TheHuddle Subscription Terms

Last Updated: August 14, 2023

These Subscription Terms for the TheHuddle.com (“TheHuddle Terms”) apply only to the TheHuddle.com product (“TheHuddle”) operated by Gannett Co. Inc. and/or its affiliates (“Gannett”). By accessing TheHuddle, you agree to be bound by TheHuddle Terms, the Gannett website Terms of Service and the Privacy Policy.

Accessing TheHuddle, in any manner, whether automated or otherwise, constitutes use of TheHuddle and your agreement to be bound by TheHuddle Terms. If you access the TheHuddle for the limited and exclusive purpose of reviewing TheHuddle Terms, and do not access or use TheHuddle itself in any way, it does not constitute your “use” of the TheHuddle or agreement to be bound by these TheHuddle Terms unless you further access or use TheHuddle.

We reserve the right to change TheHuddle Terms or impose new conditions on use of TheHuddle, from time to time, in which case we will post the revised TheHuddle Terms on this website and update the “Last Updated” date to reflect the date of the changes. If we make a material change to TheHuddle Terms, we will not enforce the material change retroactively for any Users, as defined below, unless we notify you by posting a prominent notice of the change on the home or landing page of TheHuddle or otherwise notify you of the changes so you may elect whether to accept the changes by continuing to use TheHuddle or discontinue your use. By continuing to use TheHuddle after we post any such changes or notify you of any material changes, you accept TheHuddle Terms, as modified.

TheHuddle offers no guarantees or warranties of any kind regarding projected player or team statistics, predicted fantasy points, projected playing time, health status or any other information provided on any player on any part of TheHuddle. Any reliance of the material on TheHuddle is at your own risk. TheHuddle content is intended for entertainment purposes only and may not be used for gambling or any other purpose.

Table of Contents

Access to TheHuddle for Different Users TheHuddle Promotional Offers How to Accept an Offer Cancellation of Offers Subscriptions; Pricing; Payment and Cancellation Modifications to, or Discontinuation of, TheHuddle Prohibited Use Rights and Restrictions Relating to TheHuddle Content Access to Certain Features of TheHuddle Third Parties Disclaimers Limitation of Liability Indemnification Suspension and Termination of Access Notice of Copyright Infringement Claims; Waiver of Class Action Claims Use of Your Personal Information; Privacy Other Contact Us

1. Access to TheHuddle for Different Users

All Users (as defined below) may enjoy TheHuddle at no charge by visiting http://www.thehuddle.com.

“Registered User” means a User who has previously subscribed to TheHuddle but does not have a current, active subscription.

“Seasonal Subscription” means the standard subscription term to TheHuddle commencing June 1 of each year and ending May 31 of the following year.

“Subscriber” means a (1) User who has an active paid subscription to TheHuddle or (2) who is currently a non-paying subscriber under the terms of a free subscription offer, if applicable.

“Unregistered User” means a User who has not filled out a form to subscribe to TheHuddle.

“User” means anyone who accesses TheHuddle.

A. Unregistered User Access

You are not required to register for or purchase a subscription to TheHuddle to access it. However, if you do not subscribe to TheHuddle, you will receive only the following:

A limited portion of TheHuddle’s content, which exists in front of the paywall

A limited portion of TheHuddle’s statistical data, which exists in front of the paywall

B. Registered User Access

If you were previously a Subscriber to TheHuddle, but elect not to renew your subscription, you will have the same access to TheHuddle content and statistical data as an Unregistered User. However, you will also continue to have the ability to login and access the “myHuddle” subsection of TheHuddle, which will enable you to manage your account or re-subscribe, we will retain your account information for three years (3) years after your subscription expires unless you contact customer service to delete your account information.

C. Subscriber Access

If you choose to subscribe to TheHuddle, you will need to pay for the subscription by providing your payment information. Subscriptions also require you to input certain information to create an account, such as your name, email address, and a password. Each subscription is for a single User only. As a Subscriber, you will receive the following:

You can read all of TheHuddle’s premium editorial content, which exists behind the paywall

You can access and utilize TheHuddle’s premium tools, which exists behind the paywall

You can customize some parts of your TheHuddle experience, including inputting your league’s custom scoring within reason, tracking specific players and more

2. TheHuddle Promotional Offers

You are eligible for promotional offers for TheHuddle, which may include discounted subscriptions, bundled subscriptions with third party services, free trial offers or other promotional offers (each an “Offer”) if:

You are a new Subscriber. This means you have not been a Subscriber to TheHuddle for sixty (60) days before the date you attempt to access the Offer (for example, if you were a Subscriber to TheHuddle and cancelled three (3) months ago, you would be eligible, but if you were a Subscriber to TheHuddle and cancelled one (1) month ago, you would not).

