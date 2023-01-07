The 5 best NFL prop bets for Week 18

With so many teams up in the air about who plays and who doesn’t, the options for prop bet players is as bad this week as it has been in any game of the season. As such, this week we’re looking four guys who need to win to improve their playoff standing and one who is just a stud who has a rushing O/U that is too low.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

5 Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs scores a touchdown (+105) Diggs has five touchdowns in his last five games against the New England Patriots. There is likely nobody who will be more emotionally motivated to make a statement for the Bills to stay ahead of the Bengals in the chase for what now appears to be the No. 2 seed, which is sad because had the Bills beat the Bengals Monday, they would be playing to lock down the No. 1 seed. Diggs gets his in this one – whether it comes on a 60-yard bomb or a two-yard jump ball in the end zone. 4 Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff OVER 249.5 passing yards (-115) The Lions are much more potent offensively at home than on the road, but there are multiple scenarios in which Goff tops this number. The Green Bay Packers defense can be had through the air. Goff has an excellent offensive line that will give him time to throw downfield passes. If Green Bay’s offense is lights-out the Lions will have to throw a lot to stay with them. Either way, it looks like the potential for big yards from Goff … or at least big enough to top this number. 3 Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb OVER 71.5 rushing yards (-115) The Browns offense runs through Chubb and even more so against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has averaged 18 carries a game against the Steelers, including a 23-113-1 performance in September. The Browns have nothing to play for, but being the team that gives Mike Tomlin his first losing season is reason enough for Chubb to get 20 carries. 2 Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon OVER 35.5 receiving yards (-115) McKinnon has scored five receiving touchdowns in his last four games, and it is clear that he has taken on a larger role in the game planning for the Chiefs’ passing offense. He has 70 or more receiving yards in two of his last three games, and all it takes is a couple of screen passes against an aggressive defensive front to give McKinnon open space to roll through. The fact I think he’s going to catch four or five passes makes this number even more appealing. 1 Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins OVER 66.5 receiving yards (-115) The Bengals need to win this to avoid divisional hypothetical scenarios – as ridiculous as a coin flip to determine home field. My guess is that the Bengals are going to come out throwing and try to force Tyler Huntley to keep pace. Ja’Marr Chase is at 80.5 yards, so I like Higgins’ chances a little better with a more manageable number and more single coverage. Bet on sports with Tipico Sportsbook Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now! In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet Now Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

