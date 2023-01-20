The 5 best prop bets for the Divisional Round

As we reach the “Elite Eight” round of the NFL playoffs, we take at least one prop bet from each game and mix things up. This week we take the most dynamic young receiver left in the playoffs to score a touchdown, a pair of NFC East players to hit Under their Over/Under numbers and a pair of receivers hitting Over for logical reasons.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

5 Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase scores a touchdown (+110) If you’re looking for a consistent touchdown scorer among receivers, look no further than Chase. He has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games and has eight TDs in his last seven. The projection is that the Bengals are going to come out throwing against the Buffalo Bills like they did early on against the Ravens. Who was the man in Cincinnati’s first game when their season on the line? It was Chase, who was targeted 12 times – as many as the next two players combined – and caught nine of them for 84 yards and a touchdown. 4 Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott UNDER 253.5 passing yards (-115) The San Francisco 49ers are built to control the clock and control the game flow, forcing opponents to mimic their style or get blown out. While Prescott is clearly capable of topping this number – he did it more times than not this season – the 49ers and Cowboys were both in the top 10 in rushing offense and middle of the pack in passing yards. If this game remains close, the Cowboys and Niners will run often enough to make this a difficult number to surpass for Prescott. 3 New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley UNDER 68.5 rushing yards (-115) This isn’t a number Barkley can’t surpass, but it’s a number he hasn’t come close to in his last three meetings with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his last three games, he hasn’t topped 40 yards rushing in any of them – carrying 37 times for just 100 yards. The Eagles have made it a priority to flood rushing lanes to force somebody other than Barkley to beat them and, when you’ve averaged just 2.7 yards a carry in three games, you don’t stick with the run if it isn’t working. 2 San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk OVER 54.5 receiving yards (-115) Aiyuk has become a go-to target for Brock Purdy and has topped this number in each of his last four games with yardage totals of 81, 101, 59 and 73. The Dallas Cowboys are risk-takers in the secondary and play a lot of man coverage. It won’t take too many receptions for Aiyuk to have the opportunity to blow by this mediocre number, and he could take care of more than half of it with a single reception. 1 Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce OVER 79.5 receiving yards (-125) Kelce topped this number nine times this season, including six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown when he faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in November. What makes this number jump out is what Kelce has accomplished with Patrick Mahomes in the postseason. In his last six playoff games, Kelce has never had less than 95 receiving yards in any of them and has caught 54 passes for 659 yards and six touchdowns. When you consider that an average Kelce playoff game includes nine catches, this number is far less daunting to surpass.