Some Offers may provide for a shorter or longer time period after the end of a prior subscription to qualify as a new Subscriber.

You are not eligible for an Offer if:

You registered for or subscribed to TheHuddle and closed your account or canceled your subscription within the past sixty (60) days or such other period defined in the Offer (measured from the time that you are attempting to sign-up for the Offer). For example, for the 60-day eligibility period, if you were a Subscriber to TheHuddle and cancelled three (3) months ago, you would be eligible, but if you were a Subscriber to TheHuddle and cancelled one (1) month ago, you would not.

or such other period defined in the Offer (measured from the time that you are attempting to sign-up for the Offer). For example, for the 60-day eligibility period, if you were a Subscriber to TheHuddle and cancelled three (3) months ago, you would be eligible, but if you were a Subscriber to TheHuddle and cancelled one (1) month ago, you would not. You previously signed up for the same Offer within the past sixty (60) days or such other period defined in the Offer (measured from the time that you are attempting to sign up again for the Offer).

or such other period defined in the Offer (measured from the time that you are attempting to sign up again for the Offer). You have already subscribed for a full or partial Seasonal Subscription and come across an Offer for a Seasonal Subscription (or partial Seasonal Subscription) at a discounted rate.

Different offers cannot be combined, only one (1) offer can apply to a subscription.

3. How To Accept An Offer

You must register to create an account with TheHuddle to take advantage of an Offer (or, when available, log in to your existing account if you previously registered for or purchased a subscription to another Gannett product).

Each Offer will describe the length of the promotional period during which you may sign up for the Offer. The subscription term length of promotional subscriptions entered through an Offer may differ from a Seasonal Subscription, and if different, will begin and expire in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

During the stated Offer subscription period, you will have access to TheHuddle as a Subscriber. The Offer subscription period starts immediately on the day you register if you do so during the stated promotional period (or, when available, when you log in if you previously registered or subscribed to another digital product or digital publication of Gannett). The Offer subscription period ends at midnight on the last day of the designated Offer subscription period.

After the term of the applicable Offer subscription period, if you do not opt to purchase a subscription to the TheHuddle, you will be able to continue accessing TheHuddle at the level of Registered User unless you contact customer service to delete your account.

4. Cancellation of Offers

Gannett reserves the right to cancel, suspend or terminate an Offer at any time, except that we will continue to provide access to TheHuddle per the terms of the Offer to any Users who signed up prior to the cancellation, suspension or termination of that Offer until the end of their full Offer period.

5. Subscriptions; Pricing; Payment and Cancellation

A. Seasonal Subscriptions

If you sign up for a subscription to TheHuddle other than through an Offer, your subscription will be a Seasonal Subscription. It will commence on June 1 (or the date you subscribe if after June 1) and end on the following May 31.

TheHuddle may at times offer special promotional rates for partial Seasonal Subscriptions after a certain point in the season.

B. Offer Subscriptions

TheHuddle may offer subscriptions through Offers that provide for different subscription periods than a Seasonal Subscription. Upon expiration of the promotional subscription period, unless you cancel (as provided below in Renewals; Cancellation) your subscription will auto-renew for a Seasonal Subscription at a pro-rated Seasonal Subscription rate, based on the time of the expiration of the promotional subscription period.

C. Pricing

When you purchase a subscription to TheHuddle, the price will be identified during the order process. You agree to the billing frequency and the price that is stated at the time of your order, as well as any applicable taxes. All prices are in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

When you use TheHuddle, you may incur other additional charges from third parties, such as telecommunications fees, data fees or other service provider fees. You are responsible for paying any such additional third-party charges.

D. Billing

We will charge or debit your payment method at the beginning of your subscription or, if applicable, at the end of your promotional subscription period. The acceptable payment methods for TheHuddle are specified at the time of your subscription. Billing will continue according to the cycle stated at the time of your order. All subscriptions are renewed automatically, unless cancelled by you. When we renew your subscription, we will use the payment method associated with your subscription at the time of renewal.

