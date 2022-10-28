The 5 best bets for NFL Week 8

This week, we mix things up by completely ignoring the moneyline and saying, “Let’s take or lay some points.”

The five picks this week include taking a pick on the money line, a pair of road teams – one favored and one underdog – and a potential Super Bowl matchup of dominant teams looking to put a beatdown on two of the most storied franchises in the history of the NFL.

Get your popcorn ready.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

5 Take New York Jets on the moneyline vs. New England Patriots (+110) There are times when teams have been beaten up consistently by the divisional big dog and finally get the chance to turn the tables on their bullies and knock them around. Last year, both the Jets and Patriots drafted rookie quarterbacks and pushed them into the starting lineup. The Patriots showed no mercy by never taking their foot off the gas, winning last year’s games by scores of 54-13 and 24-6. Miami and Buffalo have already given the Brady-less Patriots a receipt. Now, it’s the Jets’ turn. The Patriots didn’t circle this game when the schedule came out. The Jets did. 4 Take San Francisco 49ers and lay 1.5 points vs. Los Angeles Rams (-110) I’ve noted before that the 49ers are a team built in a specific fashion – to beat the pass-happy teams in the NFC West with San Fran’s grinding offensive style and attacking defense. It has worked against the Rams. The 49ers have won the last five regular-season meetings between the teams, because they have hit on a formula that works, which helps explain why the defending champs are home underdogs to a team that’s 3-4. With questions in the Rams’ running game, the 49ers have the chance to dominate the time of possession battle and make the Rams one-dimensional. Historically, bad things happen to Matthew Stafford when he is forced to throw almost every down. 3 Take Arizona Cardinals plus 3.5 points vs. Minnesota Vikings (-108) Even though the Vikings are coming off their bye week, the Cardinals present the type of offense that routinely haunts Minnesota – a team with a big, physical downfield receiver and a quarterback who can scramble to make plays with his legs. The Vikings have faced two such teams this season. Philadelphia hammered the Vikings 24-7 and Minnesota narrowly escaped a home loss to Chicago when a 52-yard touchdown run by Justin Fields in the fourth quarter that would have given Chicago a lead that would require a touchdown in response. The play was called back by a phantom block-in-the-back penalty. With DeAndre Hopkins’ return and Kyler Murray capable of burning blitzes, the Cardinals are capable of winning this game outright, much less being given three-and-a-hook. 2 Take Philadelphia Eagles and lay 10.5 points vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-108) This isn’t technically a rivalry since these teams only meet every four years, but the Steelers have dominated the success level of the NFL’s two Pennsylvanian franchises. However, Pittsburgh has hit hard times on both sides of the ball, and the Eagles are coming off their bye week healed up and ready to remain the last unbeaten team in the league. As Kenny Pickett continues to get his feet wet as a starter, the Eagles defense will be in full attack mode. A spread of 10.5 points is a lot to give away, but if you believe the Steelers are going to struggle to score 13 points, the spread gets easier to achieve. 1 Take Buffalo Bills and lay 11.5 points vs. Green Bay Packers (-110) As good as the NFL is as an entertainment product, more times than not this season their primetime offerings have turned out to be stink bombs in some way, shape or form. Aaron Rodgers has never been a double-digit underdog in his career as a starter until this week – and for good reason. Green Bay has lost all three games they have played against teams with winning records, including a 16-point loss at Minnesota and 17-point loss at home to the Jets. Buffalo is rested coming off its bye week with two weeks to prepare for the Packers, three of their five wins have come by 21 points or more. The house is going to be rockin’ Sunday night (don’t bother knockin’) – making it more difficult for Rodgers to audible with his young receivers. This game has blowout potential, and Green Bay will have to play a near-perfect game just to keep it close – something it hasn’t done in weeks. Bet on sports with Tipico Sportsbook Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico today! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet Now Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

