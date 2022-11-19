The best NFL prop bets for Week 11

There’s no questioning that Taylor can eclipse this number, but it would likely require close to 20 rushing attempts. Coming off a self-inflicted loss to the Commanders last Monday, the Eagles are going to be looking for blood and will keep their foot on the gas even if they get a big early lead. If the Colts fall behind by double digits early, they will be forced to pass and that could sharply limit Taylor’s production in the second half, making this a difficult number to hit.