In most cases, you will not be notified in advance of impending renewals and you expressly agree to waive the application of New York General Obligations Law section 5-903 and any similar laws. Please see Renewals; Cancellation section below for information about canceling.

E. Payment

We will process your purchase as promptly as possible. There may be a delay in the activation of your subscription while payment details are confirmed. We accept major credit cards and debit cards. We reserve the right to reject any order or purchase at any time.

If your initial payment authorization is later revoked, your subscription, product or access will be terminated. Contact Us if you believe your access was terminated in error. All charges are nonrefundable except as expressly provided in TheHuddle Terms or in the terms of the particular Offer. To view or change your payment method, contact customer service as provided below in Contact Us or update your payment method in your account online.

We may receive updated credit card information (new credit card number or updated expiration date) from your credit card issuer. The disbursement of the updated credit card information is provided to us at the election of your credit card issuer. We are not responsible for the distribution of your updated credit card information. Your credit card issuer may give you the right to opt out of the update service. It is your responsibility to contact your credit card issuer with regards to your right to opt out of the update service.

F. Renewals; Cancellation

You must cancel your subscription by contacting customer service as described below in Contact Us or opt out of autorenewal of your subscription as described below before it automatically renews for a subsequent period to avoid being charged for the next period’s subscription fee. If you timely cancel your subscription, the cancellation will become effective at the end of the then current subscription period.

To opt-out of autorenewal of your subscription, access your subscription status under your myHuddle account after logging in (access the “myHuddle” tab from any page of TheHuddle, navigate to “Subscription Status.” Then select “manual renewal”, which will prevent autorenewal, but will allow you to re-subscribe at any time you desire using your existing account information.

TheHuddle offers an option to cancel your subscription within thirty (30) days after you subscribe and receive a full refund. If at any time during this 30-day period you decide to cancel your subscription, you may contact customer service as described below in Contact Us. We will refund the full amount of your subscription fee if you cancel during this 30-day period.

If you cancel after the 30-day period, your cancellation will be effective as of the date we receive your cancellation notice. Gannett and TheHuddle does not provide credits, refunds, or prorated billing for any subscription cancelled after the 30-day cancellation period. In such a circumstance you will continue to have access to your subscription for the remainder of the subscription period, but your subscription will not renew automatically at the end of that subscription period.

Except as provided above, payments are non-refundable, and there are no refunds or credits for the unused portion of a subscription that has been cancelled before the end of a billing cycle (except that if we discontinue TheHuddle, we will provide a refund for the unused portion of your subscription). We reserve the right, however, to issue other refunds or credits at our sole discretion. If we issue a refund or credit in one instance, we are under no obligation to issue the same or any other refund or credit in the future.

6. Modifications to, or Discontinuation of, TheHuddle

We reserve the right at any time and from time to time to modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, TheHuddle, with or without notice, except if you are a Subscriber in which case we will provide a refund for any unused portion of the subscription. You agree that we will not be liable to you or to any third party for any modification, suspension or discontinuance of any of TheHuddle or any portion thereof, and our sole obligation will be to provide a refund for any unused portion of a subscription.

7. Prohibited Use

You may not access or use TheHuddle if you are less than 18 years of age (or under the age of majority in your state of residence) or if you live outside of the US. If you are less than 18 or the age of majority and would like to use TheHuddle, you must ask your parent or legal guardian to complete the purchase and/or registration on your behalf.

You may not share your login credentials with any other person.

You may not access or use, or attempt to access or use, TheHuddle to take any action that could harm us or a third party. You may not use TheHuddle in violation of applicable laws or in violation of our or any third party’s intellectual property, privacy or other proprietary or legal rights. You further agree that you shall not attempt (or encourage or support anyone else’s attempt) to circumvent, reverse engineer, decrypt, or otherwise alter or interfere with TheHuddle or make any unauthorized use thereof.

