (-110) The Browns haven’t had a huge week in Deshaun Watson’s first two games but have the talent to make big plays. The Ravens are without Lamar Jackson, but Tyler Huntley plays a very similar style and creates plays with his legs. Thanks to Justin Tucker, the Ravens are in scoring position every time they get across midfield. This is a very low number for a pair of teams capable of multiple splash plays. 3 Take Philadelphia Eagles lay 8.5 points (-110) at Chicago Bears The Eagles are taking no prisoners these days as they steamroll toward the best record in the NFL. They’ve won their last two games by 25 and 26 points against teams currently in the playoffs (the Titans and Giants) and are heading to Soldier Field to face a 3-10 team that lost to Dallas by 20. Dominant teams take care of their business against the also-rans of the league and the Bears qualify under that standard. 2 Take Dallas Cowboys and lay 4 points (-109) at Jacksonville Jaguars The Cowboys are coming off one of their worst games of the season, having to rally to beat the floundering Texans. The Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak where they have scored 149 points – an amazing 37 points a game. While I was on the Jaguars improvement bandwagon before most and believe they will be the favorite in the AFC South next year, at the current time they can’t hang with Dallas – which doesn’t take its foot off the gas. 1 Take the Cincinnati Bengals and lay 3.5 points (-110) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Bengals are 9-2 in their last 11 games (including wins in the last five) after starting 0-2. They are making their case as being the best team in the AFC, having beaten Kansas City in their last three meetings. The Bucs are a mess in a weak division and have lost to the other three teams from the AFC North already this year. If they couldn’t beat the Browns or Steelers, what would make you think they’ll beat the Bengals – the far better and more complete team? Bet on sports with Tipico Sportsbook Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico today! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet Now Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

