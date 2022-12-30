The 5 best bets for NFL Week 17

As we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, we’re looking at not one, but two moneyline picks, a team looking to rest for two weeks, the most meaningless game of the week, and the game with the most postseason ramifications. We’re checking a lot of boxes with these picks.

5 Take Seattle Seahawks on the moneyline (+105) vs. New York Jets Four Jets quarterbacks have played in the last three games (all losses) and New York has lost four straight and five or their last six after starting 6-3. The Seahawks have also lost five of their last six, but when you have two struggling teams, I tend to lean on the home team having the edge. If New York could run the ball, they would gouge Seattle’s brutal run defense, but Breece Hall still leads the team in rushing and went down in Week 7. Give me the “12th Man” as a home dog. 4 Take Minnesota Vikings on the moneyline (+150) at Green Bay Packers The hyperbole Sunday from the talking heads waxing moronic about the storied history at Lambeau Field and the ghosts of Packers past haunting the Vikings. The fact of the matter is that Green Bay’s current three-game win streak is only because they played the hapless Bears and Rams and were gifted a win against Miami thanks to three fourth quarter interceptions by a concussed quarterback. Minnesota has a penchant for winning ugly, but they’re 11-0 in one-score games. The only complete game they’ve played was Week 1 in a drubbing of the Packers (a three-score game). Hedge your bet if you want and get 3.5 points at -116, but the Vikings have beaten much better than this version of the Packers. 3 Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Take Under 42.5 points (-108) The only game on this week’s slate that has no playoff implications between two last-place teams in their divisions with a combined record of 9-21. They’re two teams with nothing to play for other than to improve their draft stock, especially the Falcons, who could jump ahead of the Cardinals in the draft order with a loss. The NFL prides itself on not tanking, but this is one where both teams are better off in 2023 by losing this one on New Year’s Day. 2 Take Philadelphia Eagles and lay 6 points (-114) vs. New Orleans Saints The Eagles have a lot at stake. They are one win away from locking down the NFC’s No. 1 seed. With a win, they will be able to rest starters in Week 18, will have earned a bye week, and will have two full weeks of rest before preparing for the lowest remaining seed in the playoffs coming to their house in mid-January. There are many different factors that provide motivation. The Eagles have worked nearly all calendar year to earn this opportunity, and all that stands between them and their goal is putting a beatdown on a Saints team that hasn’t beaten anyone with a winning record all season. 1 Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Take Over 49.5 points (-109) The schedule makers nailed this one – a game that has huge implications for the Bills, Bengals and Chiefs. A case can be made for both teams, which is why I’m kicking back and looking for a scoring explosion. Both teams have strong defenses, but they also have explosive playmakers. All it’s going to take is for one team to score 10 points early. Once that happens, it’s game on. The offenses are each capable of scoring 30 points, and it wouldn’t shock if both come close or surpass 30 points. Get your popcorn ready!