8. Rights and Restrictions Relating to TheHuddle Content

A. Ownership. TheHuddle and all the materials available through TheHuddle are the property of us and/or our affiliates or licensors, and are protected by copyright, trademark, and other intellectual property laws. TheHuddle is provided solely for your personal noncommercial use. You may not use TheHuddle or the materials available through TheHuddle in a manner that constitutes an infringement of our rights or that has not been authorized by us. More specifically, unless explicitly authorized in TheHuddle Terms or by the owner of the materials, you may not modify, copy, reproduce, republish, upload, post, transmit, translate, sell, create derivative works, exploit, or distribute in any manner or medium (including by email or other electronic means) any element of TheHuddle.

B. Our Right to Use Materials You Submit or Post. When you submit or post any material via TheHuddle such as without limitation through message boards, forums or commenting, you grant us, and anyone authorized by us, a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, unrestricted, worldwide license to use, copy, modify, transmit, sell, exploit, create derivative works from, distribute, and/or publicly perform or display such material, in whole or in part, in any manner or medium (whether now known or hereafter developed), for any purpose that we choose. The foregoing grant includes the right to exploit any proprietary rights in such posting or submission, including, but not limited to, rights under copyright, trademark or patent laws that exist in any relevant jurisdiction. Also, in connection with the exercise of these rights, you grant us, and anyone authorized by us, the right to identify you as the author of any of your postings or submissions by name, email address or screen name, as we deem appropriate. You understand that the technical processing and transmission of the Site, including content submitted by you, may involve transmissions over various networks, and may involve changes to the content to conform and adapt it to technical requirements of connecting networks or devices. You will not receive any compensation of any kind for the use of any materials submitted by you.

C. Limitations on Linking and Framing. You may not, without our prior written permission, frame or inline link any of the content of TheHuddle, or incorporate into another website, app or other service any of our material, content or intellectual property.

9. Access to Certain Features of TheHuddle

To access certain features of TheHuddle, we may ask you to provide certain demographic information, which may include your gender, year of birth, zip code, country and/or other information. In addition, if you elect to sign-up for a particular feature of TheHuddle where offered (such as comments, discussion forums, leaderboards, blogs, photo- and video-sharing pages or social networking features), you may also be asked to register for those features and provide additional information to us on the form provided such as, by way of example, your name and email address. You agree to provide true, accurate, current and complete information about yourself as prompted by TheHuddle’s registration form. If we have reasonable grounds to suspect that such information is untrue, inaccurate, or incomplete, we have the right to suspend or terminate your account and refuse any and all current or future use of TheHuddle (or any portion thereof) and any other Gannett products. Our use of any information you provide to us as part of the registration process is governed by the terms of our Privacy Policy.

10. Third Parties

TheHuddle may have links and pointers to Internet sites and/or apps or other products maintained by third parties. Our linking to such third-party sites, apps or products does not imply an endorsement or sponsorship of them, or the information or services offered on or through them. In addition, neither we, nor our parent or subsidiary companies nor any of our respective affiliates, operate or control in any respect any information, products or services that third parties may provide on or through TheHuddle.

You must provide and are solely responsible for all hardware and/or software necessary to access TheHuddle. You assume the entire cost of and responsibility for any damage to, and all necessary maintenance, repair or correction of, that hardware and/or software.

You acknowledge that by using TheHuddle, you may incur charges from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or other method of internet or data access, and that payment of any such charges will be your sole responsibility. You agree that your use of TheHuddle will be in accordance with all requirements of your wireless carrier, internet service provider and other method of internet or data access. We do not control network access. Your use of these networks may not be secure and may expose your personal information sent over such networks.

Your interactions with companies, organizations and/or individuals found on or through TheHuddle, including any purchases, transactions, or other dealings, and any terms, conditions, warranties or representations associated with such dealings, are solely between you and such companies, organizations and/or individuals. You agree that we will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage of any sort incurred as the result of any such dealings. You also agree that, if there is a dispute between users of TheHuddle, or between a user and any third party, we are under no obligation to become involved, and you agree to release us and our affiliates from any claims, demands and damages of every kind or nature, known or unknown, suspected and unsuspected, disclosed and undisclosed, arising out of or in any way related to such dispute and/or TheHuddle.

11. Disclaimers

THEHUDDLE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMISSIBLE PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW, WE DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WE DO NOT WARRANT THAT THEHUDDLE OR ANY OF ITS CONTENT OR FUNCTIONS WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE, THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED, OR THAT THEHUDDLE IS FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS.

