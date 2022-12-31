The 5 best NFL prop bets for Week 17

As we start the new year we’re looking for prop bets that will have carry over from the old year. This week, we’re investing in three of the best receivers in the game, a young running back who will be critical in a division-rivalry game, and a quarterback not hitting a lofty number as he looks to get to the playoffs yet again.

5 Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown scores a touchdown (+135) Brown has been a breath of fresh air in Philadelphia's passing game. In his last five home games, he has scored seven touchdowns and become a huge fan favorite in his first season in Philly. He faces a New Orleans Saints defense that hasn't allowed more than 20 points in their last six games, but only one of them (San Francisco) has a winning record. Brown is a different player at the Linc, so touchdowns are expected, not hoped for. 4 Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins OVER 56.5 rushing yards (-115) Dobbins has hit over this number in each of his three games back from injury (including a pair of 100-yard games). The Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson, which puts much more of the onus on the running backs to get the job done. Just three weeks ago, Dobbins rushed for 120 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. He will only need half that hit the Over in the rematch at home. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady UNDER 281.5 passing yards (-115) The Bucs have stumbled their way through the season but can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers. One of the reasons the Bucs have struggled is that they pass way too much – either because they choose to or they're behind and have to sling it. That philosophy isn't sustainable. To win this game, they're going to need to mix in the run more to control tempo and teams have been able to run effectively against the Panthers, which should keep Brady's numbers below this lofty O/U. 2 Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson OVER 95.5 receiving yards (-115) It's no secret that teams look to shut down Jefferson, but it just doesn't happen. In his first meeting with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, he caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. The Lambeau Field mystique is vastly overrated, and the Packers play more single coverage than most teams. The Vikings haven't been shy about wanting Jefferson to break Calvin Johnson's single-season yardage mark and that will require more than this O/U to accomplish. Nine receptions against Green Bay isn't out of the question. 1 Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase OVER 81.5 receiving yards (-115) Many believe the Bengals' matchup with the Buffalo Bills Monday night has "instant classic" potential. Both teams will be passing, and Chase is the main man for the Bengals. He has caught seven or more passes in each of his last seven games – the Bengals are 6-1 in those games. If he catches seven passes against the aggressive Bills defense, it will be virtually impossible to keep him below this O/U.

