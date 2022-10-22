The best NFL prop bets for Week 7

The majority of the league is hovering around 3-3, and it’s time to create some separation among them.

This week, I’m making four picks of teams that should win handily and project their yardage accordingly. They also come in the early slate of games Sunday, so you can head to the pay window and enjoy the autumn afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. Eastern.

4 Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper OVER 54.5 receiving yards (-115) Cooper is about as hit-and-miss as any top wide receiver in the league. His ability to disappear keeps his number low. I believe the Baltimore Ravens are going to win this game, which will force the Browns to throw more in the second half. Cooper is the leading receiver, and it won't take more than four or five receptions to hit this number, especially against a defense packed in tight to stop the run. 3 Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers OVER 232.5 passing yards (-115) During Green Bay's loss to the Giants in London, the team had a double-digit lead and went into an offensive shell. The Packers can't afford to lose three straight, and Rodgers is going to get the opportunity to audible out of runs when he sees an opportunity. Green Bay won't let up until they're ahead by 21 points. Anything less and they keep throwing, making 233 yards relatively easy to achieve. 2 Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow UNDER 283.5 passing yards (-115) I still have faith in the Bengals offense, but I'm convinced they're going to get ahead early and Joe Mixon and Co. will run the ball 25 times. If that happens, it doesn't leave a lot of time for Burrow to hit that lofty of a number – even against the Falcons' suspect pass defense. If the Atlanta Falcons don't score 20 or more, this number will be very difficult to surpass. 1 Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams OVER 81.5 passing yards (-115) The Raiders again find themselves trying to dig out of a deep hole created by a slow start. A playoff team last year, the Raiders added Adams to make them better, not mediocre. The offense has to take control of a very winnable game against the Houston Texans, and it won't be surprising to see Adams get targeted a dozen times or more. I could envision him catching eight-plus passes, making this number hard to avoid taking the Over.