WE DO NOT WARRANT OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS REGARDING THE USE OR THE RESULTS OF THE USE OF THEHUDDLE OR ON THIRD-PARTY SITES IN TERMS OF THEIR CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, RELIABILITY OR OTHERWISE.

YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE PROVISIONS OF THIS SECTION ARE A MATERIAL INDUCEMENT AND CONSIDERATION TO US TO GRANT THE LICENSE CONTAINED IN THESE TERMS OF USE AND TO PROVIDE YOU WITH ACCESS TO THEHUDDLE.

12. Limitation of Liability

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, NEGLIGENCE, WILL WE OR OUR SUBSIDIARIES, PARENT COMPANIES OR AFFILIATES BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES THAT RESULT FROM THE USE OF, OR THE INABILITY TO USE, THEHUDDLE, INCLUDING THIRD-PARTY MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THEHUDDLE, EVEN IF WE ARE ADVISED BEFOREHAND OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN CATEGORIES OF DAMAGES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, OUR LIABILITY AND THE LIABILITY OF OUR SUBSIDIARIES, PARENT COMPANIES AND AFFILIATES, IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.) YOU SPECIFICALLY ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT WE ARE NOT LIABLE FOR ANY DEFAMATORY, OFFENSIVE OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF ANY USER. IF YOU ARE DISSATISFIED WITH THEHUDDLE, OR ANY MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES AVAILABLE THROUGH THEHUDDLE, OR WITH ANY OF THESE TERMS OF USE, YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY IS TO DISCONTINUE USING THEHUDDLE.

OUR LIABILITY TO YOU IS LIMITED TO THE GREATEST EXTENT ALLOWED BY LAW. YOU CAN RECOVER FROM GANNETT AND ITS AFFILIATES, RESELLERS, DISTRIBUTORS, AND VENDORS ONLY DIRECT DAMAGES UP TO AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO THE AMOUNT YOU PAY FOR YOUR SUBSCRIPTION FOR ONE MONTH. YOU CANNOT RECOVER ANY OTHER DAMAGES, INCLUDING CONSEQUENTIAL, LOST PROFITS, SPECIAL, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES. THE LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY TO ANYTHING RELATED TO ALL CLAIMS AGAINST GANNETT AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO CLAIMS RELATED TO THESE TERMS, THEHUDDLE, ANY OFFER, USA TODAY, OR USATODAY.COM. THE LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS ALSO APPLY IF THIS REMEDY DOES NOT FULLY COMPENSATE YOU FOR ANY LOSSES OR FAILS OF ITS ESSENTIAL PURPOSE OR IF GANNETT KNEW OR SHOULD HAVE KNOWN ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF THE DAMAGES. THIS PROVISION APPLIES TO ALL CLAIMS THAT ARISE UNDER, IN CONNECTION WITH, OR RELATE TO THESE TERMS, THEHUDDLE OR YOUR SUBSCRIPTION; THAT AROSE UNDER, IN CONNECTION WITH, OR RELATE TO ANY PREVIOUS TERMS, OFFER OR SUBSCRIPTION OR THAT OTHERWISE AROSE BEFORE THESE TERMS WENT INTO EFFECT; OR THAT MAY ARISE IN CONNECTION WITH OR AFTER OR OTHERWISE RELATE TO THE TERMINATION OF THESE TERMS, ANY OFFER OR YOUR SUBSCRIPTION.

13. Indemnification

You agree to indemnify and hold harmless Gannett, our affiliates, and each of our and their respective directors, officers, managers, employees, shareholders, agents, representatives and licensors, from and against any and all losses, expenses, damages and costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, that arise out of your use of TheHuddle, violation of TheHuddle Terms or any Offer terms by you or any other person using your account, or your violation of any rights of another. We reserve the right to take over the exclusive defense of any claim for which we are entitled to indemnification under this section. In such event, you agree to provide us with such cooperation as is reasonably requested by us.

14. Suspension and Termination of Access

You agree that, in our sole discretion, we may suspend or terminate your password, account (or any part thereof) or use of TheHuddle. You agree that we will not be liable to you or any third-party for any suspension or termination of your password, account (or any part thereof), or use of TheHuddle. In the event that we suspend or terminate your access to and/or use of TheHuddle, you will continue to be bound by TheHuddle Terms and the terms of any Offer that were in effect as of the date of your suspension or termination. If we suspend or terminate your subscription, we will provide a refund for any unused portion.

