The best NFL player prop bets for Week 5

More than a month into the 2022 season, we’re starting to see the separation between the good and bad teams, and their strengths and weaknesses are becoming defined. We’re starting to see what roles players have carved out in their offenses and what defenses are vulnerable.

This week we have one quarterback, two running backs and two wide receivers from which to chose.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow OVER 274.5 passing yards (-115) The Baltimore Ravens have the worst pass defense in the league, allowing 315 yards a game. They’ve allowed more than 300 yards to Joe Flacco and Mac Jones, so the potential for Burrow to hit the Over seems much more likely. In two games last season, Burrow threw for a whopping 941 yards and seven touchdowns. His offensive line has been banged up, so there are some concerns, but there are too many positives to lay off this bet. Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce UNDER 65.5 rushing yards (-115) The Jacksonville Jaguars defense is for real. The Jaguars are allowing less than 94 rushing yards a game and have played in just one game in which a running back gained 60 or more yards. This game is likely going to be a game of field position and, in Jacksonville’s case, another example of the new-look Jags exorcising old demons. The Texans have won the last four meetings, but the Jaguars are starting to erase the woes of the past and will be swarming on Pierce to force Davis Mills to try to beat them. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara OVER 58.5 rushing yards (-115) The Seattle Seahawks have the 29th-ranked run defense, allowing 157 yards a game. Every team they have faced has been able to cut through the Seahawks defense by running the ball almost at will. In two career games against Seattle, Kamara has been the focal point of the offense. After missing last week’s disappointing loss to the Vikings, he will have revenge on his mind, likely to be used extensively as a runner and receiver. As long as Seattle fails to stop the run, teams will continue to exploit this weakness. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs OVER 81.5 receiving yards (-115) The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed four wide receiver to top 95 receiving yards this season – Ja’Marr Chase (10-129-1), Nelson Agholor (6-110-1), Jakobi Meyers (9-95) and Amari Cooper (7-101-1). Injuries have thinned the Steelers defense, and the Bills are massive favorites. Look for Diggs to be an impact receiver downfield with the potential to blow past this number. Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper OVER 50.5 receiving yards (-115) The Los Angeles Chargers have allowed four receivers to pile up 72 or more receiving yards in their first four games and most of them have been the players you would expect would be primary targets in the opposing offense. After back-to-back 100-yard games, Cooper did what he has often done in his career – disappear for an entire game. The Browns are going to focus on the run, but it will only take a couple downfield receptions to hit this low number. His he catches four or five passes, it will be almost impossible to keep him below the point to beat. Bet on sports with Tipico Sportsbook Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico today! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet Now Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

