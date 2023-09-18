Weekly Fantasy Football Playbook - Week 2, 2023

Welcome to another exciting season — No. 27 for The Huddle!

This page serves as our regular season fantasy football weekly playbook, full of the fantasy football tips, strategy, fantasy football rankings and tools you need to have a successful season during your quest to win your fantasy football league.

Fantasy football features and tools

Fantasy Football Player News | Fantasy Football Depth Charts

Monday Playbook

Sunday Game Recaps – Dorey

A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.

Tunnel Vision – Dorey

Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.

Free-agent Forecast – Hickey

The key players to target on the waiver wire.

Tuesday Playbook

Blitzed Podcast – Gallo & Schultz

News, team management, DFS plays and fades, and all things fantasy.

Fantasy Football Market Report – Cutts

What players are rising and falling in fantasy value.

Targets and Touches – Bonini

Go deep into the player activity stats that might have gone unnoticed.

IDP Free-agent Report – Dodson

A look into which defensive players you should be targeting this week as free agents.

Rest of Season Player Rankings – Green

Fantasy football player rankings for the remainder of the season.

Wednesday Playbook

Game Predictions & Player Projections – Dorey

Fantasy football predictions covering all games, with player projections and advice.

Weekly Player Rankings

Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring.

Weekly Cheat Sheet

Based on this week’s projections, displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring and includes player analysis.

Thursday Playbook

Start/Bench Tool – Huddle Staff

Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHUDDLE tracked players.

Start/Bench List – Bonini

Old-school, static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.

Betting the NFL Line – Cutts

Game-by-game best bets across the NFL slate this weekend.

Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 2 – Hickey

The best starting options who are flying below the radar.

Office Pool Pick’em Report – Huddle Staff

Our staff makes weekly picks for both straight up and against the spread.

Gamble of the Week – Bonini

A single-player focus on the best fantasy football dice roll for the week.

Friday Playbook

Six Points with David Dorey – Dorey

A look at what’s on the mind of our resident fantasy football guru.

DFS Fantasy Domination – Schultz

A complete Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) rundown of the best salary values and sleepers for the week.

The 5 Best Bets of Week 2 – Cutts

Nothing is ever a “sure thing” in sports, but these bets are as close as they come.

Fantasy Football Start ’em/Sit ’em – Hickey

The best and worst plays for every week’s slate of games.

Fantasy Football Injury Report – Dodson

Friday practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.

Saturday Playbook

NFL Player Prop Bet Payday – Cutts

The smartest wagers to make on individual statistical performances.



Vegas odds chart for Week 2 – Huddle staff

A snapshot view of the week’s odds and over/under lines

Sunday Playbook

Gameday Inactives, Injuries & Weather – Huddle staff

List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday.

Weekly archive

Wk1 |

