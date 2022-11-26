The best NFL prop bets for Week 12

The Browns are one game away from Deshaun Watson finally earning a paycheck instead of cutting them. Jacoby Brissett is looking to keep dire playoff hopes alive. The best way to do that is to turn around 20 times and hand the ball to Chubb. If he pops one run for 20 yards, this number has no chance. I think Cleveland has a solid chance to win this game – or keep in question until the final two minutes. If they do that, Chubb’s fingerprints are all over it.

Bet on sports with Tipico Sportsbook Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico today! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet Now