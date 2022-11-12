The best NFL prop bets for Week 10

There are times when deadlines kill those who are trying to proffer betting advice. This is one of those weeks. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen hasn’t “officially” been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The fact the line in the game didn’t go “off the board” when it dropped from Buffalo being a 9.5-point favorite to 3.5 points instantly on Wednesday and bets were being taken should have churched some up into belief that Allen isn’t playing.

Regardless of that, Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs are in for a revenge play. The thrower and the recipient of the Minneapolis Miracle get their chance to exact some organizational revenge. Win or lose, Diggs is going to get the ball in his hands at least 10 times. I don’t care what the Over/Under is, he’s getting his. However, at this time, I can’t make that bet.

Deadlines suck, but that number will come out at some point. Take the Over.

