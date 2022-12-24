The 5 best NFL prop bets for Week 16

As we hit the Christmas weekend, most of the games will be played on Saturday, forcing teams into short weeks of preparation. This week, we pick one of the hottest fantasy players in the league to score a touchdown (again), a Pro Bowl quarterback not to hit the Over a high number despite two huge weeks, and a running back, wide receiver and tight end to all go Over their respective O/U numbers.

5 Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields scores a rushing/receiving touchdown (+175) Fields has scored seven rushing touchdowns in his last seven games, and he has become their primary rushing weapon when the Bears get close to the goal line. The Buffalo Bills have a solid run defense but play aggressively and blitz a lot. All that needs to happen here is Fields breaks contain and is off to the races with only one player to beat to hit the end zone. The return on investment makes this bet well worth the risk. 4 Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins UNDER 272.5 passing yards (-115) Considering that Cousins has thrown for 885 yards over his last two games, this number may seem low. But what needs to be taken into consideration here is that the Vikings were playing from behind the last two games, and the New York Giants can't stop the run. Teams are averaging a whopping 5.4 yards a carry against the Giants. It wouldn't surprise me if Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley each run the ball 20 times. Every run takes about 30 seconds off the clock and, while Minnesota has big-play ability in pass game, this game has the look of two teams establishing the run and passing off of that success. 3 Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins OVER 60.5 rushing yards (-125) With Lamar Jackson out again this week, the Ravens will look to dominate with a more conventional run game. In the two games since returning from injury, Dobbins has topped 120 rushing yards in both games. The Atlanta Falcons' run defense isn't elite, and Dobbins looks to get about 15 carries. If he pops just one of those, he will eclipse this number. 2 Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce OVER 76.5 receiving yards (-125) The Seattle Seahawks defense has allowed eight receivers to top 80 receiving yards in a game this season. What should be noted is that list includes Kyle Pitts (5-87), T.J. Hockenson (8-179-2) and George Kittle (4-93-1). If those tight ends can top 77 yards, there's no reason to think Kelce can't. 1 Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams OVER 70.5 receiving yards (-115) The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed 13 receivers to post more than 85 receiving yards this season. Their secondary has been routinely beaten both by big plays and those who have a volume of receptions. Adams checks both of those boxes. He is both a big-play receiver and capable of catching seven or more passes on a regular basis. He has topped this number in nine of his last 11 games and has a reception of 35 or more yards in five of his last seven. Just one of those will make 71 yards much easier to surpass.