15. Notice of Copyright Infringement

If you are a copyright owner who believes your copyrighted material has been reproduced, posted or distributed via TheHuddle in a manner that constitutes copyright infringement, please inform our designated copyright agent by sending written notice by U.S. Mail to Gannett Co., Inc., 175 Sully’s Trail, Pittsford, NY 14534, Attn: Copyrights, or by email to copyrights@gannett.com. Please include the following information in your written notice: (1) a detailed description of the copyrighted work that is allegedly infringed upon; (2) a description of the location of the allegedly infringing material on TheHuddle; (3) your contact information, including your address, telephone number, and, if available, email address; (4) a statement by you indicating that you have a good-faith belief that the allegedly infringing use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; (5) a statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, affirming that the information in your notice is accurate and that you are authorized to act on the copyright owner’s behalf; and (6) an electronic or physical signature of the copyright owner or someone authorized on the owner’s behalf to assert infringement of copyright and to submit the statement. Please note that the contact information provided in this paragraph is for suspected copyright infringement only. Contact information for other matters is provided Under Contact Us below.

16. Claims; Waiver of Class Action Claims

You must bring any claim relating to TheHuddle against Gannett or its affiliates within one (1) year of the date you could first bring the claim. If you fail to file your claim against Gannett or its affiliates within one (1) year, the claim is permanently barred.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, you and Gannett agree that each party may bring disputes against the other party only in an individual capacity, and not as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class or representative proceeding, including, without limitation, a federal or state class action lawsuit. However, nothing in this limits your right or Gannett’s right to bring a lawsuit against each other as an individual plaintiff. This provision applies to all claims that arise under, in connection with, or relate to these terms or your access to and use of TheHuddle through any means; that arose under, in connection with, or relate to any previous agreement or subscription or use of or access to TheHuddle, that otherwise arose before these terms went into effect; or that may arise in connection with or after or otherwise relate to TheHuddleincluding the termination of your subscription, discontinuance of TheHuddle or other use of, or access to, TheHuddle.

17. Use of Your Personal Information; Privacy

By registering or subscribing to TheHuddle, you consent to receive notifications, offers and promotions from us, our affiliates and business partners electronically to the e-mail address you provide to us. If you have provided your mobile number to us when you register or subscribe, you consent to receive notification and promotional calls and texts to any mobile number you provide to us. You agree that all notices, disclosures, and other communications that we provide to you electronically satisfy any legal requirement that such communications be in writing. You may opt out of further communications as indicated in the communication (for example, by unsubscribing to an email or texting STOP to a text).

Please review our Privacy Policy for more information about how we use your personal information. TheHuddle Terms include and fully incorporate our Privacy Policy.

18. Other

TheHuddle Terms as well as other policies referenced herein or therein constitutes the entire agreement (“Agreement”) between us and you with respect to the subject matter contained in this Agreement and supersedes all previous and contemporaneous agreements, proposals and communications, written or oral.

You also may be subject to additional terms and conditions that may apply when you use the products or services of a third party that are provided through TheHuddle. In the event of any conflict between any such third-party terms and conditions and this Agreement, this Agreement will govern.

This Agreement will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any principles of conflicts of law.

This Agreement is personal to you and you may not assign it to anyone. We may assign this Agreement and all rights and obligations hereunder at any time. If any provision of this Agreement is found to be unlawful, void, or for any reason unenforceable, then that provision will be deemed severable from this agreement and will not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. This Agreement is not intended to benefit any third party, and does not create any third party beneficiaries. Accordingly, this Agreement may only be invoked or enforced by you or us.

You agree that regardless of any statute or law to the contrary, any claim or cause of action that you may have arising out of or related to use of TheHuddle or this Agreement must be filed by you within one year after such claim or cause of action arose or be forever barred.

19. Contact Us

If you have any questions or comments about TheHuddle or TheHuddle Terms, please contact us as provided below.

Online FAQs: https://thehuddle.com/help-with-the-huddle-site/

If your question is not answered in the FAQs, you may contact us by filling out the form at the bottom of the FAQ page.

To cancel your subscription or delete your account, please fill out the above-referenced form at the URL listed above.