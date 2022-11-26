The best NFL prop bets for Week 12

In honor of those who overindulged over Thanksgiving, this week we make “All Over” prop bets. Admit it, most of you overate. As a result of overeating, many of you overslept the next day. Some of you even overdrank – to the whispers among family. As a tribute to those accepted indulgences, we found five prop bets that have a really good chance of hitting the Over.
Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook
5
Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco OVER 64.5 rushing yards (-120)
The Chiefs have clearly transitioned to Pacheco as the primary running back. In the last two games, he has 31 carries for 189 yards, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire is unseen in the NFL Witness Protection Program. The Chiefs are likely going to gut the white flag-waving Los Angeles Rams like a fish, so Patrick Mahomes may only have to throw a handful of passes in the final 20 minutes. That screams 30-plus rushing attempts and 15-20 of those going to Pacheco.
4
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers OVER 223.5 passing yards (-115)
I’ve gone to the pay window almost every time I’ve taken the Under on Rodgers. This is Green Bay’s last stand in hopes of wrangling a wild-card spot. On the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime, the Packers will try to be run-heavy early to keep the game close. When they get down by double digits, it’s all Aaron all the time in the fourth quarter. It may take until late, but he’ll get there.
3
San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey OVER 36.5 receiving yards (-115)
In the three full games McCaffrey has been with the 49ers, his receiving totals are 55, 39 and 67. He has caught 19 passes in those games. If he catches six passes – slightly below his average – there is no way the New Orleans Saints and their banged-up defense keeps him for hitting this point. I’m looking for boost numbers at a better return on investment.
2
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins OVER 83.5 receiving yards (-115)
The Cardinals are a mess and the Chargers are going to do what the Chargers do – treat the NFL like a college game. When L.A. scores, it scores quick. When it fails, less than a minute comes off the clock on a three-and-out and the opposing offense gets another chance in a hurry. In his five games since coming back from suspension, Hopkins has been targeted 12 or more times in four of them. Let’s make it five of six. 12 targets equals eight catches and eight catches tops this number.
1
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb OVER 72.5 rushing yards (-115)
The Browns are one game away from Deshaun Watson finally earning a paycheck instead of cutting them. Jacoby Brissett is looking to keep dire playoff hopes alive. The best way to do that is to turn around 20 times and hand the ball to Chubb. If he pops one run for 20 yards, this number has no chance. I think Cleveland has a solid chance to win this game – or keep in question until the final two minutes. If they do that, Chubb’s fingerprints are all over it.